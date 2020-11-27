After four-overtime loss, Georgia Tech motivated for Mercer
Georgia Tech will have additional motivation when it hosts Mercer in its second game of the basketball season on Friday in Atlanta: atoning for a four-overtime loss in the opener.
The Yellow Jackets, considered a potential NCAA Tournament team from the ACC, was stunned by Georgia State of the Sun Belt Conference, 123-120, on Wednesday night -- the longest game in the history of both schools.
Now, Georgia Tech can't afford another slipup against Mercer, a member of the Southern Conference from nearby Macon.
"We made a lot of mistakes, missed some free throws, made some turnovers, but it's the first game," Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner said. "We will improve. We will get better. We have to make adjustments and use this as a teaching tool to get better."
Georgia Tech has one of the top guard duos in the ACC. Both senior Jose Alvarado and junior Michael Devoe started the season with a career-first double-double. Alvarado recorded 29 points and 10 rebounds, and Devoe had 24 points and 12 rebounds against Georgia State.
Center Moses Wright, who had 31 points and 20 rebounds, became just the second player in program history to reach the 30-20 milestone. Jim Caldwell (33 points, 20 rebounds) was the other in 1964. But the long-limbed senior was disappointed his team was outscored 64-50 in the paint against Georgia State.
Mercer, located about 90 miles away in Macon, is best known for shocking Duke in the 2014 NCAA Tournament. The Bears play in the Southern Conference and went 17-15 (11-7 Southern) last season; they were projected to finish fourth in that league.
Mercer opened with a 79-48 win over Division II North Georgia on Wednesday. The Bears had four players in double figures and pulled away in the second half, outscoring their opponent 43-19.
"What we did was try to figure out what guys would do well," Mercer coach Greg Gary said. "We have a deep team and if some guys are working well, I'm going to keep rolling with them."
Nine players played at least 10 minutes for the Bears in the victory.
Mercer is led by veteran guard Ross Cummings, who was 6-of-10 from the floor and scored 15 points in the opener.
Georgia Tech and Mercer have played 45 times, the most for the Yellow Jackets against a non-conference opponent. Georgia Tech leads the series 28-17. The Yellow Jackets have won 11 of the past 13 meetings, but Mercer captured the most recent contest by a 65-59 margin in 2011 at the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth while Georgia Tech's home arena was under reconstruction.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Mercer 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Georgia Tech 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Urey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Rivera
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Haase
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Greco
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Grant
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Glisson III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Gary
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Cummings
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Bender
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Ayers III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Alvarez
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wright
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Usher
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Sturdivant
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Parham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Moore
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Howard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Gigiberia
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Devoe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Alvarado
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
AUBURN
1GONZAG35
48
1st 1:29 FOX
-
MTSU
ETNST20
22
1st 1:16
-
SANFRAN
4UVA8
11
1st 11:22 ESPN
-
TOLEDO
XAVIER0
0135 O/U
-9
12:00pm
-
NORFLK
JMAD0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
12:00pm
-
TROY
WCAR0
0158 O/U
-9
1:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
PVAM0
0130 O/U
-2.5
1:00pm
-
OHIO
8ILL0
0144 O/U
-16
1:00pm BTN
-
FAU
JAXST0
0135 O/U
+3
1:00pm
-
NWU
OREGST0
0
1:00pm PACN
-
WKY
15WVU0
0143 O/U
-7
1:30pm
-
BELMONT
GMASON0
0146 O/U
+3
2:00pm ESP3
-
SAMHOU
14TXTECH0
0145.5 O/U
-28.5
2:00pm ESPU
-
6KANSAS
STJOES0
0153.5 O/U
+19.5
2:00pm FS1
-
DRAKE
SDAK0
0146.5 O/U
+10
2:00pm
-
RICE
UIW0
0143.5 O/U
+5
2:00pm
-
CHARSO
EKY0
0
2:00pm
-
FLAG
FIU0
0
2:00pm
-
ABIL
PEAY0
0144 O/U
-2
2:00pm
-
LAMAR
TULANE0
0140.5 O/U
-9
2:00pm ESP+
-
PEPPER
22UCLA0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
3:00pm PACN
-
NAVY
MD0
0134.5 O/U
-16.5
3:00pm BTN
-
SEATTLE
WILLJES0
0
3:00pm
-
BRYANT
CUSE0
0144.5 O/U
-22.5
3:00pm
-
BOISE
17HOU0
0146 O/U
-12.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
BRAD
OAK0
0136.5 O/U
+13.5
3:15pm
-
NCWILM
NCASHV0
0154.5 O/U
-6
3:30pm ESP+
-
UTPB
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
ARKST
MRSHL0
0158.5 O/U
-14
4:00pm
-
UCDAV
SNCLRA0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
4:00pm
-
NCAT
CHIST0
0152 O/U
+11.5
4:00pm
-
SETON
LVILLE0
0140.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
LSALLE
STPETE0
0138 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
GAST0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
NIOWA
UTAHST0
0140 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
TOWSON
BUFF0
0148.5 O/U
-6.5
4:30pm
-
UMKC
GREENVIL0
0
5:00pm
-
GRAM
ARIZ0
0136.5 O/U
-27
5:00pm PACN
-
STHRN
5IOWA0
0150.5 O/U
-27
5:00pm BTN
-
QUENS
HOW0
0
5:00pm ESP3
-
UNF
NCST0
0154 O/U
-20
5:30pm
-
FRESNO
UOP0
0133 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
CARVER
APPST0
0
6:00pm
-
RICH
MOREHD0
0143.5 O/U
+21
6:00pm
-
MARYCA
SDAKST0
0139 O/U
-1
6:30pm ESPU
-
UCIRV
SDGST0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
7:00pm
-
VALPO
VANDY0
0144 O/U
-6
7:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
NICHST0
0150.5 O/U
-5.5
7:00pm
-
FDU
24RUT0
0144.5 O/U
-22
7:00pm BTN
-
BTHSDA
CPOLY0
0
7:00pm
-
LONGWD
WAKE0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
7:00pm
-
NMEXST
ACU0
0
7:00pm
-
ARKLR
NCGRN0
0144 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
MOBILE
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
TXARL
LATECH0
0143.5 O/U
-6
7:30pm
-
EILL
MARQET0
0150 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm FS1
-
MERCER
GATECH0
0141.5 O/U
-12
8:00pm
-
HARTFD
UCONN0
0145 O/U
-22
8:00pm CBSSN
-
EVNGEL
MOST0
0
8:00pm
-
COLO
KSTATE0
0134.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm ESPU
-
ARKPB
7WISC0
0127.5 O/U
-34
9:00pm BTN
-
MEMP
VCU0
0140 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
GWEBB
21FSU0
0
PPD
-
JACKST
CARK0
0
-
NCOLO
SEMO0
0
-
DTROIT
10UK0
0
-
KWESL
MURYST0
0
ESP+
-
ARKST
MISS0
0
SECN
-
NORL
UTAH0
0