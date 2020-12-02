Boeheim, Syracuse search for rhythm vs. Niagara
Syracuse had just one day to prepare for its season opener against Bryant. With nearly a week of practice under their belts since that contest, the Orange look to put together a better performance Friday when Niagara and favorite son Greg Paulus come to visit.
After coach Jim Boeheim tested positive for COVID-19, Syracuse (1-0) shut down its program Nov. 15 until Thanksgiving. The Orange opened against the Bulldogs the next day and escaped with an 85-84 decision with just one day of practice.
Buddy Boeheim scored 23 points, Illinois transfer Alan Griffin had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Quincy Guerrier had 15 points and 12 rebounds.
"You cannot play basketball when you don't practice," Boeheim said. "That's a fundamental thing everyone knows. We were playing really well two weeks ago."
Syracuse also received bad news in the opener when 6-10 senior Bourama Sidibe went down with a torn meniscus. The center will be out for four weeks.
Niagara paused all basketball activities Nov. 9 following a COVID-19 outbreak on campus, and the Purple Aces will have just a few more days to prepare for its opener than Syracuse did.
Niagara is led by second-year head coach Greg Paulus, a Syracuse native who was the Gatorade High School Football Player of the Year in 2004. He played basketball for four years at Duke before returning home and quarterbacking the Orange football team in 2009.
Paulus won the 2019-20 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year Award, which is presented annually to the top first-year coach in NCAA Division I college basketball.
"This is home," Paulus said. "Whether you're talking about growing up at (nearby Christian Brothers Academy High School) and coming back, playing that extra year at Syracuse -- which is something I'm very proud of ... to say that Syracuse is home."
The Purple Aces return four of their top five scorers from last season's 12-20 team. Junior guard Marcus Hammond earned All-MAAC First Team honors last season after leading the team in scoring (14.3) and 3-pointers.
Syracuse leads the all-time series 54-28 and has won the last nine. The schools met last season for the first time since 2000-01 and Buddy Boeheim sank five 3-pointers for the Orange, while Aces forward Greg Kuakumensah registered his second of two double-doubles on the season with 10 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Sidibe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Richmond
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Guerrier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Griffin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Girard III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Edwards
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Dolezaj
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Braswell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Boeheim
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Anselem
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
QUINN
DREXEL0
0136 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
CHIST
EILL0
0134 O/U
-24
3:00pm ESP+
-
LETOURN
RICE0
0
3:00pm
-
WINTHR
ARKLR0
0152 O/U
+0.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
MASLOW
NCST0
0152 O/U
-17
4:30pm ESPU
-
CLU
CSTCAR0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
TNTECH
NKY0
0130.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm ESP3
-
WASH
UTAH0
0136.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm PACN
-
MERMAK
IONA0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
ADR
IPFW0
0
7:00pm
-
NEWB
WCAR0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
FNU
FAU0
0
7:00pm
-
SFTRPA
LIB0
0135 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
PURCLMT
BGREEN0
0
7:00pm
-
MRSHL
WRIGHT0
0154 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
UCONN
USC0
0137 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
CIT0
0162.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
LATECH0
0137 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
WSHBRN
7KANSAS0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
TXSA
OKLA0
0157.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
WILL
3IOWA0
0153 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm BTN
-
NWST
TCU0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
16VATECH0
0138 O/U
-21
8:00pm
-
NIAGARA
CUSE0
0149 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
ETB
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
NEBOM
DRAKE0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
SEATTLE
UCLA0
0136 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm PACN
-
IDAHO
SACST0
0135 O/U
-8.5
8:05pm
-
MNTNA
SUTAH0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
FLA
BC0
0141 O/U
+5.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
STKATH
PEPPER0
0
9:30pm
-
25ARIZST
CAL0
0144 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm PACN
-
TEXSO
MARYCA0
0136.5 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm
-
COLOST
SDGST0
0
PPD
-
NMEX
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
COPPST
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
EWASH
NAU0
0
PPD
-
ACU
UTEP0
0
PPD
-
NCCU
WOFF0
0
-
WKY
PVAM0
0
ESP3
-
STAND
CHARSO0
0
ESP+
-
HAMP
WMMARY0
0
-
MERCER
ELON0
0
-
STJOHN
17TXTECH0
0