No. 2 Baylor meets No. 5 Illinois in key top-5 clash
The rest of the college basketball world can mark their calendars and count the seconds until Saturday's clash between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor.
The Bears (2-0), on the other hand, can't focus on the Zags until they deal with No. 5 Illinois (3-0). The first top 5 clash of the week takes place Wednesday in the nightcap of the Jimmy V Classic at Indianapolis.
"These guys are going to be excited to play anybody because games are precious right now," said Baylor associate head coach Jerome Tang. "The fact that the teams are highly ranked and they've got some really good players on there, it's only going to heighten our guys' focus."
Baylor is expected to regain the services of head coach Scott Drew, who missed Baylor's impressive wins over Louisiana and Washington over the weekend in Las Vegas while completing his quarantine after contracting COVID-19. He used Zoom to participate in the Bears' scout sessions and pregame locker room discussions, but mostly volunteered to stand aside and let Tang run the show.
"This is the great thing about Scott," Tang said. "He actually just said, 'Hey, whenever y'all need me, let me know. If you don't need me -- or if I'm getting in the way -- tell me.'"
Neither Louisiana nor Washington got in Baylor's way as the Bears bashed both by 30-plus. Illinois, meanwhile, won three games in three days on its home court last week to move into the Associated Press' Top 5 for the first time since losing to North Carolina in the 2005 NCAA championship game.
The Illini thrashed North Carolina A&T and Chicago State by a combined 121 points before edging Ohio by two on Friday. Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu sank the tying and go-ahead free throws with two seconds left to save an Illinois squad that committed 16 turnovers.
"Coach (Brad) Underwood, he's going to yell at us enough that we're going to get it figured out," Dosunmu said. "I'm not really worried about that. To beat a Top 10 team, you definitely have to take care of the ball better."
Illinois and Baylor both feature preseason All-American guards in their lineup in Dosunmu and Jared Butler.
Dosunmu dominated Illinois' multi-team event as he averaged 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Butler averaged a team-high 18.5 points along with 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals in the Bears' sweep. He canned 7 of 12 3-pointers, which fell in line with Baylor's 50 percent marksmanship on 3s (28 of 56) against the Ragin' Cajuns and Huskies.
If Dosunmu and Butler wind up canceling each other out, then it will come down to the others.
Illinois 7-footer Kofi Cockburn, named to the Big Ten's preseason all-league team, averaged 15.0 points and 11.7 rebounds in 22.3 minutes last week. He'll be a handful for Baylor forwards Flo Thamba (6-10, 245) and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (6-8, 245).
Meanwhile, Illinois sharpshooter Adam Miller (18.0 ppg) and guard Trent Frazier will get a taste of Baylor guards Mark Vital and Davion Mitchell's defensive zeal. Vital piled up eight points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots against Washington.
"Davion Mitchell and Mark Vital always set the tone for us," Tang said. "If those two guys are flying around and just intimidating the other team on the perimeter. Like, some guys that we play against don't want to catch the ball with either of those guys on them.
"They call (Vital) 'Mr. 95' for a reason. He's considered one of the best defensive players in America for a reason. He means a ton to our team."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Serven
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Padilla Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Miller
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Lieb
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Hawkins
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hamlin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Griffith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Grandison
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Frazier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Dosunmu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Curbelo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Cockburn
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Bezhanishvili
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Vital
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Turner
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Thamba
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Teague
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Paterson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Moffatt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Mitchell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Mayer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Loveday
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Flagler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Cryer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Butler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
IND
STNFRD0
0135 O/U
-1.5
1:30pm ESPN
-
ARMY
FLA0
0
2:30pm ESP2
-
17TEXAS
14UNC0
0139.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESPN
-
LSALLE
HOW0
0147.5 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
FGC
SFLA0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
UOP0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
LPSCMB
CINCY0
0140 O/U
-14
5:00pm ESP+
-
VCU
PSU0
0145 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm FS1
-
MOREHD
23OHIOST0
0137.5 O/U
-24.5
5:00pm BTN
-
STJOHN
BYU0
0155.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP2
-
EKY
USCUP0
0154.5 O/U
+7
5:30pm
-
DUQ
NCGRN0
0140.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP3
-
GREENVIL
ILLST0
0
6:00pm
-
SCST
CLEM0
0139 O/U
-35.5
6:00pm
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
FLAG
CMICH0
0
7:00pm
-
TARL
TEXAM0
0137 O/U
-26
7:00pm SECN
-
SIUE
NILL0
0136 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
ORAL
WICHST0
0151 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
11WVU
1GONZAG0
0155 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESPN
-
SETON
RI0
0149 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
HARTFD
FAIR0
0128.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BALLST
MICH0
0142.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm BTN
-
PRESBY
JVILLE0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SDAKST
IOWAST0
0150.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
XAVIER0
0139.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm FS1
-
PROV
BAMA0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
7:15pm ESP2
-
DALCHRI
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
SILL
SEMO0
0137 O/U
+8
7:30pm ESP+
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0139 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
KENSAW
UAB0
0140 O/U
-24.5
7:30pm
-
DREXEL
QUINN0
0146 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ARKST
MEMP0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
WILCAR
USM0
0
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXPA0
0143 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
ODU
NORFLK0
0134 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
LALAF
NORL0
0159 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
UNF
22FSU0
0148.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
SMU0
0156.5 O/U
-31
8:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
TNMART0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
WESTUT
UTVALL0
0
8:00pm
-
CSBAK
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
STKATH
SDGST0
0
9:00pm
-
LSI
UCIRV0
0
9:00pm
-
ARKPB
NWEST0
0131 O/U
-28.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
NEVADA0
0140.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
UIW
WYO0
0137 O/U
-16
9:00pm
-
TXARL
ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm SECN
-
DIXIE
NDAK0
0146.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
MIZZOU
21OREG0
0138.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm FS1
-
DAVID
UNLV0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
9:45pm ESP2
-
SELOU
CALBPTST0
0149 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
OREGST
WASHST0
0138 O/U
+1
10:00pm PACN
-
5ILL
2BAYLOR0
0144 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
YOUNG
11WVU0
0
PPD
-
FDU
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
DENVER
AF0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
TROY
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
DEL
UMBC0
0
PPD
-
WMICH
ND0
0
PPD
-
COLO
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
BELMONT
TNST0
0
PPD
-
19RICH
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
PEPPER0
0