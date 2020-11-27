LSU, Saint Louis seek 2-0 starts
Southeastern Conference and Atlantic 10 powers will square off Saturday afternoon when the LSU visits Saint Louis.
LSU was ranked third in the SEC's preseason media poll after finishing 21-10 last season. Saint Louis, 23-8 a year ago, was ranked second in preseason A-10 balloting.
"We were playing good basketball at the end of last season, and now we're trying to go from good to great," Saint Louis coach Travis Ford said. "We're not going to rely on that and say, 'Let's try to play like last season.' We want to build on that."
The Billikens (1-0) opened their season with an 89-52 victory over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Wednesday night in the Billiken Classic, a multi-team event at Chaifetz Arena.
LSU (1-0) defeated the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 94-81 on Thursday night.
"We were able to knock the rust off a little bit," Tigers coach Will Wade said on his postgame radio show. "Our offense, obviously, is still ahead of our defense a little bit right now."
LSU and Saint Louis return significant talent from NCAA Tournament-caliber squads.
LSU is led by forward Trendon Watford and guard Javonte Smart, two members of the preseason first All-SEC teams as selected by the coaches.
The Tigers added depth with an excellent recruiting class led by five-star shooting guard Cameron Thomas, four-star forward Mwani Wilkinson and four-star guard Eric Gaines.
Thomas poured in 27 points to lead the Tigers past SIUE and forward Darius Days added 24.
"That's what we want from Cam, he did a great job attacking in the paint and getting to the foul line," Wade said. "Darius did a great job in the first half knocking down those threes. Then, he went inside in the second half."
Saint Louis is led by guard Jordan Goodwin, who made the preseason All-Atlantic 10 first team, and Hasahn French, who was named to the second team.
French missed the SIU-Edwardsville game while in concussion protocol and he questionable against LSU. Goodwin scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against the Cougars.
Senior guard Javonte Perkins is back after scoring 15.0 points per game last season. He scored 22 points in the opener.
"Be aggressive -- that's what team needs me to do," Perkins told reporters after the game. "They need me to score. I have a little more confidence than last year. I was just coming in and trying to understand everything. I made a change in my shot and I think it's working for me."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|LSU 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Saint Louis 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wilkinson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Watford
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Thomas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Smart
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Penn-Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. O'Neal
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Hyatt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Gaines
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Days
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Cook
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|F. Thatch Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Strickland
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Russell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Perkins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Lorentsson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Linssen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Jimerson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Jacobs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hightower
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Goodwin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Courtney
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Y. Collins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Bell Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NEBOM
ABIL0
0143 O/U
-6.5
11:00am
-
SCST
BGREEN0
0147.5 O/U
-24
12:00pm ESP3
-
QUENS
BELMONT0
0
12:00pm ESP3
-
NDAKST
NEB0
0144 O/U
-9
12:00pm BTN
-
VMI
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-19.5
1:00pm BTN+
-
TROY
NCWILM0
0148 O/U
-1
1:00pm ESP+
-
LIME
CHARLS0
0
1:00pm
-
MASLOW
ILLST0
0150 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
DREXEL
PITT0
0142.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
MOBILE
FAU0
0
2:00pm
-
COPPST
9DUKE0
0148.5 O/U
-36.5
2:00pm
-
CARVER
WOFF0
0
2:00pm ESP+
-
USM
JVILLE0
0136 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
LDYLAKE
RICE0
0
2:00pm
-
ALCORN
KENTST0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
2:00pm
-
USCUP
FURMAN0
0148.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
TXAMCC0
0138.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
UMBC
SFTRPA0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm
-
REGISU
DENVER0
0
3:00pm
-
ARMY
BUFF0
0148 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
ABBEY
ECU0
0
3:00pm
-
SELOU
UAB0
0144.5 O/U
-17
3:00pm
-
STKATH
SUTAH0
0
3:00pm
-
GMASON
HOW0
0144.5 O/U
+16
3:00pm ESP3
-
LSU
STLOU0
0147 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
NAVY
MOUNT0
0127.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
WILLJES
PORT0
0
3:00pm
-
TXARL
NWST0
0152.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm
-
TXSA
TEXPA0
0151 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
CCGA
GASOU0
0
4:00pm
-
HIGHPT
ELON0
0140 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
KENSAW0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
SC0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESPW
-
WCAR
NCASHV0
0155.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
WYO0
0157 O/U
-27.5
4:00pm
-
NCW
CSTCAR0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
UCDAV0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
CSN
AF0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
UMKC
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
LPSCMB
LAMAR0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
RI
SFLA0
0139 O/U
-1
5:30pm ESP3
-
LOYMRY
MINN0
0144.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm BTN
-
NTEXAS
ARK0
0147 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
ODU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NORFLK
RADFRD0
0
7:00pm
-
NICHST
SNCLRA0
0151 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
CMICH
ILLCHI0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
TEXSO
OKLAST0
0147.5 O/U
-19.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
TCU0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm ESP3
-
ND
13MICHST0
0147.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm BTN
-
RSU
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
LALAF
2BAYLOR0
0148 O/U
-21
8:00pm
-
BENUM
GC0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
3NOVA
VATECH0
0137.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
STLUCP
SIUE0
0
8:30pm ESP+
-
UTVALL
BYU0
0147.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
MNTNA
USC0
0140.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm PACN
-
EWASH
WASHST0
0148 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm PACN
-
NKY
CHATT0
0
PPD ESP+
-
HOWPN
TARL0
0
PPD
-
ECCL
MOST0
0
PPD
-
LOYNO
LAFAY0
0
-
MARIST
ALBANY0
0
-
BOWIE
MORGAN0
0
-
OKLA
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
DEL
SIENA0
0
-
WEBER
DIXIE0
0
-
KWESL
MURYST0
0
ESP+