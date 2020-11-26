Short-handed Arizona opens against Grambling
The Arizona Wildcats, after losing three one-and-done players to the 2020 NBA Draft, are short-handed heading into their season-opener against Grambling State on Friday night in Tucson, Ariz.
The rebuilding was already going to be a heavy lift, considering coach Sean Miller has to replace all five starters, including three to the NBA -- first-rounders Josh Green and Zeke Nnaji, and second-rounder Nico Mannion.
But it was announced this week that one of Arizona's six new international players -- freshman guard Kerr Kriisa, a potential starter -- has not been cleared by the NCAA and was temporarily returning home to play for the Estonian national team.
The Wildcats already knew they would be without French big man Daniel Batcho (knee) for a couple of months. Another post player, senior Ira Lee, might miss the game due to a concussion.
"What we don't have this year is great experience," Miller said. "It might be the least experienced team I've ever coached."
Grambling State has one game of experience under its belt this season -- a 69-53 loss at Grand Canyon on Wednesday in Phoenix. The Tigers shot just 36.2 percent from the floor (21 of 58), including 1 of 10 from 3-point range.
Grambling State, which lost its top two scorers from a 17-15 team, was picked to finish sixth in the 10-team Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in a poll of head coaches and sports information directors.
"This is a new team, new foundation," said coach Donte Jackson. "We're going to try and grow and see who steps up and rises to the occasion on our team."
Two holdovers from last season -- junior Cameron Christon and senior Kelton Edwards -- each scored 12 points in the season opener.
Arizona has nine new players, including Kriisa -- five from Europe and one from Canada. Miller's challenge early will be to find the best fits for an inexperienced but versatile roster that might have to play small ball, given questionable depth up front.
The top returning scorer from a 21-11 team is guard Jemarl Baker, with just 5.7 points per game. The expected engine is sophomore guard James Akinjo, the 2018-19 Big East Freshman of the Year at Georgetown.
Other transfers to watch are former five-star big man Jordan Brown (Nevada) and unrelated Terrell Brown, a high-volume shooter from Seattle University. The graduate transfer averaged 20.7 points and 4.9 assists per game last season.
Among the international contingent, look for Haitian-Canadian wing Bennedict Mathurin and Lithuanian big Azuolas Tubelis, whose skill set compares to that of Nnaji, Miller said.
"I love the international guys we have; they all come from basketball backgrounds," said Miller, entering his 12th season with the Wildcats. "This class will impact our program's future in a big, big way."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Woodall
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Walker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Thomas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Taylor
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Randolph
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Munford
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Moss
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. McGee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Edwards
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Cunningham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Cobb
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Christon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
-
AUBURN
1GONZAG35
48
1st 1:29 FOX
-
MTSU
ETNST20
22
1st 1:16
-
SANFRAN
4UVA8
11
1st 11:22 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
XAVIER0
0135 O/U
-9
12:00pm
-
NORFLK
JMAD0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
TROY
WCAR0
0158 O/U
-9
1:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
PVAM0
0130 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
OHIO
8ILL0
0144 O/U
-16
1:00pm BTN
-
FAU
JAXST0
0135 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
NWU
OREGST0
0
1:00pm PACN
-
WKY
15WVU0
0143 O/U
-7
1:30pm
-
BELMONT
GMASON0
0146 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP3
-
SAMHOU
14TXTECH0
0145.5 O/U
-28.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
6KANSAS
STJOES0
0153.5 O/U
+19.5
2:00pm FS1
-
DRAKE
SDAK0
0146.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
RICE
UIW0
0143.5 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
CHARSO
EKY0
0
2:00pm
-
FLAG
FIU0
0
2:00pm
-
ABIL
PEAY0
0144 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
LAMAR
TULANE0
0140.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
22UCLA0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm PACN
-
NAVY
MD0
0134.5 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm BTN
-
SEATTLE
WILLJES0
0
3:00pm
-
BRYANT
CUSE0
0144.5 O/U
-22.5
3:00pm
-
BOISE
17HOU0
0146 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
BRAD
OAK0
0136.5 O/U
+13.5
3:15pm
-
NCWILM
NCASHV0
0154.5 O/U
-6
3:30pm ESP+
-
UTPB
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
ARKST
MRSHL0
0158.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm
-
UCDAV
SNCLRA0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
CHIST0
0152 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm
-
SETON
LVILLE0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
LSALLE
STPETE0
0138 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
GAST0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIOWA
UTAHST0
0140 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
TOWSON
BUFF0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
UMKC
GREENVIL0
0
5:00pm
-
GRAM
ARIZ0
0136.5 O/U
-27
5:00pm PACN
-
STHRN
5IOWA0
0150.5 O/U
-27
5:00pm BTN
-
QUENS
HOW0
0
5:00pm ESP3
-
UNF
NCST0
0154 O/U
-20
5:30pm
-
FRESNO
UOP0
0133 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
CARVER
APPST0
0
6:00pm
-
RICH
MOREHD0
0143.5 O/U
+21
6:00pm
-
MARYCA
SDAKST0
0139 O/U
-1
6:30pm ESPU
-
UCIRV
SDGST0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
VALPO
VANDY0
0144 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
NICHST0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
24RUT0
0144.5 O/U
-22
7:00pm BTN
-
BTHSDA
CPOLY0
0
7:00pm
-
LONGWD
WAKE0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
NMEXST
ACU0
0
7:00pm
-
ARKLR
NCGRN0
0144 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MOBILE
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
TXARL
LATECH0
0143.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
EILL
MARQET0
0150 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm FS1
-
MERCER
GATECH0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
HARTFD
UCONN0
0145 O/U
-22
8:00pm CBSSN
-
EVNGEL
MOST0
0
8:00pm
-
COLO
KSTATE0
0134.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm ESPU
-
ARKPB
7WISC0
0127.5 O/U
-34
9:00pm BTN
-
MEMP
VCU0
0140 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
GWEBB
21FSU0
0
PPD
-
JACKST
CARK0
0
-
NCOLO
SEMO0
0
-
DTROIT
10UK0
0
-
KWESL
MURYST0
0
ESP+
-
ARKST
MISS0
0
SECN
-
NORL
UTAH0
0