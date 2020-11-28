South Florida takes aim at 2-0 against winless URI
South Florida will turn to its quality depth when it opens play in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament against Rhode Island on Saturday at Uncasville, Conn.
Virginia Tech and No. 3 Villanova will square off in the nightcap of the four-team Naismith Bracket.
USF coach Brian Gregory brought in a solid recruiting class, and highly touted true freshman guard Caleb Murphy showed he belonged on the court Wednesday in team's opener, a 94-84 home win over NAIA foe Florida College.
Murphy, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from Loganville, Ga., slotted into the starting lineup and made his collegiate debut in the absence of Xavier Castaneda (groin) against the Falcons.
The four-star prospect tallied five points, four rebounds and seven assists in 24 minutes of action.
"He's going to be thrown into the wolves at times," said Gregory, who is 16-1 in season openers. "He's no different than a lot of other freshmen, but the good thing for us is that we'll have veterans around him."
Rhode Island (0-2) is off to a tough start in coach David Cox's third season, and the Rams didn't help themselves much on offense Thursday as they lost to Boston College 69-64 in the 2K Empire Classic.
The Eagles used a 10-1 run midway through the second half to erase a 48-42 Rhode Island lead. Then the Rams went on to lose for the second time in two nights -- having fallen 94-88 to No. 18 Arizona State on Wednesday.
It was the second consecutive season the Rams -- an Atlantic 10 Conference standout -- have played two straight games against Power Five schools. Their second and third games last year were a defeat at Maryland and a win over Alabama.
Rhode Island struggled to find its touch shooting against Boston College -- the Rams canned just three of 18 attempted 3-pointers -- but guard Fatts Russell turned in his usual steady game with 23 points.
The 5-foot-10 Russell was named to the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year watch list earlier in November and is coming off an outstanding junior campaign.
The Philadelphia native averaged 18.8 points per game and was second in the nation in steals (2.87 per game) in 2019-20.
"He's our best player. He's our leader," Cox said after Russell fouled out in the loss to the Sun Devils. "In a close game, it's hard to play without your best player and your senior leader."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Rhode Island 0-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|South Florida 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Walker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Sheppard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Russell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Mitchell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Mitchell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Martin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Leggett
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Carey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Yetna
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Tchewa
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Oduro
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Murphy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Durr
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Collins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Chaplin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Calleja
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Anderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NEBOM
ABIL0
0143 O/U
-7
11:00am
-
SCST
BGREEN0
0147 O/U
-24
12:00pm ESP3
-
QUENS
BELMONT0
0
12:00pm ESP3
-
NDAKST
NEB0
0144 O/U
-9
12:00pm BTN
-
VMI
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-19.5
1:00pm BTN+
-
TROY
NCWILM0
0148 O/U
-1
1:00pm ESP+
-
LIME
CHARLS0
0
1:00pm
-
MASLOW
ILLST0
0150 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
DREXEL
PITT0
0142.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
USCUP
FURMAN0
0148.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
CARVER
WOFF0
0
2:00pm ESP+
-
USM
JVILLE0
0136 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
LDYLAKE
RICE0
0
2:00pm
-
COPPST
9DUKE0
0148.5 O/U
-36.5
2:00pm
-
ALCORN
KENTST0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
2:00pm
-
MOBILE
FAU0
0
2:00pm
-
WILLJES
PORT0
0
3:00pm
-
STKATH
SUTAH0
0
3:00pm
-
NAVY
MOUNT0
0127.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
GMASON
HOW0
0144.5 O/U
+16
3:00pm ESP3
-
UMBC
SFTRPA0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm
-
TEXST
TXAMCC0
0138.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
SELOU
UAB0
0144.5 O/U
-17
3:00pm
-
ABBEY
ECU0
0
3:00pm
-
LSU
STLOU0
0147 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
REGISU
DENVER0
0
3:00pm
-
ARMY
BUFF0
0148 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
NCW
CSTCAR0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXARL
NWST0
0152.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm
-
HIGHPT
ELON0
0140 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
LIB
SC0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESPW
-
WCAR
NCASHV0
0155.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
UCDAV0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
CCGA
GASOU0
0
4:00pm
-
MVSU
WYO0
0157 O/U
-27.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
KENSAW0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TEXPA0
0151 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
CSN
AF0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
LPSCMB
LAMAR0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
UMKC
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
RI
SFLA0
0139 O/U
-1
5:30pm ESP3
-
LOYMRY
MINN0
0144.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm BTN
-
NTEXAS
ARK0
0147 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
ODU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NORFLK
RADFRD0
0
7:00pm
-
NICHST
SNCLRA0
0151 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
CMICH
ILLCHI0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
TEXSO
OKLAST0
0147.5 O/U
-19.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
TCU0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm ESP3
-
RSU
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
BENUM
GC0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
3NOVA
VATECH0
0137.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
ND
13MICHST0
0147.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm BTN
-
LALAF
2BAYLOR0
0148 O/U
-21
8:00pm
-
STLUCP
SIUE0
0
8:30pm ESP+
-
MNTNA
USC0
0140.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UTVALL
BYU0
0147.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
EWASH
WASHST0
0148 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm PACN
-
NKY
CHATT0
0
PPD ESP+
-
HOWPN
TARL0
0
PPD
-
ECCL
MOST0
0
PPD
-
MARIST
ALBANY0
0
-
LOYNO
LAFAY0
0
-
BOWIE
MORGAN0
0
-
OKLA
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
WEBER
DIXIE0
0
-
DEL
SIENA0
0
-
KWESL
MURYST0
0
ESP+