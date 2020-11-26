Syracuse's Boeheim to return for opener vs. Bryant
Syracuse's Boeheim to return for opener vs. Bryant
The Syracuse basketball team has been on lockdown since Nov. 15 when Jim Boeheim announced he tested positive for COVID-19.
The shutdown ended on Thanksgiving, and the Orange will have one day of practice before hosting Bryant on Friday in an empty Carrier Dome in the season opener for both teams.
"They're pretty seasoned. Practice has been longer than it's ever been," Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said earlier this week. "They've been in elite physical shape for quite some time. They've been ready to play games for quite some time."
Syracuse is picked sixth in the ACC preseason poll -- two spots higher than last season -- with Virginia selected first.
Elijah Hughes is off to the NBA's Utah Jazz, but the Orange have the rest of their rotation players back from a season ago, including guards Buddy Boeheim (15.3 ppg, 37 percent from 3-point range) and Joe Girard (12.4 ppg, 3.5 apg).
Syracuse's vaunted zone defense allowed opponents to shoot 66 percent at the rim last season -- 338th in the country out of 351 teams. That was compounded by the Orange only securing 69.5 percent of their defensive rebounds -- 328th in the country.
"Our problem wasn't the zone," Boeheim said. "It was simply that we weren't getting the help we usually get inside."
Bryant was scheduled to open its season on Wednesday at home against Stony Brook, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns outside of either team.
The Bulldogs finished 15-17 last year in coach Jared Grasso's second season.
Their defense improved from last in the conference in Grasso's first season to third, mostly because of 6-foot-8 forward Hall Elisias, who set a school record with 78 blocks, good for 15th in the nation in blocks per game (2.6).
"When he's healthy and feeling right, I think he's a game-changer because of what he does defensively and what he does on the backboard," Grasso said.
Bryant will need to find a replacement for Adam Grant's 16.3 points per game, but the Northeast Conference's reigning rookie of the year, Michael Green III (9.3 ppg, 3.1 apg) and four-time NEC Rookie of the Week Charles Pride (8.2 ppg, 5 rpg), who is a Syracuse native, should be better with a year's experience.
"I would say it is disappointing to come home and not be able to play in front of my family or friends,'' Pride, a 6-4 wing who led Liverpool High School to the 2018 New York State championship, said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
-
AUBURN
1GONZAG35
49
1st 1:29 FOX
-
MTSU
ETNST22
24
1st 1:16
-
SANFRAN
4UVA8
11
1st 11:14 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
XAVIER0
0135 O/U
-9
12:00pm
-
NORFLK
JMAD0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
TROY
WCAR0
0158 O/U
-9
1:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
PVAM0
0130 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
OHIO
8ILL0
0144 O/U
-16
1:00pm BTN
-
FAU
JAXST0
0135 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
NWU
OREGST0
0
1:00pm PACN
-
WKY
15WVU0
0143 O/U
-7
1:30pm
-
BELMONT
GMASON0
0146 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP3
-
SAMHOU
14TXTECH0
0145.5 O/U
-28.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
6KANSAS
STJOES0
0153.5 O/U
+19.5
2:00pm FS1
-
DRAKE
SDAK0
0146.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
RICE
UIW0
0143.5 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
CHARSO
EKY0
0
2:00pm
-
FLAG
FIU0
0
2:00pm
-
ABIL
PEAY0
0144 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
LAMAR
TULANE0
0140.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
22UCLA0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm PACN
-
NAVY
MD0
0134.5 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm BTN
-
SEATTLE
WILLJES0
0
3:00pm
-
BRYANT
CUSE0
0144.5 O/U
-22.5
3:00pm
-
BOISE
17HOU0
0146 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
BRAD
OAK0
0136.5 O/U
+13.5
3:15pm
-
NCWILM
NCASHV0
0154.5 O/U
-6
3:30pm ESP+
-
UTPB
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
ARKST
MRSHL0
0158.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm
-
UCDAV
SNCLRA0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
CHIST0
0152 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm
-
SETON
LVILLE0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
LSALLE
STPETE0
0138 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
GAST0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIOWA
UTAHST0
0140 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
TOWSON
BUFF0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
GRAM
ARIZ0
0136.5 O/U
-27
5:00pm PACN
-
STHRN
5IOWA0
0150.5 O/U
-27
5:00pm BTN
-
QUENS
HOW0
0
5:00pm ESP3
-
UMKC
GREENVIL0
0
5:00pm
-
UNF
NCST0
0154 O/U
-20
5:30pm
-
CARVER
APPST0
0
6:00pm
-
FRESNO
UOP0
0133 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
RICH
MOREHD0
0143.5 O/U
+21
6:00pm
-
MARYCA
SDAKST0
0139 O/U
-1
6:30pm ESPU
-
UCIRV
SDGST0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
VALPO
VANDY0
0144 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
FDU
24RUT0
0144.5 O/U
-22
7:00pm BTN
-
IDST
NICHST0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
BTHSDA
CPOLY0
0
7:00pm
-
LONGWD
WAKE0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
NMEXST
ACU0
0
7:00pm
-
ARKLR
NCGRN0
0144 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MOBILE
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
TXARL
LATECH0
0143.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
EILL
MARQET0
0150 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm FS1
-
MERCER
GATECH0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
HARTFD
UCONN0
0145 O/U
-22
8:00pm CBSSN
-
EVNGEL
MOST0
0
8:00pm
-
COLO
KSTATE0
0134.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm ESPU
-
ARKPB
7WISC0
0127.5 O/U
-34
9:00pm BTN
-
MEMP
VCU0
0140 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
GWEBB
21FSU0
0
PPD
-
NCOLO
SEMO0
0
-
JACKST
CARK0
0
-
DTROIT
10UK0
0
-
KWESL
MURYST0
0
ESP+
-
ARKST
MISS0
0
SECN
-
NORL
UTAH0
0