Mount St. Mary's seeks first-ever win against Maryland
Mount St. Mary's will face Maryland in a Sunday matinee in College Park, Md., as the coronavirus pandemic makes for some unusual scheduling.
The Mountaineers (1-1) lost 73-67 in a neutral-site game with Navy on Saturday in College Park's Xfinity Center, and now get a crack at the weekend's hosts, a matchup that historically has not gone well for The Mount. The visitors are 0-9 all-time against the Terrapins, including 0-8 in College Park, heading toward Sunday's 2 p.m. ET tipoff.
Maryland (2-0) beat Navy 82-52 Friday, shooting 68.2 percent (30 of 44) from the field, the highest single-game percentage for the Terrapins since 1986. Guards Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala led the attack with 15 points apiece, and another guard, Aaron Wiggins had 14 -- all in the second half -- as the Terrapins pulled away from pesky Navy.
"The second half I thought our energy level was just terrific," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. "We started to make shots and separate ourselves. I thought the first half we got tired, to be honest. We got a 30-20 lead and they had a couple of turnovers against the press, but we'd get a turnover or take a bad shot and just weren't very efficient."
The Terrapins will look to clean their game up on Sunday, and they're bigger and deeper than the Mountaineers, who were tabbed to finish third in the Northeast Conference preseason poll.
The Mount won a season opener for the first time since 2008 with the 62-55 victory over Morgan State on Wednesday. A quartet of returning starters led the way with a combined 53 points, including 18 from Jalen Gibbs and 13 apiece from Damian Chong Qui and Malik Jefferson.
Against Navy, Chong Qui, a preseason all-conference selection, had 18 points and Gibbs added 16, the duo fueling a comeback that nearly overcame a 16-point lead for the Midshipmen.
"This is a talented team and the thing that stands out about this group is we have leadership now," Mountaineers coach Dan Engelstad said. "We have guys that have logged a lot of minutes, guys that have played and know what expectations are. They've laid a really good foundation."
Maryland opened Wednesday, beating Old Dominion 85-67 in its 44th straight win in a home opener.
Maryland returns to action with another home contest on Tuesday, hosting Towson, a late replacement for Monmouth, which had to shut down basketball activities due to COVID-19. The Mountaineers are next scheduled to play Dec. 5 at Virginia Commonwealth.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Mt St Mary's 1-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Maryland 2-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Reaves
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Opoku
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Offurum
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Leffew
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Jefferson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Jefferson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Gibbs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Chong Qui
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Barton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Wiggins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Smart
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Scott
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Revaz
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Morsell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Mona
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. McCool
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Marial
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Hart
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hamilton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Dockery
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Ayala
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
MASLOW
23OHIOST0
0149.5 O/U
-25.5
12:00pm BTN
-
SC
TULSA0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
RICH
10UK0
0144.5 O/U
-8
1:00pm ESPN
-
ARKPB
IOWAST0
0144.5 O/U
-33.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
LATECH0
0153 O/U
-14
2:00pm
-
LPSCMB
TULANE0
0141 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
FAMU
UGA0
0140.5 O/U
-20.5
2:00pm SECN
-
LDYLAKE
UIW0
0
2:00pm
-
MOUNT
MD0
0142.5 O/U
-19.5
2:00pm BTN
-
BOISE
SAMHOU0
0148 O/U
+13
2:00pm
-
NWU
PORT0
0
3:00pm
-
ALAM
SAMFORD0
0150.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP+
-
NORL
TEXAM0
0140 O/U
-21
3:00pm ESP+
-
AF
SEATTLE0
0139.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
LIB
TCU0
0123.5 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm ESP2
-
HOUBP
18ARIZST0
0167.5 O/U
-33
4:00pm PACN
-
HOFSTRA
24RUT0
0147 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm BTN
-
ARKST
MOREHD0
0
4:00pm
-
NDAKST
11CREIGH0
0144 O/U
-22.5
4:30pm FS1
-
JAXST
SALAB0
0135 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
GREENVIL
MURYST0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
RI
SANFRAN0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP2
-
14TXTECH
17HOU0
0135 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
UNF
MIAMI0
0146.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm
-
PVAM
LVILLE0
0133.5 O/U
-26.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
25MICH0
0149 O/U
-29.5
6:00pm BTN
-
WASH
2BAYLOR0
0142 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
RADFRD
JMAD0
0144 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
STKATH
UCSB0
0
7:00pm
-
VATECH
SFLA0
0131.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NCGRN
WINTHR0
0149.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm ESP3
-
NMEXST
ACU0
0
8:30pm
-
UTEP
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
EILL
BUTLER0
0
PPD FS1
-
TRINILL
VALPO0
0
-
FAIR
SACHRT0
0
-
FREEDH
NALAB0
0
ESP+