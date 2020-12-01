Memphis looks to bounce back vs. Arkansas State
Memphis looks to bounce back vs. Arkansas State
Memphis will play its first home game Wednesday, facing Arkansas State, after the Tigers lost two of their three games in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D., last week.
Penny Hardaway's team (1-2) followed a win over St. Mary's in the season opener with losses to Western Kentucky and VCU.
In the 70-59 defeat to VCU on Friday, Memphis shot only 35.1 percent from the field, 26.1 percent from 3-point range and committed 19 turnovers. This came after the Tigers shot well from beyond the arc against Western Kentucky in a 75-69 loss, making 9 of 20 shots from there. But they shot only 18 of 46 inside the 3-point line.
"We are not there yet, but we're going to get there," Hardaway said.
"We have been working so hard. Everyone is buying in. We have no selfish players on the offensive end, and we should be one of the better defensive teams in the country. We get in this tournament and things go south, but now you have to learn from it."
Hardaway is looking for more consistency out of his potential top scorers -- Landers Nolley and D.J. Jeffries. Against Western Kentucky, Nolley led the team with 25 points, but Jeffries scored only six. In the loss to VCU, Jeffries had a team-high 17 points but Nolley only five.
Boogie Ellis has emerged as the Tigers' leading scorer, averaging 16 points a game.
Arkansas State (0-2) is coming off losses to Marshall and Morehead State. Caleb Fields is averaging 17 points per game for the Red Wolves after his career-high 22 in the 69-61 loss at Morehead State on Sunday.
The Red Wolves finished 16-16 last season. They lost nine of their final 10 games, eight by 10 points or less. They missed about a month of preseason drills because of COVID-19 issues.
"I think our approach this year has been no matter what's been put in front of us, we've just got to deal with it head on," Arkansas State coach Mike Balado said.
"We know there's going to be a lot of adversity this year. Learning, coming in every day and getting 1 percent better, just dealing with any adversity that comes our way. We just want to go out and be the best that we can be."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Arkansas State 0-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Memphis 1-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Willis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Wesley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Omier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. London
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Jackson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Holland Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Fields
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Felts
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Farrington
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Fantina
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Eaton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Thomas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Quinones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Nolley II
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Lomax
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Jeffries
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hardaway
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Ellis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Dandridge
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Cisse
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Baugh
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
IND
STNFRD0
0135 O/U
-1.5
1:30pm ESPN
-
ARMY
FLA0
0
2:30pm ESP2
-
17TEXAS
14UNC0
0139.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESPN
-
LSALLE
HOW0
0147.5 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
FGC
SFLA0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
UOP0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
LPSCMB
CINCY0
0140 O/U
-14
5:00pm ESP+
-
VCU
PSU0
0145 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm FS1
-
MOREHD
23OHIOST0
0137.5 O/U
-24.5
5:00pm BTN
-
STJOHN
BYU0
0155.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP2
-
EKY
USCUP0
0154.5 O/U
+7
5:30pm
-
DUQ
NCGRN0
0140.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP3
-
GREENVIL
ILLST0
0
6:00pm
-
SCST
CLEM0
0139 O/U
-35.5
6:00pm
-
TNTECH
XAVIER0
0139.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm FS1
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
FLAG
CMICH0
0
7:00pm
-
SETON
RI0
0149 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
BALLST
MICH0
0142.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm BTN
-
11WVU
1GONZAG0
0155 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESPN
-
ORAL
WICHST0
0151 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
NILL0
0136 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
HARTFD
FAIR0
0128.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
TARL
TEXAM0
0137 O/U
-26
7:00pm SECN
-
PRESBY
JVILLE0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SDAKST
IOWAST0
0150.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
PROV
BAMA0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
7:15pm ESP2
-
DALCHRI
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
SILL
SEMO0
0137 O/U
+8
7:30pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
UAB0
0140 O/U
-24.5
7:30pm
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0139 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
DREXEL
QUINN0
0146 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ARKST
MEMP0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
WILCAR
USM0
0
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXPA0
0143 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
ODU
NORFLK0
0134 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
LALAF
NORL0
0159 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
UNF
22FSU0
0148.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
SMU0
0156.5 O/U
-31
8:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
TNMART0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
WESTUT
UTVALL0
0
8:00pm
-
CSBAK
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
STKATH
SDGST0
0
9:00pm
-
LSI
UCIRV0
0
9:00pm
-
ARKPB
NWEST0
0131 O/U
-28.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
NEVADA0
0140.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
UIW
WYO0
0137 O/U
-16
9:00pm
-
TXARL
ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm SECN
-
DIXIE
NDAK0
0146.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
MIZZOU
21OREG0
0138.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm FS1
-
DAVID
UNLV0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
9:45pm ESP2
-
SELOU
CALBPTST0
0149 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
OREGST
WASHST0
0138 O/U
+1
10:00pm PACN
-
5ILL
2BAYLOR0
0144 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
YOUNG
11WVU0
0
PPD
-
FDU
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
DENVER
AF0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
TROY
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
DEL
UMBC0
0
PPD
-
WMICH
ND0
0
PPD
-
COLO
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
BELMONT
TNST0
0
PPD
-
19RICH
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
PEPPER0
0