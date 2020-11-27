UConn hosts neighbor Hartford with defense on its mind
UConn will look to go to 2-0 when the Huskies host in-state Hartford Friday night in Storrs, Conn., in a game between two schools separated by just about 30 miles.
The Huskies are coming off a 102-75 win over Central Connecticut State on Wednesday in their season opener. Sophomore James Bouknight scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and junior transfer R.J. Cole added 17 points, six assists and four steals in his UConn debut.
Five Huskies scored in double figures, and UConn dominated in rebounds (43-22), second-chance points (21-2) and points in the paint (48-24) while hitting 55.9 percent of their field-goal attempts.
Coach Dan Hurley said the team has work to do to get better on defense, however.
"We all live for this. To wake up with butterflies and nerves about an opener or game day, as coaches and players you felt alive again," Hurley said. "You felt more like yourself. It was just awesome to be a part of playing and competing again. I'm going to give my guys a mulligan on the defensive end, but come Friday night, they've gotten their mulligan."
Hurley attributed whatever he didn't like on defense to the program being shut down for two weeks after a positive COVID-19 case earlier this month that cut into full-team practice time. He said not being properly prepared can cost a higher-profile program a crucial win, but virus-related rules don't give teams the luxury of preparation.
"When you're out for two weeks and you miss 12 practices ... it is hard to develop the defensive toughness, defensive mentality. If you're going to have to sit out two weeks, there should be a rule in place where you have at least a week to practice and prepare. Everybody needs this back, but we need to do right by these kids. (Wednesday) was like an extended practice, and losing one of these games can wreck your season."
Hartford, of the America East conference, is set to open its season Friday. It will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2008, and UConn is 13-1 all-time in previous matchups. But the Hawks could offer a challenge, with eight returning players and 75.4 percent of its scoring back from last season.
That includes six of the top seven scorers from 2019-20. The group is led by forward Hunter Marks, who had averages of 10.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
Hartford finished in third place last season in the America East with a 9-7 record (18-15 overall) and was scheduled to face Vermont in the conference tournament championship game before the season was shut down.
Coach John Gallagher said his team is ready and has stayed clear of any preseason COVID-19 interruptions.
"We've been on the court. We'll have 30 practices before the UConn game," Gallagher said. "All systems are a go. Our full packages are in. I don't know how good the packages are going to be in the first game, but our system is in and we will be throwing a lot of different stuff at UConn."
And he's looking forward to seeing what his roster will do on the season.
"We're deep," Gallagher said. "Guys six-through-10 would usually start for me. I just want to make sure we play some games this year, because this is a roster for the next three years."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Hartford 0-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Connecticut 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Whaley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Springs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Sanogo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Polley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Jackson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Hurley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Gaffney
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Cole
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Carlton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Bouknight
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Adams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
AUBURN
1GONZAG35
48
1st 1:29 FOX
-
MTSU
ETNST20
22
1st 1:16
-
SANFRAN
4UVA8
11
1st 11:22 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
XAVIER0
0135 O/U
-9
12:00pm
-
NORFLK
JMAD0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
TROY
WCAR0
0158 O/U
-9
1:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
PVAM0
0130 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
OHIO
8ILL0
0144 O/U
-16
1:00pm BTN
-
FAU
JAXST0
0135 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
NWU
OREGST0
0
1:00pm PACN
-
WKY
15WVU0
0143 O/U
-7
1:30pm
-
BELMONT
GMASON0
0146 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP3
-
SAMHOU
14TXTECH0
0145.5 O/U
-28.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
6KANSAS
STJOES0
0153.5 O/U
+19.5
2:00pm FS1
-
DRAKE
SDAK0
0146.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
RICE
UIW0
0143.5 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
CHARSO
EKY0
0
2:00pm
-
FLAG
FIU0
0
2:00pm
-
ABIL
PEAY0
0144 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
LAMAR
TULANE0
0140.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
22UCLA0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm PACN
-
NAVY
MD0
0134.5 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm BTN
-
SEATTLE
WILLJES0
0
3:00pm
-
BRYANT
CUSE0
0144.5 O/U
-22.5
3:00pm
-
BOISE
17HOU0
0146 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
BRAD
OAK0
0136.5 O/U
+13.5
3:15pm
-
NCWILM
NCASHV0
0154.5 O/U
-6
3:30pm ESP+
-
UTPB
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
ARKST
MRSHL0
0158.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm
-
UCDAV
SNCLRA0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
CHIST0
0152 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm
-
SETON
LVILLE0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
LSALLE
STPETE0
0138 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
GAST0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIOWA
UTAHST0
0140 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
TOWSON
BUFF0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
UMKC
GREENVIL0
0
5:00pm
-
GRAM
ARIZ0
0136.5 O/U
-27
5:00pm PACN
-
STHRN
5IOWA0
0150.5 O/U
-27
5:00pm BTN
-
QUENS
HOW0
0
5:00pm ESP3
-
UNF
NCST0
0154 O/U
-20
5:30pm
-
FRESNO
UOP0
0133 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
CARVER
APPST0
0
6:00pm
-
RICH
MOREHD0
0143.5 O/U
+21
6:00pm
-
MARYCA
SDAKST0
0139 O/U
-1
6:30pm ESPU
-
UCIRV
SDGST0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
VALPO
VANDY0
0144 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
NICHST0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
24RUT0
0144.5 O/U
-22
7:00pm BTN
-
BTHSDA
CPOLY0
0
7:00pm
-
LONGWD
WAKE0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
NMEXST
ACU0
0
7:00pm
-
ARKLR
NCGRN0
0144 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MOBILE
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
TXARL
LATECH0
0143.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
EILL
MARQET0
0150 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm FS1
-
MERCER
GATECH0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
HARTFD
UCONN0
0145 O/U
-22
8:00pm CBSSN
-
EVNGEL
MOST0
0
8:00pm
-
COLO
KSTATE0
0134.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm ESPU
-
ARKPB
7WISC0
0127.5 O/U
-34
9:00pm BTN
-
MEMP
VCU0
0140 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
GWEBB
21FSU0
0
PPD
-
JACKST
CARK0
0
-
NCOLO
SEMO0
0
-
DTROIT
10UK0
0
-
KWESL
MURYST0
0
ESP+
-
ARKST
MISS0
0
SECN
-
NORL
UTAH0
0