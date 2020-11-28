Young Kentucky lineup faces test vs. veteran Richmond
Kentucky coach John Calipari is looking for the Wildcats to build off their convincing season-opening win over Morehead State when they host Richmond Sunday in the Bluegrass Showcase at Lexington, Ky.
The 10th-ranked Wildcats (1-0) are coming off an 81-45 win over Morehead State with 10 newcomers meshing together, but Calipari wants his team to improve its interior passing, rebounding and perimeter defense.
"We're going to have to figure out, what if they have a really fast and quick point guard? Who is guarding that guy?" Calipari asked.
Richmond point guard Jacob Gilyard, who has 1,276 career points, will make Kentucky figure that out right away. He ranked 10th nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio last season and topped the nation with 3.19 steals per game.
Gilyard, the Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year last season, is the leader of the Spiders (1-0), who are picked by coaches and media to win the conference title.
"He has the best instincts of anyone I've seen," Richmond coach Chris Mooney said of Gilyard, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound sparkplug who had 13 points and three steals in the Spiders' 82-64 win over Morehead State on Friday.
"Now, he's extremely quick. He's a great player who happens to be small. He's not good because he's small."
Kentucky's talented but inexperienced players will go against Richmond's seasoned lineup.
The Wildcats start four freshmen and senior transfer Olivier Sarr of Wake Forest against Morehead State on Wednesday. They have seven freshmen and three transfers among their newcomers.
Richmond, coming off a 24-7 season, started two seniors and two graduate students against Morehead State.
One of the seniors, forward Nathan Cayo, led the Spiders with 23 points against Morehead State while making all 10 of his field goal attempts.
Calipari is leery going against Richmond's veteran lineup that is accustomed to winning. He is particularly concerned about his young team maintaining its defensive intensity throughout.
Richmond plays a Princeton-style offense, spreading the floor and using player and ball movement to break down the defense. Mooney played for Princeton. Although the methodical half-court offense has a tendency to be low-scoring, Richmond averaged 75.3 points last season.
"If you play 15 seconds, you're getting beat," Calipari said. "You've got to play the whole possession."
Freshman guard Brandon Boston Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds and fellow freshmen Devin Askew and Terrence Clarke each added 12 points in Kentucky's win over Morehead State.
"What I was encouraged about was we looked like an organized basketball team," Calipari said. "Ten new guys, never played together, never played for me. ... Can you imagine? We've been 40 days, 30 practices in 42 and this is what we look like. So I'm happy now."
Boston, a 6-foot-7 guard, was 7 of 14 from the field in his debut, and Askew and Clarke each made 5 of 9 attempts. Graduate transfer Davion Mintz of Creighton added 10 points off the bench.
"We just played as a team," Clarke said. "As organized as we looked, I think everybody was kind of anxious and just didn't know what was going to happen. I think that we're just going to keep on building."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. Wilson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Koureissi
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Grace
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Golden
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Gilyard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Francis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Cayo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Burton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Bailey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Welch
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Ware
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Toppin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Sarr
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Payne
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Mintz
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Jackson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Fletcher
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Clarke
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Canada
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Boston Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Askew
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Allen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
MASLOW
23OHIOST0
0149.5 O/U
-25.5
12:00pm BTN
-
RICH
10UK0
0144.5 O/U
-8
1:00pm ESPN
-
SC
TULSA0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
ARKPB
IOWAST0
0144.5 O/U
-33.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
LATECH0
0153 O/U
-14
2:00pm
-
LDYLAKE
UIW0
0
2:00pm
-
MOUNT
MD0
0142.5 O/U
-19.5
2:00pm BTN
-
FAMU
UGA0
0140.5 O/U
-20.5
2:00pm SECN
-
LPSCMB
TULANE0
0141 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
SAMHOU0
0148 O/U
+13
2:00pm
-
NWU
PORT0
0
3:00pm
-
AF
SEATTLE0
0139.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
NORL
TEXAM0
0140 O/U
-21
3:00pm ESP+
-
ALAM
SAMFORD0
0150.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
TCU0
0123.5 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm ESP2
-
HOFSTRA
24RUT0
0147 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm BTN
-
HOUBP
18ARIZST0
0167.5 O/U
-33
4:00pm PACN
-
ARKST
MOREHD0
0
4:00pm
-
NDAKST
11CREIGH0
0144 O/U
-22.5
4:30pm FS1
-
JAXST
SALAB0
0135 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
GREENVIL
MURYST0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
RI
SANFRAN0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP2
-
14TXTECH
17HOU0
0135 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
UNF
MIAMI0
0146.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm
-
PVAM
LVILLE0
0133.5 O/U
-26.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
25MICH0
0149 O/U
-29.5
6:00pm BTN
-
WASH
2BAYLOR0
0142 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
EILL
BUTLER0
0
6:30pm FS1
-
RADFRD
JMAD0
0144 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
STKATH
UCSB0
0
7:00pm
-
VATECH
SFLA0
0131.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NMEXST
ACU0
0
8:30pm
-
NCGRN
WINTHR0
0149.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm ESP3
-
UTEP
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
FAIR
SACHRT0
0
-
TRINILL
VALPO0
0
-
FREEDH
NALAB0
0
ESP+