Gators to open season against surging Army
Gators to open season against surging Army
The Florida Gators will open their season against surging Army (3-0) on Wednesday at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
The Gators initially were slated to open the season at Oklahoma that day, but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 issues in the Sooners' program.
The Gators will face Army before facing Boston College (1-2) at the Mohegan Sun on Thursday before traveling back to campus to host Stetson (0-1) on Sunday.
Florida, which went 19-12 last season, also had games against UMass Lowell and Virginia, which were scheduled to be played at the Mohegan Sun, canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
The Gators return three returning starters from last year's team that finished 19-12, led by Keyontae Johnson (14 ppg, 7.1 rpg), who is one of the league's best and could play his way into the NBA with a stellar junior season.
He's complemented by Noah Locke (10.6 ppg, 79 made 3-pointers last year) and Scottie Lewis (8.5 ppg) on a team that doesn't have a senior or a returning player who averaged more than Tre Mann's 5.3 points per game.
Army is coming off a 78-74 win over Buffalo on Saturday to give the Black Knights their best start in five seasons.
The Black Knights, who finished 15-15 last year, received 19 points and 10 rebounds from Josh Caldwell, with Alex King adding 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The victory against Buffalo is significant, considering the Bulls won 20 games last year and have advanced to the NCAA Tournament four times since 2015.
The Black Knights opened the season with convincing wins over Division III U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, 93-32, and Central Connecticut, 79-57.
Army is averaging more than 10 3-pointers and 22 assists per game. Lonnie Grayson has been outstanding from beyond the arc, making 12 of 23 attempts.
Army has four players averaging in double figures --Grayson (14 ppg), Caldwell (12.7 ppg), King (11.7 ppg) and Kwabena Davis (11 ppg), while Jalen Rucker averages 5.3 assists per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Army West Point 3-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Florida 0-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Rucker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Peterson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Mann
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Madden
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Kinker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. King
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Jager
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Grayson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Finke
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Duhart
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Dove
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Cross
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Caldwell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Blackwell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
-
IND
STNFRD0
0135 O/U
-1.5
1:30pm ESPN
-
ARMY
FLA0
0
2:30pm ESP2
-
17TEXAS
14UNC0
0139.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESPN
-
LSALLE
HOW0
0147.5 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
FGC
SFLA0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
UOP0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
LPSCMB
CINCY0
0140 O/U
-14
5:00pm ESP+
-
VCU
PSU0
0145 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm FS1
-
MOREHD
23OHIOST0
0137.5 O/U
-24.5
5:00pm BTN
-
STJOHN
BYU0
0155.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP2
-
EKY
USCUP0
0154.5 O/U
+7
5:30pm
-
DUQ
NCGRN0
0140.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP3
-
GREENVIL
ILLST0
0
6:00pm
-
SCST
CLEM0
0139 O/U
-35.5
6:00pm
-
TNTECH
XAVIER0
0139.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm FS1
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
FLAG
CMICH0
0
7:00pm
-
SETON
RI0
0149 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
BALLST
MICH0
0142.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm BTN
-
11WVU
1GONZAG0
0155 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESPN
-
ORAL
WICHST0
0151 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
NILL0
0136 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
HARTFD
FAIR0
0128.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
TARL
TEXAM0
0137 O/U
-26
7:00pm SECN
-
PRESBY
JVILLE0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SDAKST
IOWAST0
0150.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
PROV
BAMA0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
7:15pm ESP2
-
DALCHRI
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
SILL
SEMO0
0137 O/U
+8
7:30pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
UAB0
0140 O/U
-24.5
7:30pm
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0139 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
DREXEL
QUINN0
0146 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ARKST
MEMP0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
WILCAR
USM0
0
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXPA0
0143 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
ODU
NORFLK0
0134 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
LALAF
NORL0
0159 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
UNF
22FSU0
0148.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
SMU0
0156.5 O/U
-31
8:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
TNMART0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
WESTUT
UTVALL0
0
8:00pm
-
CSBAK
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
STKATH
SDGST0
0
9:00pm
-
LSI
UCIRV0
0
9:00pm
-
ARKPB
NWEST0
0131 O/U
-28.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
NEVADA0
0140.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
UIW
WYO0
0137 O/U
-16
9:00pm
-
TXARL
ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm SECN
-
DIXIE
NDAK0
0146.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
MIZZOU
21OREG0
0138.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm FS1
-
DAVID
UNLV0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
9:45pm ESP2
-
SELOU
CALBPTST0
0149 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
OREGST
WASHST0
0138 O/U
+1
10:00pm PACN
-
5ILL
2BAYLOR0
0144 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
YOUNG
11WVU0
0
PPD
-
FDU
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
DENVER
AF0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
TROY
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
DEL
UMBC0
0
PPD
-
WMICH
ND0
0
PPD
-
COLO
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
BELMONT
TNST0
0
PPD
-
19RICH
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
PEPPER0
0