Huskers hope to avoid whistles vs. North Dakota St.
Nebraska is using its loss Thursday to Nevada as a learning for its defense heading into Saturday's game with North Dakota State at Pinnacle Bank Arena at Lincoln, Neb.
Because of the Cornhuskers' inability to set its defense and stop penetration, four of their five starters finished in foul trouble with three or more fouls. Nevada outscored Nebraska 30-18 in the paint because it was able to break down the Cornhuskers' defense in the Wolf Pack's 69-66 win.
"A lot of that was just letting them go by. We have to guard the dribble better," Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We can't foul them. We can't put them on the free-throw line. It starts with guarding the bounce. ... We can't gamble, we can't stab and allow them to get into the paint."
Nebraska junior guard Trey McGowen, a transfer from Pitt who had 14 points in the season-opening win against McNeese State on Wednesday, was particularly affected by foul trouble against Nevada.
McGowen picked up his second foul in the first six minutes of the game and did not score in 23 minutes. He attempted only five field goals, three of them 3-pointers. It was the only the second time in 68 college games he has been held scoreless.
McGowen's value for Nebraska (1-1) on the court is evidenced by his plus-9 plus/minus rating when he was on the floor despite putting a goose egg in the scoring column.
North Dakota State (0-1) is also coming off a loss to Nevada, a 62-48 defeat Wednesday as part of the Golden Window Classic at Lincoln.
The Bison had only one player score in double figures against the Wolf Pack -- junior guard Tyree Eady with 11 points. They made only 29 percent of their field-goal attempts.
North Dakota State outrebounded Nevada 40-38, led by 10 from 6-foot-10 senior forward Rocky Kreuser. The Cornhuskers were outrebounded 49-31 by the Wolf Pack.
North Dakota State is coming off a Summit Conference tournament title in March, which resulted in the Bison qualifying for what would have been their second consecutive NCAA tournament before the event was canceled because of COVID-19.
"I don't want to take anything away from who they are as basketball players but they represent myself, my family, this program, this state and this university in such a positive way," said North Dakota State coach David Richman, who is in his seventh season. "It's special. A lot of them did it back-to-back."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|N. Dak. St. 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Nebraska 1-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Witz
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Skunberg
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Nelson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. McKinney
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Kreuser
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Harden-Hayes
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Griesel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Eady
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Cook
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Wood
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Webster
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Stevenson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Porter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Piatkowski
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Y. Ouedraogo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. McGowens
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Mayen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Banton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Allen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NEBOM
ABIL0
0143 O/U
-7
11:00am
-
SCST
BGREEN0
0147 O/U
-24
12:00pm ESP3
-
QUENS
BELMONT0
0
12:00pm ESP3
-
NDAKST
NEB0
0144 O/U
-9
12:00pm BTN
-
VMI
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-19.5
1:00pm BTN+
-
TROY
NCWILM0
0148 O/U
-1
1:00pm ESP+
-
LIME
CHARLS0
0
1:00pm
-
MASLOW
ILLST0
0150 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
DREXEL
PITT0
0142.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
USCUP
FURMAN0
0148.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
CARVER
WOFF0
0
2:00pm ESP+
-
USM
JVILLE0
0136 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
LDYLAKE
RICE0
0
2:00pm
-
COPPST
9DUKE0
0148.5 O/U
-36.5
2:00pm
-
ALCORN
KENTST0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
2:00pm
-
MOBILE
FAU0
0
2:00pm
-
WILLJES
PORT0
0
3:00pm
-
STKATH
SUTAH0
0
3:00pm
-
NAVY
MOUNT0
0127.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
GMASON
HOW0
0144.5 O/U
+16
3:00pm ESP3
-
UMBC
SFTRPA0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm
-
TEXST
TXAMCC0
0138.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
SELOU
UAB0
0144.5 O/U
-17
3:00pm
-
ABBEY
ECU0
0
3:00pm
-
LSU
STLOU0
0147 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
REGISU
DENVER0
0
3:00pm
-
ARMY
BUFF0
0148 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
NCW
CSTCAR0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXARL
NWST0
0152.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm
-
HIGHPT
ELON0
0140 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
LIB
SC0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESPW
-
WCAR
NCASHV0
0155.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
UCDAV0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
CCGA
GASOU0
0
4:00pm
-
MVSU
WYO0
0157 O/U
-27.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
KENSAW0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TEXPA0
0151 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
CSN
AF0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
LPSCMB
LAMAR0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
UMKC
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
RI
SFLA0
0139 O/U
-1
5:30pm ESP3
-
LOYMRY
MINN0
0144.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm BTN
-
NTEXAS
ARK0
0147 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
ODU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NORFLK
RADFRD0
0
7:00pm
-
NICHST
SNCLRA0
0151 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
CMICH
ILLCHI0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
TEXSO
OKLAST0
0147.5 O/U
-19.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
TCU0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm ESP3
-
BENUM
GC0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
LALAF
2BAYLOR0
0148 O/U
-21
8:00pm
-
ND
13MICHST0
0147.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm BTN
-
3NOVA
VATECH0
0137.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
RSU
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
STLUCP
SIUE0
0
8:30pm ESP+
-
MNTNA
USC0
0140.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UTVALL
BYU0
0147.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
EWASH
WASHST0
0148 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm PACN
-
NKY
CHATT0
0
PPD ESP+
-
HOWPN
TARL0
0
PPD
-
ECCL
MOST0
0
PPD
-
MARIST
ALBANY0
0
-
LOYNO
LAFAY0
0
-
BOWIE
MORGAN0
0
-
OKLA
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
WEBER
DIXIE0
0
-
DEL
SIENA0
0
-
KWESL
MURYST0
0
ESP+