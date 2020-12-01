No. 14 UNC looks to keep unbeaten streak vs. Stanford alive
Playing three games in three days figures to be a great learning experience for teams in the Maui Invitational, and perhaps No. 14 North Carolina is already taking that to extremes.
The Tar Heels will see what else they can uncover in the semifinal round of the tournament when they take on Stanford on Tuesday in Asheville, N.C.
"Three games in three days, we'll get a chance for a lot of people to play," Tar Heels coach Roy Williams said. "I think you find out a lot more about your team, and one of the things it does, it gives you an opportunity to test your depth."
The middle game for the Tar Heels has certain sentimental issues. Stanford is coached by Jerod Haase, a former North Carolina assistant coach. Haase also was a Kansas player under Williams. Haase guided Stanford to a 20-12 record last season.
"He was like a father to me when I was at Kansas," Haase said of Williams.
For North Carolina (2-0), the tournament began by falling into a 13-0 hole to UNLV on Monday before recovering and winning in a 78-51 blowout.
That gave Williams a chance to use one of the coaching maneuvers that he has utilized during his career. He replaced all five starters at the same time to try to alter the momentum.
"I'll do that a lot," Williams said. "The best motivator you have is the bench. If you want to play, you have to play better. I think we got our message across."
Stanford (1-0), playing its opener, followed that by blasting Alabama 82-64.
North Carolina has won all 12 previous meetings with Stanford, including two years ago in the most recent matchup. Only three of the collisions have been decided by single-digit margins. This will be the eighth time that the teams meet on a neutral court.
North Carolina has had a freshman lead the team in scoring in each of the first two games. It was Caleb Love in the opener against College of Charleston and then R.J. Davis in the UNLV game.
Stanford freshman Ziaire Williams had a stellar collegiate debut with 19 points and eight rebounds against Alabama. That helped the Cardinal win a season opener for the 11th year in a row.
North Carolina senior forward Garrison Brooks will be playing his first game since joining the 1,000-point club. On Monday night, he became the 77th player in program history to reach that plateau -- and the Tar Heels have more 1,000-point scorers than any program in the country.
The Tar Heels, who've won the Maui Invitational four times, are 21-3 all time in games in the tournament, which normally is contested in Hawaii. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's event was relocated to this mountain city in western North Carolina, though fans aren't in attendance.
Stanford is in the Maui Invitational for the first time since 2004.
The Stanford-North Carolina winner meets the Indiana-Texas semifinal winner in Wednesday's title game. The losing teams meet in the third-place game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|14 North Carolina 2-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Stanford 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Walton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Sharpe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Platek
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Miller
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. McAdoo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Love
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Lebo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Kessler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Farris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Brooks
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Black
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Bacot
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|O. da Silva
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Wills
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Taitz
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. O'Connell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Murrell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Kisunas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Keefe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Fitzmorris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Delaire
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Beskind
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Angel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
17TEXAS
IND0
0140 O/U
-2
1:30pm
-
USC
BYU0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
OAK
PURDUE0
0141 O/U
-21
3:00pm BTN
-
PVAM
NCGRN0
0141 O/U
-14
3:00pm ESP3
-
BRYANT
NH0
0145 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESP3
-
SFTRPA
15UVA0
0131 O/U
-23.5
4:00pm
-
14UNC
STNFRD0
0143 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
UCRIV
WASH0
0130.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
NEBOM
9CREIGH0
0147.5 O/U
-20
5:00pm FS1
-
HARTFD
12NOVA0
0137.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
WISGB
4WISC0
0147.5 O/U
-25
5:00pm BTN
-
LONGWD
VMI0
0139 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
NCW
ECU0
0
5:00pm
-
LINPA
MORGAN0
0
6:00pm
-
WKY
LVILLE0
0142 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
NAVY
GTOWN0
0139.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm CBSSN
-
STNYBRK
STPETE0
0129 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
NCAT
CHARSO0
0145 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU0
0161.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
VALPO
ILLCHI0
0139 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
DAVID
PROV0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
OKLAST
MARQET0
0147.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm FS1
-
EMMAN
SALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
DAYTON0
0143 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
CLEVST
TOLEDO0
0140 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP3
-
8MICHST
6DUKE0
0150 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESPN
-
LETOURN
SFA0
0
7:30pm ESP+
-
COVEN
SAMFORD0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
GWASH0
0146.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JUDSON
BRAD0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
HOWPN
ABIL0
0
8:30pm ESP+
-
SDAK
NEB0
0146.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm BTN
-
MVSU
GC0
0160.5 O/U
-32.5
9:00pm
-
UNLV
BAMA0
0156 O/U
-10.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
20UK
7KANSAS0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
NICHST
MARYCA0
0137 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
CARK
MOST0
0
PPD
-
STAND
APPST0
0
ESP+
-
TOWSON
MD0
0
BTN
-
ARLGTBAP
SAMHOU0
0
-
NWST
LAMON0
0
-
IONA
BUFF0
0
-
TEXAMCOM
NTEXAS0
0