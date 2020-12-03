Florida looks for improved effort vs. Boston College
Florida waited a week longer than most Division I teams to start its basketball season. The Gators won't have to wait nearly as long to play their second game.
After opening their campaign Wednesday with a come-from-behind, 76-69 win over Army in the Mohegan Sun bubble, Florida stays in Uncasville, Fla., to face Boston College on Thursday night.
While the narrow win over a Patriot League opponent might raise red flags for some, the Gators didn't receive a cushy draw. Army was playing its fourth game, and as ESPN analyst Jon Crispin noted at various points throughout the first half, the Black Knights simply looked anywhere from a half-step to a step and a half quicker than Florida simply because of prior game experience.
However, with the game on the line, the Gators tapped into their quickness and strength advantages, producing the last nine points.
"We looked a little more confident down the stretch and played with a little more moxie to do just enough," Florida coach Mike White said. "Obviously, it wasn't a great performance, but it was our first performance against another team and we were very much out of character in a lot of areas as opposed to practice. That's why you play these games."
Sophomore Tre Mann scored 19 points to lead the Gators, canning 7 of 8 free throws in the last minute. Cleveland State transfer Tyree Appleby offered a boost off the bench with 15 points, and Michigan transfer Colin Castleton contributed nine points and eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, Boston College (1-2) is playing its fourth consecutive game in "Bubbleville." After a close loss to then-No. 3 Villanova and a solid win over Rhode Island, the Eagles were outgunned 97-93 against St. John's on Monday.
Lost in the result was the continuation of an inspirational comeback by Wynston Tabbs, who led Boston College with 23 points. It was just his third game since Jan. 20, 2019, when he sustained a season-ending knee injury that also kept him out of the lineup last season.
Tabbs is averaging 16.7 points for the Eagles, which could have one of the top guard corps in the Atlantic Coast Conference but might be a bit short on depth and size in the post.
"Wynston's inspired all of us," teammate Steffon Mitchell said. "He's been through so much. Watching him push through the mental and physical blocks has been great."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Florida 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Boston College 1-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Ruzhentsev
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Payne
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Mann
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Locke
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Lewis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Glover
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Duruji
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Castleton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Appleby
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Vander Baan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Tabbs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Scott
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Mitchell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Langford Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Kraljevic
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Kelly
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Heath
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Felder
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Ashton-Langford
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
QUINN
DREXEL0
0136 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
CHIST
EILL0
0134 O/U
-24
3:00pm ESP+
-
LETOURN
RICE0
0
3:00pm
-
WINTHR
ARKLR0
0152 O/U
+0.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
MASLOW
NCST0
0152 O/U
-17
4:30pm ESPU
-
MERMAK
IONA0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
TNTECH
NKY0
0130.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm ESP3
-
WASH
UTAH0
0136.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm PACN
-
CLU
CSTCAR0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
NEWB
WCAR0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFTRPA
LIB0
0135 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
UCONN
USC0
0137 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
ADR
IPFW0
0
7:00pm
-
PURCLMT
BGREEN0
0
7:00pm
-
FNU
FAU0
0
7:00pm
-
NCAT
CIT0
0162.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
WRIGHT0
0154 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
LAMON
LATECH0
0137 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
ETB
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
SEATTLE
UCLA0
0136 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm PACN
-
NEBOM
DRAKE0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
TXSA
OKLA0
0157.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
WSHBRN
7KANSAS0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
16VATECH0
0138 O/U
-21
8:00pm
-
NIAGARA
CUSE0
0149 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
WILL
3IOWA0
0153 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm BTN
-
NWST
TCU0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
IDAHO
SACST0
0135 O/U
-8.5
8:05pm
-
MNTNA
SUTAH0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
FLA
BC0
0141 O/U
+5.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
STKATH
PEPPER0
0
9:30pm
-
TEXSO
MARYCA0
0136.5 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm
-
25ARIZST
CAL0
0144 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
SDGST0
0
PPD
-
NMEX
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
COPPST
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
EWASH
NAU0
0
PPD
-
ACU
UTEP0
0
PPD
-
WKY
PVAM0
0
ESP3
-
NCCU
WOFF0
0
-
MERCER
ELON0
0
-
HAMP
WMMARY0
0
-
STAND
CHARSO0
0
ESP+
-
STJOHN
17TXTECH0
0