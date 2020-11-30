BYU, Southern California look to remain unbeaten
Two teams looking to remain unbeaten square off Tuesday when Southern California faces BYU in the Roman Legends Classic at Uncasville, Conn.
Both teams have displayed good balance in the early going. The Trojans (2-0) have six players who are averaging at least 10 points per game and BYU (3-0) has four.
The tournament-style format was changed on Monday when Vanderbilt pulled out due to a positive COVID-19 test. The alterations leave USC playing Connecticut in its second game of the event while St. John's was added to face BYU.
The teams in the event will be in a bubble environment with coronavirus cases surging around the country.
"It will be very strict where we can and can't go," USC coach Andy Enfield told reporters. "We're hoping that it should be a very easy transition."
Freshman center Evan Mobley is living up to his McDonald's All-American billing and averaging 16 points and eight rebounds in the two wins. Drew Peterson also is making a difference with averages of 12.5 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Peterson scored a team-best 13 points in the Trojans' 76-62 home win over Montana on Saturday. All 10 USC players who entered the game scored points.
"We have a really unselfish team and it's showing so far," Peterson said after the triumph. "I think we're on the right track."
BYU won its first three games by an average of 32 points.
Senior guard Alex Barcello is leading the way with a 21.3 scoring average and has knocked down 11 of 15 3-point attempts.
Barcello scored a team-leading 20 points and was 5 of 6 from behind the arc in Saturday's 82-60 home win over Utah Valley. Four other players joined him in double digits in an effort that impressed coach Mark Pope.
"They fought the whole time, and I couldn't be happier with where we are," Pope said after the win. "We've got a long way to go. We've got to get way better, but we made it through the first three-game set that we knew was going to be a big challenge for us, so we're excited about that."
The Cougars made an average of 13 3-pointers during the stretch and connected on 42.9 percent of their attempts. Senior guard Brandon Averette (7 of 16), junior guard Connor Harding (7 of 14) and sophomore guard Trevin Knell (6 of 14) also were solid from long range.
Senior center Matt Haarms, a 7-foot-3 transfer from Purdue, had 10 points in 12 minutes off the bench against Utah Valley in his BYU debut.
USC has won seven of the 10 previous meetings. The Trojans won the most recent clash, 91-84 on Dec. 3, 2016 at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|I. White
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Peterson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Mobley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Mobley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Goodwin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Eaddy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Coulibaly
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Baumann
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Anderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Agbonkpolo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Wade
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Pearson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Lowell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Lohner
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Lee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Knell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Harward
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Harding
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Haarms
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. George
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Erickson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Baxter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Barcello
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Averette
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
17TEXAS
IND0
0140 O/U
-2
1:30pm
-
USC
BYU0
0140.5 O/U
-3.5
2:30pm ESP2
-
OAK
PURDUE0
0141 O/U
-21
3:00pm BTN
-
PVAM
NCGRN0
0141 O/U
-14
3:00pm ESP3
-
BRYANT
NH0
0145 O/U
-3
4:00pm ESP3
-
SFTRPA
15UVA0
0131 O/U
-23.5
4:00pm
-
14UNC
STNFRD0
0143 O/U
+4
4:00pm
-
UCRIV
WASH0
0130.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
NEBOM
9CREIGH0
0147.5 O/U
-20
5:00pm FS1
-
HARTFD
12NOVA0
0137.5 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
WISGB
4WISC0
0147.5 O/U
-25
5:00pm BTN
-
LONGWD
VMI0
0139 O/U
-5
5:00pm
-
NCW
ECU0
0
5:00pm
-
LINPA
MORGAN0
0
6:00pm
-
WKY
LVILLE0
0142 O/U
-4
6:00pm
-
NAVY
GTOWN0
0139.5 O/U
-10
6:00pm CBSSN
-
STNYBRK
STPETE0
0129 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
NCAT
CHARSO0
0145 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CMICH
FIU0
0161.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
VALPO
ILLCHI0
0139 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
DAVID
PROV0
0139.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP2
-
OKLAST
MARQET0
0147.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm FS1
-
EMMAN
SALAB0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
EILL
DAYTON0
0143 O/U
-15
7:00pm
-
CLEVST
TOLEDO0
0140 O/U
-8
7:00pm ESP3
-
8MICHST
6DUKE0
0150 O/U
-3
7:30pm ESPN
-
LETOURN
SFA0
0
7:30pm ESP+
-
COVEN
SAMFORD0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
HAMP
GWASH0
0146.5 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
JUDSON
BRAD0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
HOWPN
ABIL0
0
8:30pm ESP+
-
SDAK
NEB0
0146.5 O/U
-13
9:00pm BTN
-
MVSU
GC0
0160.5 O/U
-32.5
9:00pm
-
UNLV
BAMA0
0156 O/U
-10.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
20UK
7KANSAS0
0143.5 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
NICHST
MARYCA0
0137 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
CARK
MOST0
0
PPD
-
STAND
APPST0
0
ESP+
-
TOWSON
MD0
0
BTN
-
ARLGTBAP
SAMHOU0
0
-
NWST
LAMON0
0
-
IONA
BUFF0
0
-
TEXAMCOM
NTEXAS0
0