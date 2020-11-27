Pitt looks to bounce back vs. Drexel
Pittsburgh began its season in a dismal manner and will look for a sharp turnaround when it hosts Drexel in Saturday's nonconference affair.
The Panthers are hoping to make strides in Jeff Capel's third season as coach but signs of improvement were limited during a hapless. 80-70 home loss to Saint Francis (Pa.) on Wednesday.
Pittsburgh (0-1) shot just 39.7 percent from the field -- including 6 of 24 3-point attempts -- and committed 23 turnovers.
"We have to understand we're not as good as we thought we were," Capel said. "That's one of the main things. It's hard for young guys to understand that when we're just against each other. There's a feeling we had that we're really good. We have a chance to be good, but we have to understand that all of these things are required to have a chance to be good.
"If you don't have energy, it's not going to happen. If you don't value the basketball, it's not going to happen. I don't care what your talent is -- it's not going to happen. That's where we have to learn."
Junior guard Au'Diese Toney scored a team-best 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Toney made 4 of 6 3-point attempts while notching his fourth career 20-point outing.
Pittsburgh scored the game's first two points and never led again. Saint Francis (1-0) led by double digits most of the contest.
"One lesson I could take away is that you got to bring it every single night," freshman swingman William Jeffress said after scoring seven points in 20 minutes off the bench. "Everybody's beatable and if you don't come out with energy and you don't come out the gates right away, it's hard to come from behind. We were kind of flat and our intensity dropped as St Francis started to pull away."
Drexel is opening its season after its scheduled Wednesday opener at Penn State was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
It wasn't divulged which school needed to pull out but two days prior to the contest, Dragons coach Zach Spiker said none of his players had tested positive for COVID-19.
Drexel figures to provide some tough matchups for the Panthers, as senior forward James Butler and point guard Camren Wynter were first-team preseason All-Colonial Athletic Association choices.
Butler averaged 13.2 points and a team-leading 11.7 rebounds per game last season, when he had 20 double-doubles.
Wynter led the Dragons in scoring (15.7) and assists (5.1). The junior also was the team leader in steals (54) and 3-pointers (44).
Spiker said the coronavirus pandemic proved to be a formidable obstacle when preparing for the season.
"It's been more challenging for our freshmen to pick up things and come along because we didn't have summer or fall workouts," Spiker said. "It's been a time crunch, but there's been a time crunch for everyone, so we're not complaining."
Drexel was just 1-13 in road games last season while compiling a 14-19 overall mark.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Drexel 0-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Pittsburgh 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Toney
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Odukale
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|X. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Jeffress Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hugley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Horton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Coulibaly
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Collier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Champagnie
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NEBOM
ABIL0
0143 O/U
-6.5
11:00am
-
SCST
BGREEN0
0147.5 O/U
-24
12:00pm ESP3
-
QUENS
BELMONT0
0
12:00pm ESP3
-
NDAKST
NEB0
0144 O/U
-9
12:00pm BTN
-
VMI
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-19.5
1:00pm BTN+
-
TROY
NCWILM0
0148 O/U
-1
1:00pm ESP+
-
LIME
CHARLS0
0
1:00pm
-
MASLOW
ILLST0
0150 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
DREXEL
PITT0
0142.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
MOBILE
FAU0
0
2:00pm
-
COPPST
9DUKE0
0148.5 O/U
-36.5
2:00pm
-
CARVER
WOFF0
0
2:00pm ESP+
-
USM
JVILLE0
0136 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
LDYLAKE
RICE0
0
2:00pm
-
ALCORN
KENTST0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
2:00pm
-
USCUP
FURMAN0
0148.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
TXAMCC0
0138.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
UMBC
SFTRPA0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm
-
REGISU
DENVER0
0
3:00pm
-
ARMY
BUFF0
0148 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
ABBEY
ECU0
0
3:00pm
-
SELOU
UAB0
0144.5 O/U
-17
3:00pm
-
STKATH
SUTAH0
0
3:00pm
-
GMASON
HOW0
0144.5 O/U
+16
3:00pm ESP3
-
LSU
STLOU0
0147 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
MOUNT0
0127.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
WILLJES
PORT0
0
3:00pm
-
TXARL
NWST0
0152.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm
-
TXSA
TEXPA0
0151 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
CCGA
GASOU0
0
4:00pm
-
HIGHPT
ELON0
0140 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
KENSAW0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
SC0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESPW
-
WCAR
NCASHV0
0155.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
WYO0
0157 O/U
-27.5
4:00pm
-
NCW
CSTCAR0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
UCDAV0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
CSN
AF0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
UMKC
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
LPSCMB
LAMAR0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
RI
SFLA0
0139 O/U
-1
5:30pm ESP3
-
LOYMRY
MINN0
0144.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm BTN
-
NTEXAS
ARK0
0147 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
ODU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NORFLK
RADFRD0
0
7:00pm
-
NICHST
SNCLRA0
0151 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
CMICH
ILLCHI0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
TEXSO
OKLAST0
0147.5 O/U
-19.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
TCU0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm ESP3
-
ND
13MICHST0
0147.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm BTN
-
RSU
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
LALAF
2BAYLOR0
0148 O/U
-21
8:00pm
-
BENUM
GC0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
3NOVA
VATECH0
0137.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
STLUCP
SIUE0
0
8:30pm ESP+
-
UTVALL
BYU0
0147.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
MNTNA
USC0
0140.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm PACN
-
EWASH
WASHST0
0148 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm PACN
-
NKY
CHATT0
0
PPD ESP+
-
HOWPN
TARL0
0
PPD
-
ECCL
MOST0
0
PPD
-
LOYNO
LAFAY0
0
-
MARIST
ALBANY0
0
-
BOWIE
MORGAN0
0
-
OKLA
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
DEL
SIENA0
0
-
WEBER
DIXIE0
0
-
KWESL
MURYST0
0
ESP+