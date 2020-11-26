Liberty, Mississippi State seek consolation
One team looking to improve on defense meets another seeking an offensive boost when Liberty and Mississippi State lock horns in the third-place game of the Space Coast Challenge on Thursday night in Melbourne, Fla.
The Flames (0-1) had no answer for Purdue's 7-foot-4 Zach Edey in a 77-64 loss to the Boilermakers in the opener of the four-team, two-day tournament on Wednesday.
In the first-round nightcap, the Bulldogs (0-1) shot just 30 percent overall and connected on just four of 13 3-point attempts in a 53-42 loss to Clemson.
The Thursday game is a rematch of Liberty's 80-76 upset of Mississippi State in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. The win was Liberty's first-ever in NCAA Tournament play.
Guard Caleb Homesley, hero of that contest with 30 points, has since graduated, but the Flames do still have two regulars from that 29-win team, including junior guard Darius McGhee, who paced Liberty with 21 points in the loss to Purdue.
The Flames surprised the Bulldogs with 12-for-25 accuracy on 3-pointers two seasons ago, and it will be no shock if they come out firing from beyond the arc in the rematch. Liberty fired up 32 3-point attempts against Purdue, making 11.
Coming off a school-record, 30-win season, Liberty coach Ritchie McKay at least accomplished one of his goals in the loss to the Boilermakers: He got 10 players into the game on opening night.
"We have five of our top 11 who have never played a game for Liberty," he said. "When you have 10 or 11 guys, this is as deep as we've been. My biggest problem is going to be managing those minutes."
Mississippi State got 12 points Wednesday from sophomore guard D.J. Stewart Jr. and a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double from Western Kentucky transfer Tolu Smith.
Depth was an issue for the Bulldogs, however, as their other seven players who got playing time combined for just 18 points on 7-for-24 shooting.
The 42-point team total was 10 fewer than Mississippi State totaled in any game last season en route to a 20-11 campaign.
Smith was just happy to get on the court in a Bulldogs uniform after having sat out last year.
"It is a great feeling," the 6-foot-10 forward said on season's eve. "It's been a long journey. Coach has a lot of expectations for me."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Liberty 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Miss. State 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Warfield
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Rode
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Robinson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Preston
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Parker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. McGhee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. McDowell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Dobbs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Cuffee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Abii
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Stewart Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Post
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Matthews
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Garcia
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Ado
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NEBOM
MTSU58
59
2nd 1:26
-
CHIST
8ILL17
47
1st 0.0 BTN
-
BRAD
XAVIER20
22
1st 0.0
-
MEMP
WKY35
34
1st 0.0 ESPN
-
1GONZAG
6KANSAS0
0154.5 O/U
+4
1:30pm FOX
-
NEVADA
NEB0
0154 O/U
-5
2:00pm BTN
-
QUENS
GMASON0
0
2:00pm ESP3
-
ETNST
PEAY0
0146 O/U
-9
2:00pm
-
LSALLE
STJOHN0
0144 O/U
-9.5
2:00pm FS1
-
15WVU
VCU0
0145 O/U
+10.5
2:30pm ESPN
-
TOLEDO
OAK0
0145.5 O/U
+10
3:00pm
-
NCAT
OHIO0
0146.5 O/U
-13.5
3:00pm
-
SANFRAN
TOWSON0
0139.5 O/U
+7.5
3:30pm
-
AUBURN
STJOES0
0155 O/U
+7.5
4:30pm FS1
-
MARYCA
NIOWA0
0136.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESPN
-
HOW
BELMONT0
0152.5 O/U
-14
5:00pm
-
NWU
CAL0
0
6:00pm PACN
-
LIB
MISSST0
0121 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm CBSSN
-
RI
BC0
0150 O/U
PK
7:00pm ESPN
-
SIUE
LSU0
0153.5 O/U
-29
7:00pm ESP+
-
SDAKST
UTAHST0
0147.5 O/U
-2
7:30pm ESP2
-
MVSU
NTEXAS0
0150.5 O/U
-35
8:00pm
-
PURDUE
CLEM0
0132.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm CBSSN
-
NORL
BYU0
0152.5 O/U
-19.5
9:00pm
-
18ARIZST
3NOVA0
0154 O/U
-5
9:30pm ESPN
-
TNST
COPPST0
0
-
DELST
LONGWD0
0
-
COLOST
OREGST0
0
-
JACKST
MISS0
0
SECN
-
ARKST
CARK0
0