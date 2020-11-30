No. 9 Creighton takes on crosstown foe Omaha
No. 9 Creighton will look to stay unbeaten when it hosts Omaha on Tuesday night.
The Bluejays are coming off a 69-58 win over North Dakota State Sunday. It was the season opener for Creighton (1-0), and head coach Greg McDermott was the first to admit that the victory was far from pretty.
"If there's ever a year just to take the next game and try to get past it with a 'W' and don't worry about how it happened, I think this is the year," McDermott said. "Let's try to figure out the next one and see what we have available and we'll strap it up and see what happens."
To McDermott's point, Creighton was not at full strength for Sunday's opener.
Denzel Mahoney, the reigning Big East Conference sixth man of the year, did not play as he recovers from COVID-19. Teammate Marcus Zegarowski, the conference's preseason player of the year, shot 2 of 11 from beyond the arc and struggled to get comfortable in his first game back since offseason knee surgery.
"I joked with him; he shot an air ball and made a 3 and neither one hit the rim," McDermott said. "The first one missed everything and the second one swished. I thought he played through what wasn't his best. While he may have expected his best, I think I knew better."
The next chance for the Bluejays to improve comes against Omaha, whose campus is only a few miles from Creighton. The Mavericks (1-2) have a win against Middle Tennessee and losses against Austin Peay and Abilene Christian.
Guard Marlon Ruffin has been Omaha's best player in the early going. He is averaging 16.3 points per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field, 30 percent from 3-point range and 94.7 percent from the free-throw line.
Forward Matt Pile is next with 9.7 boards and 9.7 rebounds per game for Omaha. Forward Wanjang Tut is averaging 7.7 points to go along with five rebounds per contest.
Omaha lost a couple key players in K.J. Robinson and J.T. Gibson since last season, leaving a void for someone who can take charge toward the end of games.
"I've been thinking about that a lot -- like, who's going to be our guys taking the shots at the end of games," guard Ayo Akinwole said at the start of the season. "In practice right now ... you kind of see roles establishing for everybody. I think we've definitely got some guys that won't shy away from that shot, and be ready for it when it comes."
Creighton is led after one game by guard Christian Bishop, who had 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting. Zegarowski managed 12 points despite his poor shooting performance, and guards Mitch Ballock and Antwann Jones finished with 11 points apiece.
The Bluejays needed to wait longer than expected for their season to start. They were slated to take part in the Crossover Classic starting last Wednesday in Sioux Falls, S.D., but COVID-19 concerns forced a change of plans.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Nebraska Omaha 1-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|9 Creighton 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|W. Tut
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Thornhill
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Ruffin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Roe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Robinson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Pile
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Luedtke
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Hughes
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Frickenstein
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Evans
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Brougham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Booth
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Akinwole
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Zeil
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Zegarowski
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Osmani
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Mitchell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Kalkbrenner
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Jefferson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Epperson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Canfield
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Bishop
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Ballock
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
17TEXAS
IND0
0140 O/U
-2
1:30pm
-
USC
BYU0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
OAK
PURDUE0
0141 O/U
-21
3:00pm BTN
-
PVAM
NCGRN0
0141 O/U
-14
3:00pm ESP3
-
BRYANT
NH0
0145 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESP3
-
SFTRPA
15UVA0
0131 O/U
-23.5
4:00pm
-
14UNC
STNFRD0
0143 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
UCRIV
WASH0
0130.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
WISGB
4WISC0
0147.5 O/U
-25
5:00pm BTN
-
LONGWD
VMI0
0139 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
HARTFD
12NOVA0
0137.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
NCW
ECU0
0
5:00pm
-
NEBOM
9CREIGH0
0147.5 O/U
-20
5:00pm FS1
-
LINPA
MORGAN0
0
6:00pm
-
WKY
LVILLE0
0142 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
NAVY
GTOWN0
0139.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm CBSSN
-
STNYBRK
STPETE0
0129 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
CLEVST
TOLEDO0
0140 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP3
-
VALPO
ILLCHI0
0139 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
CMICH
FIU0
0161.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
EILL
DAYTON0
0143 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
OKLAST
MARQET0
0147.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm FS1
-
NCAT
CHARSO0
0145 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
EMMAN
SALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
DAVID
PROV0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
8MICHST
6DUKE0
0150 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESPN
-
LETOURN
SFA0
0
7:30pm ESP+
-
COVEN
SAMFORD0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
GWASH0
0146.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JUDSON
BRAD0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
HOWPN
ABIL0
0
8:30pm ESP+
-
SDAK
NEB0
0146.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm BTN
-
MVSU
GC0
0160.5 O/U
-32.5
9:00pm
-
UNLV
BAMA0
0156 O/U
-10.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
20UK
7KANSAS0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
NICHST
MARYCA0
0137 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
CARK
MOST0
0
PPD
-
STAND
APPST0
0
ESP+
-
TOWSON
MD0
0
BTN
-
ARLGTBAP
SAMHOU0
0
-
NWST
LAMON0
0
-
IONA
BUFF0
0
-
TEXAMCOM
NTEXAS0
0