Florida State faces North Florida in delayed opener
It doesn't get any easier for the North Florida Ospreys.
North Florida (0-3) will travel to Tallahassee, Fla, on Wednesday night to face the No. 22 Florida State Seminoles. The Ospreys opened the season with two games in Raleigh, N.C., and one in Miami.
FSU has won 23 consecutive home games, a streak that began in January 2019.
This will be the season opener for the Seminoles, who are 5-0 all-time against North Florida, including a 98-81 victory last season.
The Seminoles, who finished 26-5 overall last season and won the ACC regular-season title (16-4), were ranked fourth in the nation when college basketball was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since then, FSU lost two if its stars to the NBA Draft as 6-8 forward Patrick Williams was selected fourth overall by the Chicago Bulls and 6-7 shooting guard Devin Vassell was taken 11th by the San Antonio Spurs. Williams left FSU as a freshman. Vassell left after his sophomore season.
Scottie Barnes, a 6-9 freshman forward, figures to be the Seminoles' next star. He is projected by numerous mock drafts to be a first-round pick in 2021, likely among the top dozen picks.
Barnes, without having played a game, is already one of 50 players in the country on the Naismith Award watch list.
Senior M.J. Walker, a 6-5 shooting guard, is projected as a second-round pick, and is also FSU's leading returning scorer (10.6). He also had a season-high 23 points against Louisville in January.
But while North Florida has played three games, the Seminoles' planned first game was canceled due to COVID-19 when Gardner-Webb opted out of Friday's scheduled opener. Thus, this will be FSU's latest starting date since 1975-1976.
"I expect some miscues," Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said. "It's been a lot of starting and stopping, teaching and correcting. I'm hoping we can win games while we are learning and gelling."
North Florida, meanwhile, boasts 6-7 forward Carter Hendricksen, who leads the team in scoring (17.3) and minutes (33.3).
No other Osprey averages double figures in points. Jose Placer averages 8.7 points and leads the team in assists (4.3) and steals (1.3).
Josh Endicott leads the team in rebounds (6.5) while averaging 5.5 points.
The Ospreys led the nation in 3-pointers made, and they connected nine times in Sunday's first half against the Miami Hurricanes. However, the Ospreys made just three 3-pointers in the second half and lost, 77-59.
For the game, North Florida shot 12 of 40 on 3-pointers (30 percent).
"I'm really proud of our guys," Ospreys coach Matt Driscoll said. "We played three games in five days and traveled to North Carolina and then Miami, with quick turnarounds and different styles of play.
"The final score (against Miami), I don't think reflects how well our guys competed. ... We've gotten better over these three games, without a doubt."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|North Florida 0-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|22 Florida State 0-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Placer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Parker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. LeGrand
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Lanier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. James
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Hendricksen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Endicott
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Crews
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Burkhardt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Berenbaum
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Aybar
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Adedoyin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
-
IND
STNFRD0
0135 O/U
-1.5
1:30pm ESPN
-
ARMY
FLA0
0
2:30pm ESP2
-
17TEXAS
14UNC0
0139.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESPN
-
LSALLE
HOW0
0147.5 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
FGC
SFLA0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
UOP0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
LPSCMB
CINCY0
0140 O/U
-14
5:00pm ESP+
-
VCU
PSU0
0145 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm FS1
-
MOREHD
23OHIOST0
0137.5 O/U
-24.5
5:00pm BTN
-
STJOHN
BYU0
0155.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP2
-
EKY
USCUP0
0154.5 O/U
+7
5:30pm
-
DUQ
NCGRN0
0140.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP3
-
GREENVIL
ILLST0
0
6:00pm
-
SCST
CLEM0
0139 O/U
-35.5
6:00pm
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
FLAG
CMICH0
0
7:00pm
-
TARL
TEXAM0
0137 O/U
-26
7:00pm SECN
-
SIUE
NILL0
0136 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
ORAL
WICHST0
0151 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
11WVU
1GONZAG0
0155 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESPN
-
SETON
RI0
0149 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
HARTFD
FAIR0
0128.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BALLST
MICH0
0142.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm BTN
-
PRESBY
JVILLE0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SDAKST
IOWAST0
0150.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
XAVIER0
0139.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm FS1
-
PROV
BAMA0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
7:15pm ESP2
-
DALCHRI
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
SILL
SEMO0
0137 O/U
+8
7:30pm ESP+
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0139 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
KENSAW
UAB0
0140 O/U
-24.5
7:30pm
-
DREXEL
QUINN0
0146 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ARKST
MEMP0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
WILCAR
USM0
0
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXPA0
0143 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
ODU
NORFLK0
0134 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
LALAF
NORL0
0159 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
UNF
22FSU0
0148.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
SMU0
0156.5 O/U
-31
8:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
TNMART0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
WESTUT
UTVALL0
0
8:00pm
-
CSBAK
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
STKATH
SDGST0
0
9:00pm
-
LSI
UCIRV0
0
9:00pm
-
ARKPB
NWEST0
0131 O/U
-28.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
NEVADA0
0140.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
UIW
WYO0
0137 O/U
-16
9:00pm
-
TXARL
ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm SECN
-
DIXIE
NDAK0
0146.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
MIZZOU
21OREG0
0138.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm FS1
-
DAVID
UNLV0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
9:45pm ESP2
-
SELOU
CALBPTST0
0149 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
OREGST
WASHST0
0138 O/U
+1
10:00pm PACN
-
5ILL
2BAYLOR0
0144 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
YOUNG
11WVU0
0
PPD
-
FDU
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
DENVER
AF0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
TROY
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
DEL
UMBC0
0
PPD
-
WMICH
ND0
0
PPD
-
COLO
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
BELMONT
TNST0
0
PPD
-
19RICH
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
PEPPER0
0