Minnesota, Loyola Marymount meet for second time in 2 days
In a season that is sure to feature different and unusual things, Loyola Marymount and Minnesota are certainly doing something not normally seen in college basketball.
The Lions (1-1) and Golden Gophers (2-0) are in the midst of a two-game "series," with the teams playing back-to-back games against each other in Minneapolis, with Monday's game coming two days after the Gophers' 88-73 win.
Minnesota's Marcus Carr scored a game-high 28 points -- 22 in the first half -- after posting 35 in a season-opening win over Green Bay.
"Marcus is unbelievable," Minnesota teammate Brandon Johnson said. "He's one of the best point guards I've ever played with and come across. Once he gets that look in his eye, he knows, 'Can't nobody stop me. I'm about to get a bucket. We're going to get a stop and we're going to do the same thing coming down.' That's my guy.'"
Another player who stood out for the Golden Gophers was Both Gach, a transfer from Utah who had 17 points, six assists and six rebounds.
If Loyola Marymount is to make the rematch any closer, it will have to do a better job of corralling Carr and Gach.
"He's a stats sheet stuffer," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said of Gach. "When you've got him, Gabe (Kalscheur) and Marcus going downhill, getting into the lane, good things can happen. Offensively, we've got to do a better job of driving and getting somebody else a shot."
While preventing points was a problem in the first game for Loyola Marymount, offense certainly wasn't.
The Lions had five players score in double-figures, led by 19 points from Joe Quintana.
Senior Eli Scott, who was named to the West Coast Conference's preseason team, finished with 14 points.
"We're playing against a really good basketball team, terrific coach and a great program who has won and had success," first-year Loyola Marymount coach Stan Johnson told the Minneapolis Star Tribune before Saturday's game. "They have really good players. We'll be tested. That's what you want. You want to find out who you are."
Loyola Marymount, which committed 19 turnovers on Saturday, defeated visiting Southern Utah in its season opener.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Scott
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Quintana
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Markusson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Leaupepe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Jackson Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Douglas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Anderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Alipiev
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Robbins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Omersa
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Mitchell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Mashburn, Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Kalscheur
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Ihnen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Gach
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Freeman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Curry
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Carr
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
PEID
WCAR39
43
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
19TEXAS
DAVID0
0141.5 O/U
+7.5
12:00pm ESP2
-
IND
PROV0
0142 O/U
+1.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
MOBILE
JAXST0
0
3:00pm
-
ARKLR
DUQ0
0145.5 O/U
-5.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
STAND
CAMP0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
CSN0
0145.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm
-
DEFI
MIAOH0
0
5:30pm ESP3
-
BC
STJOHN0
0147.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESPU
-
BGREEN
APPST0
0154.5 O/U
+1.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
EKY
XAVIER0
0144.5 O/U
-16.5
7:00pm FS1
-
GAST
MERCER0
0152.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm ESP+
-
FDU
HOFSTRA0
0148.5 O/U
-12
7:00pm
-
16UNC
UNLV0
0153.5 O/U
+12.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
CHATT
TNTECH0
0142 O/U
+6
7:00pm
-
EMMAN
STETSON0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
AUBURN
UCF0
0143 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
CAL0
0144.5 O/U
-9
7:30pm PACN
-
TXAMCC
SMU0
0139.5 O/U
-21
8:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
MISSST0
0137 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm SECN
-
SELOU
LSU0
0153.5 O/U
-26
8:00pm ESP+
-
UMKC
KSTATE0
0130.5 O/U
-10
8:00pm ESPU
-
LOYMRY
MINN0
0153.5 O/U
-14.5
8:00pm BTN
-
TEXSO
WYO0
0147 O/U
-8
9:00pm
-
IONA
SETON0
0143.5 O/U
-20
9:00pm FS1
-
STNFRD
BAMA0
0151 O/U
-1.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
LNGBCH
22UCLA0
0142.5 O/U
-17.5
9:30pm PACN
-
UOP
NEVADA0
0136 O/U
-6
10:00pm
-
IPFW
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
BCN
MCNSE0
0
PPD
-
SIENA
LIB0
0
-
ABBEY
CHARLO0
0
-
WMMARY
NCST0
0
-
MONTT
EWASH0
0