No. 6 Kansas looks for defensive solutions against St. Joe's
Following a season-opening defeat Thursday, Kansas coach Bill Self called his team's loose defensive performance a "great teaching tape."
The only problem is the No. 6 Jayhawks (0-1) have little time to go over any glaring details. A second game in the Fort Myers Tip-Off is scheduled Friday against St. Joseph's (0-1) at Fort Myers, Fla.
A 102-90 setback to No. 1 Gonzaga marked the most points scored in regulation against Kansas under Self, who is in his 18th season.
In Thursday's other game at Fort Myers, St. Joseph's gained its first lead of the second half inside the final minute before Auburn forged overtime and nipped the Hawks, 96-91.
For Kansas, the absence of 7-foot center Udoka Azubuike is the most obvious difference from last season, when the Jayhawks were poised to claim the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament before that event was canceled.
Without the rim protection provided by Azubuike, a first-round selection of the Utah Jazz in the recent NBA draft, the Jayhawks allowed a whopping 62 points in the paint to Gonzaga.
"Our transition defense was non-existent, and our ball-screen defense was awful," Self said. "There were some guys individually who did some good things but you could tell we missed (Azubuike)."
In his place, the Jayhawks started David McCormack, but the 6-10 junior drew a quick foul and never looked aggressive underneath. He scored eight points on 3-for-9 shooting and added six rebounds with four turnovers as Self resorted to playing a five-guard lineup much of the game.
Gonzaga's 33-24 rebounding advantage was accentuated by 64.5 percent shooting. The Jayhawks' top defensive stopper, senior guard Marcus Garrett, had to provide offensive punch. He scored a team-high 22 points on 7-for-9 shooting, while another veteran guard, Ochai Agbaji, added 17.
"We played individual ball as opposed to team ball," said Self, "especially on the defensive end."
While Self mentioned the instructional benefit of the loss after finishing 28-3 last season, Friday's quick turnaround demands that the Jayhawks focus on their immediate task.
"We've got to get ready to play St. Joe's. That's the bottom line," Self said. "They've got one kid that can make us look foolish."
That would be 6-5 senior guard Ryan Daly, whose 20.6-point average led the Atlantic-10 last season. Daly posted 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists Thursday as the Hawks, coming off a last-place finish in the A-10, extended Auburn into OT.
"We had a rough year (last season) record-wise," said Daly, "but we were in a lot of those games and I think we're going to learn how to win this year and we're going to surprise some people for sure."
St. Joseph's was outrebounded 56-39, a differential that helped Auburn enjoy a 14-point advantage in second-chance points.
Nonetheless, it was obvious the Hawks have more firepower to align with Daly. Junior forward Taylor Funk, who missed the last 25 games last season with an injury, netted a game-high 28 points on 11-for-16 shooting.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
-
AUBURN
1GONZAG35
49
1st 1:29 FOX
-
MTSU
ETNST22
24
1st 1:16
-
SANFRAN
4UVA8
11
1st 11:14 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
XAVIER0
0135 O/U
-9
12:00pm
-
NORFLK
JMAD0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
TROY
WCAR0
0158 O/U
-9
1:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
PVAM0
0130 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
OHIO
8ILL0
0144 O/U
-16
1:00pm BTN
-
FAU
JAXST0
0135 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
NWU
OREGST0
0
1:00pm PACN
-
WKY
15WVU0
0143 O/U
-7
1:30pm
-
BELMONT
GMASON0
0146 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP3
-
SAMHOU
14TXTECH0
0145.5 O/U
-28.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
6KANSAS
STJOES0
0153.5 O/U
+19.5
2:00pm FS1
-
DRAKE
SDAK0
0146.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
RICE
UIW0
0143.5 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
CHARSO
EKY0
0
2:00pm
-
FLAG
FIU0
0
2:00pm
-
ABIL
PEAY0
0144 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
LAMAR
TULANE0
0140.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
22UCLA0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm PACN
-
NAVY
MD0
0134.5 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm BTN
-
SEATTLE
WILLJES0
0
3:00pm
-
BRYANT
CUSE0
0144.5 O/U
-22.5
3:00pm
-
BOISE
17HOU0
0146 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
BRAD
OAK0
0136.5 O/U
+13.5
3:15pm
-
NCWILM
NCASHV0
0154.5 O/U
-6
3:30pm ESP+
-
UTPB
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
ARKST
MRSHL0
0158.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm
-
UCDAV
SNCLRA0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
CHIST0
0152 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm
-
SETON
LVILLE0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
LSALLE
STPETE0
0138 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
GAST0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIOWA
UTAHST0
0140 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
TOWSON
BUFF0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
GRAM
ARIZ0
0136.5 O/U
-27
5:00pm PACN
-
STHRN
5IOWA0
0150.5 O/U
-27
5:00pm BTN
-
QUENS
HOW0
0
5:00pm ESP3
-
UMKC
GREENVIL0
0
5:00pm
-
UNF
NCST0
0154 O/U
-20
5:30pm
-
CARVER
APPST0
0
6:00pm
-
FRESNO
UOP0
0133 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
RICH
MOREHD0
0143.5 O/U
+21
6:00pm
-
MARYCA
SDAKST0
0139 O/U
-1
6:30pm ESPU
-
UCIRV
SDGST0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
VALPO
VANDY0
0144 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
FDU
24RUT0
0144.5 O/U
-22
7:00pm BTN
-
IDST
NICHST0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
BTHSDA
CPOLY0
0
7:00pm
-
LONGWD
WAKE0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
NMEXST
ACU0
0
7:00pm
-
ARKLR
NCGRN0
0144 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MOBILE
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
TXARL
LATECH0
0143.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
EILL
MARQET0
0150 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm FS1
-
MERCER
GATECH0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
HARTFD
UCONN0
0145 O/U
-22
8:00pm CBSSN
-
EVNGEL
MOST0
0
8:00pm
-
COLO
KSTATE0
0134.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm ESPU
-
ARKPB
7WISC0
0127.5 O/U
-34
9:00pm BTN
-
MEMP
VCU0
0140 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
GWEBB
21FSU0
0
PPD
-
NCOLO
SEMO0
0
-
JACKST
CARK0
0
-
DTROIT
10UK0
0
-
KWESL
MURYST0
0
ESP+
-
ARKST
MISS0
0
SECN
-
NORL
UTAH0
0