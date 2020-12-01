SMU offense looks to stay on target vs. Houston Baptist
The SMU Mustangs will try to keep their hot offensive start going Wednesday night when they play the Houston Baptist Huskies in the Mustangs' third consecutive home game to open the 2020-21 season.
SMU (2-0) has over 90 points each in wins over Sam Houston State and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and averaging 24 assists.
Kendric Davis, a preseason All-AAC first-team selection, is averaging 22 points, eight assists and four rebounds per game.
"He's a really hard worker; he puts in a lot of time away from practice," SMU coach Tim Jankovich told The Dallas Morning News recently. "He's really worked on some things that he was good at, but not great at. I see a much better player this year."
SMU, however, has played without All-AAC second-team preseason selection Tyson Jolly, who is out for personal reasons. It's unclear when or if Jolly will return to the court.
Darius McNeill, who sat out last season after transferring from Cal, and Emmanuel Bandoumel (career-high 17 points against Texas A&M-CC) also lead the SMU backcourt.
In the frontcourt, Ethan Chargois (12 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists per game) and Feron Hunt (13.5 points, 7 rebounds, 1.5 blocks) are players to watch.
Houston Baptist (0-2) is coming off losses to Power 5 conference opponents TCU and Arizona State. The Huskies shot just 32.1 percent from the field against TCU and are shooting only 35.9 percent for the season while allowing opponents a 50.3 percent clip from the field.
"We hit a stretch and didn't do a very good job on 3-point defense and let them have some open looks," Houston Baptist coach Ron Cottrell said. "We just didn't do a good job running them off the line, and that got them going offensively."
Ty Dalton leads the Huskies with an average of 12.5 points per game while Hunter Janacek (11.5) and Pedro Castro (10.5) also average in double figures. Castro is the team's top rebounder with 8.5 per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Houston Bap. 0-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SMU 2-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Tse
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Pierre
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. McKenzie
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Long
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Lee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Janacek
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Iyeyemi
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Gomes
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Dalton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Charles Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Castro
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Boothman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Young Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Tabor Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Smith IV
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Ray
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. McNeill
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Jasey
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Hunt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Douglas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Chargois
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Bandoumel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
IND
STNFRD0
0135 O/U
-1.5
1:30pm ESPN
-
ARMY
FLA0
0
2:30pm ESP2
-
17TEXAS
14UNC0
0139.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESPN
-
LSALLE
HOW0
0147.5 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
FGC
SFLA0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
UOP0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
LPSCMB
CINCY0
0140 O/U
-14
5:00pm ESP+
-
VCU
PSU0
0145 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm FS1
-
MOREHD
23OHIOST0
0137.5 O/U
-24.5
5:00pm BTN
-
STJOHN
BYU0
0155.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP2
-
EKY
USCUP0
0154.5 O/U
+7
5:30pm
-
DUQ
NCGRN0
0140.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP3
-
GREENVIL
ILLST0
0
6:00pm
-
SCST
CLEM0
0139 O/U
-35.5
6:00pm
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
FLAG
CMICH0
0
7:00pm
-
TARL
TEXAM0
0137 O/U
-26
7:00pm SECN
-
SIUE
NILL0
0136 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
ORAL
WICHST0
0151 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
11WVU
1GONZAG0
0155 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESPN
-
SETON
RI0
0149 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
HARTFD
FAIR0
0128.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BALLST
MICH0
0142.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm BTN
-
PRESBY
JVILLE0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SDAKST
IOWAST0
0150.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
XAVIER0
0139.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm FS1
-
PROV
BAMA0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
7:15pm ESP2
-
DALCHRI
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
SILL
SEMO0
0137 O/U
+8
7:30pm ESP+
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0139 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
KENSAW
UAB0
0140 O/U
-24.5
7:30pm
-
DREXEL
QUINN0
0146 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ARKST
MEMP0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
WILCAR
USM0
0
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXPA0
0143 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
ODU
NORFLK0
0134 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
LALAF
NORL0
0159 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
UNF
22FSU0
0148.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
SMU0
0156.5 O/U
-31
8:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
TNMART0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
WESTUT
UTVALL0
0
8:00pm
-
CSBAK
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
STKATH
SDGST0
0
9:00pm
-
LSI
UCIRV0
0
9:00pm
-
ARKPB
NWEST0
0131 O/U
-28.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
NEVADA0
0140.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
UIW
WYO0
0137 O/U
-16
9:00pm
-
TXARL
ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm SECN
-
DIXIE
NDAK0
0146.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
MIZZOU
21OREG0
0138.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm FS1
-
DAVID
UNLV0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
9:45pm ESP2
-
SELOU
CALBPTST0
0149 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
OREGST
WASHST0
0138 O/U
+1
10:00pm PACN
-
5ILL
2BAYLOR0
0144 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
YOUNG
11WVU0
0
PPD
-
FDU
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
DENVER
AF0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
TROY
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
DEL
UMBC0
0
PPD
-
WMICH
ND0
0
PPD
-
COLO
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
BELMONT
TNST0
0
PPD
-
19RICH
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
PEPPER0
0