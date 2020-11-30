Pitino to make Iona debut against Seton Hall
Rick Pitino, who hasn't coached a college game since being forced out at Louisville before the 2017-18 season because of multiple scandals, will make his Iona debut on Monday against Seton Hall in Newark, N.J.
This is the first matchup of the New York City-area programs in 15 years. The game was quickly put together after the Gaels' scheduled opener against Saint Joseph's -- set for Monday at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut -- was canceled.
"We're coming out of quarantine," Pitino said to nj.com.
"We need a game desperately. We're not ready to play right now but we simply needed a game. We just can't sit back and not play, so we're real appreciative that Seton Hall needed a game. It's a great opponent to see where we're at and what we need to work on."
Pitino agreed to play the game in exchange for a return date next season, which he's hoping to play at either Madison Square Garden or the New York Islanders' new arena near Belmont Park. He and Pirates coach Kevin Willard agreed to the game via text on Saturday.
This contest is yet another example of scheduling on the fly. Both teams experienced 14-day pauses during preseason practice because of the coronavirus, and the Gaels lost four games. Pitino had advocated for the NCAA to delay the start of the season and to have the season finish with "May Madness."
Seton Hall also lost a Sunday night contest with No. 2 Baylor after Bears coach Scott Drew tested positive for COVID-19.
However, the Pirates have at least squeezed in a game, losing 71-70 on Friday at Louisville.
They trailed 60-49 with 8:24 left before rallying to take the lead in the final minute, but they gave up the go-ahead basket on a putback and then missed a chance to force overtime when Takal Molson missed the last of three foul shots with 0.7 seconds remaining.
"I'm proud of these guys, they battled," Willard said. "We gotta get better, we gotta get some practices and games, and this team is going to get there."
Sandro Mamukelashvili provided 22 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Hall. With the departure of scoring leader Myles Powell to the NBA, the 6-foot-11 Mamukelashvili figures to be the fulcrum of the Pirates' offense, and is likely to provide matchup issues for Iona.
Mamukelashvili averaged 11.9 points per game last season as a junior.
Seton Hall leads the all-time series against Iona 29-9.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Iona 0-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Seton Hall 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Samuel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Rhoden
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Reynolds, Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Obiagu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Molson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Mamukelashvili
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Long
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Cale
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Aiken
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
PEID
WCAR39
43
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
19TEXAS
DAVID0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
IND
PROV0
0142 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
MOBILE
JAXST0
0
3:00pm
-
ARKLR
DUQ0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
STAND
CAMP0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CSN0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
DEFI
MIAOH0
0
5:30pm ESP3
-
BC
STJOHN0
0147.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESPU
-
BGREEN
APPST0
0154.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
16UNC
UNLV0
0153.5 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
EMMAN
STETSON0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
XAVIER0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm FS1
-
GAST
MERCER0
0152.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
FDU
HOFSTRA0
0148.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
AUBURN
UCF0
0143 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
CHATT
TNTECH0
0142 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
NICHST
CAL0
0144.5 O/U
-9
7:30pm PACN
-
TXAMCC
SMU0
0139.5 O/U
-21
8:00pm ESP+
-
UMKC
KSTATE0
0130.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESPU
-
TEXST
MISSST0
0137 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm SECN
-
SELOU
LSU0
0153.5 O/U
-26
8:00pm ESP+
-
LOYMRY
MINN0
0153.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm BTN
-
TEXSO
WYO0
0147 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
IONA
SETON0
0143.5 O/U
-20
9:00pm FS1
-
LNGBCH
22UCLA0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
9:30pm PACN
-
STNFRD
BAMA0
0151 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
UOP
NEVADA0
0136 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
IPFW
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
BCN
MCNSE0
0
PPD
-
SIENA
LIB0
0
-
ABBEY
CHARLO0
0
-
WMMARY
NCST0
0
-
MONTT
EWASH0
0