No. 1 Gonzaga tries to navigate COVID-19, and No. 15 West Virginia
Top-ranked Gonzaga has arrived at a confident conclusion after playing just two games.
"We feel we can score on anybody," forward Drew Timme said. "We've got great coaching. If we execute our offense and move the ball and not get stymied, we feel we can score on every team."
In addition to the frontcourt size of No. 15 West Virginia, their opponent Wednesday in a Jimmy V Classic game in Indianapolis, concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic represent the latest obstacles to the Bulldogs' boast.
Two players sat out Gonzaga's 90-67 win against Auburn in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tipoff Saturday after entering the COVID-19 protocol. Bulldogs coach Mark Few confirmed postgame that one player had tested positive for coronavirus, while athletic director Mike Roth said the second player was in isolation after contact tracing.
As the team prepared to travel from Fort Myers, Fla., to Indianapolis on Monday, it remained unclear whether the players, or three non-playing members of Gonzaga's traveling party who also were in quarantine, would remain in Florida or return to campus.
"You have to react and stay agile," Few said. "We followed the COVID protocols of the tournament and the Florida health board down here. They've all been great. It's been very professional. Our guys have been incredibly diligent about following all the rules."
In essence, the Mountaineers issued an indirect challenge to the Bulldogs to be their opponent in the first game of the Jimmy V Classic.
Upon learning that Tennessee, Gonzaga's originally scheduled foe, had to vacate its spot in the event due to program concerns over COVID-19, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins reached out to his connections at ESPN, which has television rights to the Classic.
"I thought, 'What the heck, let's call ESPN,'" Huggins said. "So, I called some guys that I've known for a long, long time and said, 'Can you work this out and get us in the Jimmy V to play Gonzaga?'"
As Huggins tells it, one such acquaintance responded 15 minutes later.
The programs haven't met since Gonzaga edged West Virginia 61-58 in the Sweet 16 of the 2017 NCAA Tournament, en route to a berth in the national championship game.
While the Bulldogs (2-0) have topped No. 6 Kansas and Auburn in the season's first week, the Mountaineers (3-0) defeated South Dakota State, Virginia Commonwealth and Western Kentucky to win the Bad Boy Motors Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Derek Culver scored 15 points Saturday to help West Virginia erase a 10-point second-half deficit in a 70-64 win against Western Kentucky. While Culver was named MVP of the tournament, Miles McBride left as the team's leading scorer, averaging 16.3 points while dishing 10 assists in three games.
"I'm really just trying to let the game come to me and just hoping the shots come," McBride said. "Coach tells me to shoot them, and I shoot with a lot of confidence. If the shot's there, I'm going to take it."
Corey Kispert added 25 points for Gonzaga in the Auburn game, including four 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs have scored 114 points in the paint in the first two games.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|11 West Virginia 3-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|1 Gonzaga 2-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|O. Tshiebwe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Thweatt
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Sherman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Osabuohien
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. McNeil
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. McCabe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. McBride
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Matthews Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Culver
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Cottrell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Bridges
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. Zakharov
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Watson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Timme
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Suggs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Strawther
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Nembhard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Lang
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Kispert
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Harris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Graves
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Cook
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Ballo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Ayayi
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Arlauskas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
IND
STNFRD0
0135 O/U
-1.5
1:30pm ESPN
-
ARMY
FLA0
0
2:30pm ESP2
-
17TEXAS
14UNC0
0139.5 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESPN
-
LSALLE
HOW0
0147.5 O/U
+7.5
4:00pm
-
FGC
SFLA0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
MONST
UOP0
0136.5 O/U
-6.5
5:00pm
-
LPSCMB
CINCY0
0140 O/U
-14
5:00pm ESP+
-
VCU
PSU0
0145 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm FS1
-
MOREHD
23OHIOST0
0137.5 O/U
-24.5
5:00pm BTN
-
STJOHN
BYU0
0155.5 O/U
-1
5:00pm ESP2
-
EKY
USCUP0
0154.5 O/U
+7
5:30pm
-
DUQ
NCGRN0
0140.5 O/U
-2
6:00pm ESP3
-
GREENVIL
ILLST0
0
6:00pm
-
SCST
CLEM0
0139 O/U
-35.5
6:00pm
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
FLAG
CMICH0
0
7:00pm
-
TARL
TEXAM0
0137 O/U
-26
7:00pm SECN
-
SIUE
NILL0
0136 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
ORAL
WICHST0
0151 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
11WVU
1GONZAG0
0155 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESPN
-
SETON
RI0
0149 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
HARTFD
FAIR0
0128.5 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
BALLST
MICH0
0142.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm BTN
-
PRESBY
JVILLE0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
SDAKST
IOWAST0
0150.5 O/U
-1
7:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
XAVIER0
0139.5 O/U
-23
7:00pm FS1
-
PROV
BAMA0
0151.5 O/U
-2.5
7:15pm ESP2
-
DALCHRI
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
SILL
SEMO0
0137 O/U
+8
7:30pm ESP+
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0139 O/U
+6.5
7:30pm
-
KENSAW
UAB0
0140 O/U
-24.5
7:30pm
-
DREXEL
QUINN0
0146 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm
-
ARKST
MEMP0
0144.5 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
WILCAR
USM0
0
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXPA0
0143 O/U
-8
8:00pm
-
ODU
NORFLK0
0134 O/U
+6.5
8:00pm
-
LALAF
NORL0
0159 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
UNF
22FSU0
0148.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
SMU0
0156.5 O/U
-31
8:00pm ESP+
-
EVAN
TNMART0
0140.5 O/U
+3
8:00pm ESP+
-
WESTUT
UTVALL0
0
8:00pm
-
CSBAK
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
STKATH
SDGST0
0
9:00pm
-
LSI
UCIRV0
0
9:00pm
-
ARKPB
NWEST0
0131 O/U
-28.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
NEVADA0
0140.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
UIW
WYO0
0137 O/U
-16
9:00pm
-
TXARL
ARK0
0148.5 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm SECN
-
DIXIE
NDAK0
0146.5 O/U
-2
9:00pm
-
MIZZOU
21OREG0
0138.5 O/U
-4
9:00pm FS1
-
DAVID
UNLV0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
9:45pm ESP2
-
SELOU
CALBPTST0
0149 O/U
-8.5
10:00pm
-
OREGST
WASHST0
0138 O/U
+1
10:00pm PACN
-
5ILL
2BAYLOR0
0144 O/U
-5.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
YOUNG
11WVU0
0
PPD
-
FDU
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
DENVER
AF0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
TROY
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
DEL
UMBC0
0
PPD
-
WMICH
ND0
0
PPD
-
COLO
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
BELMONT
TNST0
0
PPD
-
19RICH
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
PEPPER0
0