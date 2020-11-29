St. John's looks to stay perfect vs. BC
The St. John's Red Storm and the Boston College Eagles are set to meet on Monday night in a non-conference, neutral-court game in Uncasville, Conn.
Boston College (1-1) battled No. 3 Villanova in its opener before losing 76-67. The Eagles then rebounded and defeated Rhode Island, 69-64.
St. John's (2-0) is off to a great start after beating Saint Peter's and LaSalle. Red Storm newcomer Vince Cole, a 6-5 junior-college transfer, was named the MVP of the Lapchick Tournament, won by St. John's. Cole, a two-time junior-college All-American, is averaging 20.0 points and shooting 46.2 percent on 3-point attempts.
Two other Storm newcomers -- freshman Posh Alexander and junior-college transfer Isaih Moore -- were named to the five-player all-tournament team. Alexander is averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 steals and 3.0 assists. The 6-foot-10 Moore is averaging 10.5 points and is leading the team in rebounds (8.0).
"We have to continue to get better," Storm coach Mike Anderson said. "We have to shore up the live-ball turnovers.
"When you have two guys out, you are asking a lot of your newcomers. We have two double-figure scorers who are not even on the court right now."
Anderson was referring to 6-8 wing Julian Champagnie, who has missed two straight games due to a sprained ankle, and guard Rasheem Dunn, who missed the second game due to a concussion.
"Julian will be a game-time decision on Monday," Anderson said. "Rasheem took a spill, got some stitches and is at home. He is going through the concussion protocol."
Anderson said he is grateful to have Cole, who played off the bench in the first game before moving into the starting lineup against LaSalle.
"He has a knack for getting buckets -- he can score," Anderson said. "You got to have guys you can go to (like Cole). He came in with that reputation as a scorer, but he's also getting more in tune on defense. He's just finding his way."
Meanwhile, the Eagles are led by Wynston Tabbs, a 6-2, third-year guard who missed half his freshman year and all of last season due to left-knee surgery. On Thursday, however, Tabbs produced the first double-double of his career, getting 16 points and a career-high 10 rebounds against Rhode Island.
Tabbs, who had missed 676 days between games, is averaging 13.5 points in two contests this season. He averaged 13.9 points as a freshman.
Up front, Steffon Mitchell is BC's rock. He has made 84 starts and is averaging 9.0 points and 9.5 rebounds this season. Last season, he made the ACC's All-Defensive team.
"Any coach would want a guy like Mitchell," BC sixth-year coach Jim Christian said. "He doesn't need the ball every possession to dictate play."
Rich Kelly, a 6-1 graduate transfer from Quinnipiac, is averaging 10.0 points off the Eagles bench.
One issue for the Eagles, however, is the foot injury that forced guard Jay Heath to miss BC's second game. In the opener, Heath had 16 points on 7-for-14 shooting. He averaged 13.1 points last season, which was second best on the team.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Boston College 1-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|St. John's 2-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Vander Baan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Tabbs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Scott
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Mitchell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Langford Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Kraljevic
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Kelly
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Heath
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Felder
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Ashton-Langford
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Williams Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Toro
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Roberts
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Moore
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. McGriff
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Earlington
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Dunn
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|V. Cole
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Caraher
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Alexander
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Addae-Wusu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
PEID
WCAR39
43
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
19TEXAS
DAVID0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
IND
PROV0
0142 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
MOBILE
JAXST0
0
3:00pm
-
ARKLR
DUQ0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
STAND
CAMP0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CSN0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
DEFI
MIAOH0
0
5:30pm ESP3
-
BC
STJOHN0
0147.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESPU
-
BGREEN
APPST0
0154.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
XAVIER0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm FS1
-
GAST
MERCER0
0152.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
FDU
HOFSTRA0
0148.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
16UNC
UNLV0
0153.5 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
CHATT
TNTECH0
0142 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
EMMAN
STETSON0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
UCF0
0143 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
CAL0
0144.5 O/U
-9
7:30pm PACN
-
TXAMCC
SMU0
0139.5 O/U
-21
8:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
MISSST0
0137 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm SECN
-
SELOU
LSU0
0153.5 O/U
-26
8:00pm ESP+
-
UMKC
KSTATE0
0130.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESPU
-
LOYMRY
MINN0
0153.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm BTN
-
TEXSO
WYO0
0147 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
IONA
SETON0
0143.5 O/U
-20
9:00pm FS1
-
STNFRD
BAMA0
0151 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
LNGBCH
22UCLA0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
9:30pm PACN
-
UOP
NEVADA0
0136 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
IPFW
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
BCN
MCNSE0
0
PPD
-
SIENA
LIB0
0
-
ABBEY
CHARLO0
0
-
WMMARY
NCST0
0
-
MONTT
EWASH0
0