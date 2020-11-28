Arkansas, North Texas ready for stiffer competition
It may be only one game into the season, but North Texas and Arkansas already have soundly beaten a common opponent.
Both the Mean Green Eagles and Razorbacks earned convincing season-opening wins over Mississippi Valley State, with Arkansas prevailing 142-62 on Wednesday and North Texas beating the Delta Devils 116-62 on Thursday.
North Texas and Arkansas will each vie to go 2-0 on the young season when they meet at Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark.
After winning the Conference USA title last year, North Texas returns three starters, most notably league player of the year Javion Hamlet, a guard who averaged 14.6 points per game as a junior in 2019-20.
Senior guard James Reese and senior forward Zachary Simmons are the other returning starters for the Mean Green.
North Texas hit a school-record 21 shots from 3-point range in the win over Mississippi Valley State.
"First and foremost we are thankful to be playing," North Texas coach Grant McCasland said after the game. "It's a blessing to be able to play and we're thankful for all the North Texas staff members who have helped us get here."
Arkansas had a near-record performance in its blowout of the Delta Devils.
The Razorbacks scored the second-most points they ever have in a game and the 20 shots made from 3-point range was one short of a school record.
Eight players scored in double figures for Arkansas.
"I asked the guys before the game if they were nervous, and I don't know if I've had a team say, 'Yeah,' but they did," Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said, "They raised their hands and were honest. It's been a long time since we competed."
The Razorbacks finished 20-12 last season (7-11 in Southeastern Conference play) but lost guard Isaiah Joe to the NBA draft off last year's team.
The leading returner is junior guard Desi Sills (10.6 points per game), but Arkansas hit the transfer market over the offseason to plug roster holes.
Grad transfer point guard Jalen Tate came over from Northern Kentucky, forward Justin Smith arrived from Indiana and forward Vance Jackson came into the program from New Mexico.
Jackson in particular made a good debut in an Arkansas uniform, scoring 15 points and pulling down seven rebounds.
"The big thing with Vance is just doing it consistently," Musselman said. "In the Mountain West, I thought he was one of the best players in the country on any given night. It's going to be very important for Vance every single night through 27 games to get himself mentally focused and mentally ready to play like he did (Wednesday).
"He can help us in so many different areas because he's got great length, great size, he can play off of the bounce, he can shoot the 3 and he's an underrated post player as well."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|North Texas 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Arkansas 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Wise
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Simmons
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Robinson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Reese
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Ousmane
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Murray
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. McBride
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Lewis II
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Jackson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hamlet
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Bell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Vanover
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Tate
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Sills
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Robinson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Obukwelu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Notae
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Morehead
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Moody
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Kimble
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|V. Jackson Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Henderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NEBOM
ABIL0
0143 O/U
-7
11:00am
-
SCST
BGREEN0
0147 O/U
-24
12:00pm ESP3
-
QUENS
BELMONT0
0
12:00pm ESP3
-
NDAKST
NEB0
0144 O/U
-9
12:00pm BTN
-
VMI
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-19.5
1:00pm BTN+
-
TROY
NCWILM0
0148 O/U
-1
1:00pm ESP+
-
LIME
CHARLS0
0
1:00pm
-
MASLOW
ILLST0
0150 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
DREXEL
PITT0
0142.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
USCUP
FURMAN0
0148.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
CARVER
WOFF0
0
2:00pm ESP+
-
USM
JVILLE0
0136 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
LDYLAKE
RICE0
0
2:00pm
-
COPPST
9DUKE0
0148.5 O/U
-36.5
2:00pm
-
ALCORN
KENTST0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
2:00pm
-
MOBILE
FAU0
0
2:00pm
-
WILLJES
PORT0
0
3:00pm
-
STKATH
SUTAH0
0
3:00pm
-
NAVY
MOUNT0
0127.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
GMASON
HOW0
0144.5 O/U
+16
3:00pm ESP3
-
UMBC
SFTRPA0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm
-
TEXST
TXAMCC0
0138.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
SELOU
UAB0
0144.5 O/U
-17
3:00pm
-
ABBEY
ECU0
0
3:00pm
-
LSU
STLOU0
0147 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
REGISU
DENVER0
0
3:00pm
-
ARMY
BUFF0
0148 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
NCW
CSTCAR0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXARL
NWST0
0152.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm
-
HIGHPT
ELON0
0140 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
LIB
SC0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESPW
-
WCAR
NCASHV0
0155.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
UCDAV0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
CCGA
GASOU0
0
4:00pm
-
MVSU
WYO0
0157 O/U
-27.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
KENSAW0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TEXPA0
0151 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
CSN
AF0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
LPSCMB
LAMAR0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
UMKC
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
RI
SFLA0
0139 O/U
-1
5:30pm ESP3
-
LOYMRY
MINN0
0144.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm BTN
-
NTEXAS
ARK0
0147 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
ODU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NORFLK
RADFRD0
0
7:00pm
-
NICHST
SNCLRA0
0151 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
CMICH
ILLCHI0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
TEXSO
OKLAST0
0147.5 O/U
-19.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
TCU0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm ESP3
-
BENUM
GC0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
LALAF
2BAYLOR0
0148 O/U
-21
8:00pm
-
ND
13MICHST0
0147.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm BTN
-
3NOVA
VATECH0
0137.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
RSU
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
STLUCP
SIUE0
0
8:30pm ESP+
-
MNTNA
USC0
0140.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UTVALL
BYU0
0147.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
EWASH
WASHST0
0148 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm PACN
-
NKY
CHATT0
0
PPD ESP+
-
HOWPN
TARL0
0
PPD
-
ECCL
MOST0
0
PPD
-
MARIST
ALBANY0
0
-
LOYNO
LAFAY0
0
-
BOWIE
MORGAN0
0
-
OKLA
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
WEBER
DIXIE0
0
-
DEL
SIENA0
0
-
KWESL
MURYST0
0
ESP+