Tulsa, South Carolina match up in tourney consolation game
Looking to rebound quickly from their respective season-opening defeats, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane square off in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon.
South Carolina (0-1) became the latest SEC team to fall to Liberty 78-62 on Saturday.
Tulsa (0-1), meanwhile, couldn't hang on to an early 10-point lead against TCU and fell, 70-65.
South Carolina, which had its preseason game Wednesday canceled due to COVID-19 issues, fell behind by 17 at halftime and never recovered against the Flames.
With their coach, Frank Martin, sporting a new shaved-head look, the Gamecocks had a hard time slowing down a sharpshooting Liberty squad that buried 11 more 3-pointers Saturday, including eight in the first half, only two days after they nailed 19 triples in a win over Mississippi State.
The Gamecocks shot only 3-of-17 from 3-point range and 39 percent overall.
"(That was) kind of what I expected today," Martin said after the game. "Not the win and loss. But what I expected, especially early in the game. We were a little tight. We were a little nervous. Whenever you're tight, nervous, you don't think straight, you don't move fluidly."
Guards A.J. Lawson, an All-SEC preseason first-team selection, and Jermaine Cousinard, who combined for 25.5 points per game last season, combined for 22 points on Saturday but shot a combined 9-for-24 from the field. Both were among the Gamecocks' top five scorers last season.
"It sucks that we couldn't play (Wednesday's game)," Lawson said postgame. "But we came here, we were ready to play. We still gotta just learn from this and just keep playing."
The Golden Hurricane expect to have a formidable backcourt this season, but shot just 4-for-18 from 3-point range against TCU. The poor output hindered Tulsa from capitalizing when TCU shot only 36.4 percent from the floor.
Sophomore Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, an Arkansas transfer, showed the potential to be a key backcourt addition with 14 points.
Tulsa's top returner, 6-foot-6 senior guard/forward Brandon Rachal, got off to a strong start as well.
Rachal finished with 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting and collected eight rebounds, while senior guard Elijah Joiner finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
"I've seen those guys grow, and that's the beauty of seeing seniors -- you see their maturity," Tulsa coach Frank Haith said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|South Carolina 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Tulsa 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Woods
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Moss
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Minaya
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. McCreary
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Leveque
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Lawson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Hannibal
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Frink
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Couisnard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Bryant
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Anderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Ugboh
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Richie
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Rachal
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Joiner
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Jackson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Idowu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Haywood II
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Embery-Simpson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
MASLOW
23OHIOST0
0149.5 O/U
-25.5
12:00pm BTN
-
RICH
10UK0
0144.5 O/U
-8
1:00pm ESPN
-
SC
TULSA0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
1:00pm ESP2
-
ARKPB
IOWAST0
0144.5 O/U
-33.5
1:00pm ESP+
-
NWST
LATECH0
0153 O/U
-14
2:00pm
-
LDYLAKE
UIW0
0
2:00pm
-
MOUNT
MD0
0142.5 O/U
-19.5
2:00pm BTN
-
FAMU
UGA0
0140.5 O/U
-20.5
2:00pm SECN
-
LPSCMB
TULANE0
0141 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
BOISE
SAMHOU0
0148 O/U
+13
2:00pm
-
NWU
PORT0
0
3:00pm
-
AF
SEATTLE0
0139.5 O/U
-1
3:00pm
-
NORL
TEXAM0
0140 O/U
-21
3:00pm ESP+
-
ALAM
SAMFORD0
0150.5 O/U
-7
3:00pm ESP+
-
LIB
TCU0
0123.5 O/U
-5.5
3:30pm ESP2
-
HOFSTRA
24RUT0
0147 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm BTN
-
HOUBP
18ARIZST0
0167.5 O/U
-33
4:00pm PACN
-
ARKST
MOREHD0
0
4:00pm
-
NDAKST
11CREIGH0
0144 O/U
-22.5
4:30pm FS1
-
JAXST
SALAB0
0135 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
GREENVIL
MURYST0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
RI
SANFRAN0
0145.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP2
-
14TXTECH
17HOU0
0135 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
UNF
MIAMI0
0146.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm
-
PVAM
LVILLE0
0133.5 O/U
-26.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
25MICH0
0149 O/U
-29.5
6:00pm BTN
-
WASH
2BAYLOR0
0142 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
EILL
BUTLER0
0
6:30pm FS1
-
RADFRD
JMAD0
0144 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
STKATH
UCSB0
0
7:00pm
-
VATECH
SFLA0
0131.5 O/U
+8.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NMEXST
ACU0
0
8:30pm
-
NCGRN
WINTHR0
0149.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm ESP3
-
UTEP
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
FAIR
SACHRT0
0
-
TRINILL
VALPO0
0
-
FREEDH
NALAB0
0
ESP+