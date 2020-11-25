Inexperienced Auburn set to tangle with St. Joseph's
Inexperienced Auburn set to tangle with St. Joseph's
An Auburn squad that doesn't feature a single returning starter opens the season on Thursday against Saint Joseph's in the Fort Myers Tip-Off in Florida.
Sophomore guard Allen Flanigan (three starts) is the only player on the roster who has opened a game for the Tigers, who went 26-5 last season.
Auburn is planning on relying on an acclaimed recruiting class, but consensus five-star point guard Sharife Cooper hasn't been cleared to play.
"Sharife's a great kid," Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said earlier this week on "Tiger Talk." "His initial eligibility review is ongoing, and we're hopeful of a resolution as soon as possible."
Guard Justin Powell and forward JT Thor also are expected to be impact freshmen from a class that is ranked ninth in the 247sports composite.
"I feel like we've got one of the best classes in the country," Thor said recently. "I feel like we're all underdogs. Everybody is an underdog, and we're coming in with a chip on our shoulder. People are sleeping on us."
The problem is experience, as the only returners to average more than 10 minutes per game last season are Flanigan (3.2 points, 2.7 rebounds), sophomore guard Devan Cambridge (4.2 points, 27 3-pointers) and junior guard Jamal Johnson (3.5 points, 27 3-pointers).
Auburn also has self-imposed a one-year postseason ban related to the FBI investigation into college basketball corruption that included the arrest of then-assistant coach Chuck Person in September 2017. The NCAA is investigating the Tigers and could soon be handing down additional penalties.
Saint Joseph's is hoping to show improvement after being a dismal 6-26 last season in Billy Lange's first season as coach.
The Hawks feature a star player in senior guard Ryan Daly, who led the Atlantic 10 with a 20.6 scoring average last season, slightly better than National Player of the Year Obi Toppin (20.0) of Dayton. Daly also averaged 6.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
Daly would like to see more victories in his final college campaign. Among the Hawks' returners are sophomore guard Cameron Brown, who averaged 10.1 points and made 52 3-pointers. The latter mark was second behind Daly's 56.
"I think our potential is through the roof to be honest," Daly says. "Usually people make their jumps in their second year together. First year you're feeling everyone out. We had a rough year record-wise, but we were in a lot of those games and I think we're going to learn how to win this year and we're gonna surprise some people for sure."
Top-ranked Gonzaga and No. 6 Kansas are also part of the field and square off Thursday. Auburn is slated to play Gonzaga on Friday and Saint Joseph's will face Kansas.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Auburn 0-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Saint Joseph's 0-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
-
CHIST
8ILL29
78
2nd 8:47 BTN
-
BRAD
XAVIER45
47
2nd 2:48
-
MEMP
WKY57
60
2nd 4:03 ESPN
-
1GONZAG
6KANSAS14
6
1st 16:18 FOX
-
NEBOM
MTSU60
59
Final
-
ETNST
PEAY0
0146 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
NEVADA
NEB0
0154 O/U
-5
2:00pm BTN
-
LSALLE
STJOHN0
0143.5 O/U
-8
2:00pm FS1
-
QUENS
GMASON0
0
2:00pm ESP3
-
15WVU
VCU0
0145.5 O/U
+10.5
2:30pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
OAK0
0146 O/U
+10
3:00pm
-
NCAT
OHIO0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
3:00pm
-
SANFRAN
TOWSON0
0139.5 O/U
+7.5
3:30pm
-
AUBURN
STJOES0
0155 O/U
+7.5
4:30pm FS1
-
MARYCA
NIOWA0
0136.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESPN
-
HOW
BELMONT0
0152.5 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
NWU
CAL0
0
6:00pm PACN
-
LIB
MISSST0
0121.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
RI
BC0
0150.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESPN
-
SIUE
LSU0
0153.5 O/U
-29
7:00pm ESP+
-
SDAKST
UTAHST0
0147.5 O/U
-2
7:30pm ESP2
-
MVSU
NTEXAS0
0150.5 O/U
-35
8:00pm
-
PURDUE
CLEM0
0132.5 O/U
+1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
NORL
BYU0
0152.5 O/U
-19.5
9:00pm
-
18ARIZST
3NOVA0
0154 O/U
-5
9:30pm ESPN
-
TNST
COPPST0
0
-
DELST
LONGWD0
0
-
JACKST
MISS0
0
SECN
-
COLOST
OREGST0
0
-
ARKST
CARK0
0