TCU, Tulsa meet in Hall of Fame Classic
TCU will bring a measure of early-season momentum with it when it travels north to play Tulsa on Saturday at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo., the first of two games in two days for both squads.
The winner of the TCU-Tulsa game plays the victor in the tourney's second game between Liberty (1-1) and South Carolina (0-0) on Sunday afternoon, with the two defeated squads dropping into the losers' bracket of the four-team event.
The Horned Frogs (1-0) got off to a rousing start, dominating Houston Baptist 69-45 at home on Wednesday in their season opener behind balanced scoring and despite a shortened roster from positive COVID-19 tests.
Mike Miles led the Horned Frogs in scoring with 13 points and contributed five assists and three steals. Kevin Samuel led TCU with 10 rebounds and added three blocks. Junior Chuck O'Bannon, a transfer from Southern California after being a 5-star recruit, saw the court for the first time for the Horned Frogs and racked up 11 points and nine rebounds.
Five players seeing their first minutes for TCU accounted for 43 points in the win over Houston Baptist.
"Four guys have played before, so when you say new, it's pretty much the whole group," TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. "We adjusted. I thought some guys did some really good things."
Dixon was pleased with the effort on the defensive end. The Horned Frogs started the game on a 15-0 run, scored 16 points off turnovers and held Houston Baptist to two second-chance points in the rout.
"Given what I know and what's going on, I'm pretty happy with what we did, especially early defensively," Dixon added.
TCU was without point guard RJ Nembhard, who is in COVID-19 protocol, and forward Jaedon LeDee. Nembhard is considered day-to-day and is likely to play in Kansas City.
Saturday's contest will be the season opener for Tulsa, which comes into this season with five returning letterwinners from a team that posted an 21-10 record and claimed a share of the American Athletic Conference regular-season championship in the truncated 2019-20 campaign.
Brandon Rachal, a 6-foot-6 senior guard/forward, is the Golden Hurricane's leading returning scorer and rebounder with averages of 12.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Senior guards Elijah Joiner (7.3 points per game, 2.9 assists per game) and Darien Jackson (7.9 ppg, 3.4 rebounds per game) pair with Joiner in a loaded backcourt.
"I've seen those guys grow, and that's the beauty of seeing seniors -- you see their maturity," Tulsa coach Frank Haith said. "You know, you can't win if you don't have a good locker room, and I know that those guys all embrace what our program, our culture is all about. We have a really good locker room, and they really understand what we have to do to be successful."
Tulsa added five freshmen, one four-year transfer and a junior college transfer to the roster. The juco newcomer is Austin Richie, who was a NJCAA Third-Team All-American after spending one season at Triton (Ill.) College after a season at Northern Illinois. Richie averaged 16.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals at Triton.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Todd
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Samuel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Pearson Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. O'Bannon, Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Miles
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Fuller
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Frank
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Farabello
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Easley Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Aschieris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NEBOM
ABIL0
0143 O/U
-7
11:00am
-
SCST
BGREEN0
0147 O/U
-24
12:00pm ESP3
-
QUENS
BELMONT0
0
12:00pm ESP3
-
NDAKST
NEB0
0144 O/U
-9
12:00pm BTN
-
VMI
PSU0
0148.5 O/U
-19.5
1:00pm BTN+
-
TROY
NCWILM0
0148 O/U
-1
1:00pm ESP+
-
LIME
CHARLS0
0
1:00pm
-
MASLOW
ILLST0
0150 O/U
-1.5
1:00pm
-
DREXEL
PITT0
0142.5 O/U
-9
1:00pm
-
USCUP
FURMAN0
0148.5 O/U
-18.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
CARVER
WOFF0
0
2:00pm ESP+
-
USM
JVILLE0
0136 O/U
+1
2:00pm ESP+
-
LDYLAKE
RICE0
0
2:00pm
-
COPPST
9DUKE0
0148.5 O/U
-36.5
2:00pm
-
ALCORN
KENTST0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
2:00pm
-
MOBILE
FAU0
0
2:00pm
-
WILLJES
PORT0
0
3:00pm
-
STKATH
SUTAH0
0
3:00pm
-
NAVY
MOUNT0
0127.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
GMASON
HOW0
0144.5 O/U
+16
3:00pm ESP3
-
UMBC
SFTRPA0
0148.5 O/U
-1.5
3:00pm
-
TEXST
TXAMCC0
0138.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
SELOU
UAB0
0144.5 O/U
-17
3:00pm
-
ABBEY
ECU0
0
3:00pm
-
LSU
STLOU0
0147 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESP+
-
REGISU
DENVER0
0
3:00pm
-
ARMY
BUFF0
0148 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm
-
NCW
CSTCAR0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXARL
NWST0
0152.5 O/U
+6.5
4:00pm
-
HIGHPT
ELON0
0140 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
LIB
SC0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm ESPW
-
WCAR
NCASHV0
0155.5 O/U
PK
4:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
UCDAV0
0145.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
CCGA
GASOU0
0
4:00pm
-
MVSU
WYO0
0157 O/U
-27.5
4:00pm
-
TOCCF
KENSAW0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
TEXPA0
0151 O/U
+5
4:00pm
-
CSN
AF0
0147.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
LPSCMB
LAMAR0
0143.5 O/U
+5.5
5:00pm
-
UMKC
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+8.5
5:00pm
-
RI
SFLA0
0139 O/U
-1
5:30pm ESP3
-
LOYMRY
MINN0
0144.5 O/U
-14
6:00pm BTN
-
NTEXAS
ARK0
0147 O/U
-8
6:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
ODU0
0141.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
NORFLK
RADFRD0
0
7:00pm
-
NICHST
SNCLRA0
0151 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
CMICH
ILLCHI0
0
7:00pm ESP3
-
TEXSO
OKLAST0
0147.5 O/U
-19.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
TULSA
TCU0
0124.5 O/U
-4
7:30pm ESP3
-
BENUM
GC0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
LALAF
2BAYLOR0
0148 O/U
-21
8:00pm
-
ND
13MICHST0
0147.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm BTN
-
3NOVA
VATECH0
0137.5 O/U
+9.5
8:00pm ESPU
-
RSU
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
STLUCP
SIUE0
0
8:30pm ESP+
-
MNTNA
USC0
0140.5 O/U
-11.5
9:00pm PACN
-
UTVALL
BYU0
0147.5 O/U
-17.5
9:00pm
-
EWASH
WASHST0
0148 O/U
-3.5
11:00pm PACN
-
NKY
CHATT0
0
PPD ESP+
-
HOWPN
TARL0
0
PPD
-
ECCL
MOST0
0
PPD
-
MARIST
ALBANY0
0
-
LOYNO
LAFAY0
0
-
BOWIE
MORGAN0
0
-
OKLA
UCF0
0
ESP+
-
WEBER
DIXIE0
0
-
DEL
SIENA0
0
-
KWESL
MURYST0
0
ESP+