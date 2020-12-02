TCU eyes 4-0 start vs. Northwestern State
TCU might not be scoring a lot out of the gate, but it's done a fine job of keeping its early opponents from consistently putting up points.
The Horned Frogs eye a 4-0 start when they try to keep Northwestern State winless on Thursday night in Fort Worth, Texas.
TCU has averaged just 65.0 points during its three victories and is only shooting 41.0 percent as a team, including 32.4 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. However, the Horned Frogs have allowed just 54.0 points per game versus Houston Baptist, Tulsa and Liberty, which collectively have shot 40.0 percent against them and just 13-for-59 from distance.
For TCU coach Jamie Dixon and his squad, however, it's simply about improving while moving toward the next step of this unique season under the cloud of COVID-19.
"What we can do and how we can get better," Dixon told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram following Sunday's 56-52 win over pesky Liberty to win the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
"The response with something negative, something positive, not making it too big either direction."
Freshman guard Mike Miles (10.3 points per game) was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for the solid start to his collegiate career. Teammates RJ Nembhard (11.3 ppg) and Kevin Samuel (10.0 ppg, 11.0 rebounds per game) have also contributed to the Horned Frogs' strong start and could be in store for more success in this contest.
TCU is 4-0 all-time against Northwestern State (0-3), but the teams last played in December 2010. The current installment of the Demons might have a difficult time finally earning their first victory in the series with the Horned Frogs.
Northwestern State has yielded an average of 90.7 points and 49.0-percent shooting through its first three games of the season. The Demons opened the campaign with a 101-58 loss at then-No. 14 Texas Tech.
Offensively, Northwestern State is led by senior forward Jamaure Gregg, who is averaging 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds. He scored a team-high 21 in Sunday's 91-77 loss at Louisiana Tech. Though the Demons fell short in the contest, their 42.4-percent shooting percentage was the best effort on the young season and something to potentially build on for this week.
"There were some bright spots," coach Mike McConathy told Northwestern State's official website. "I felt like we competed throughout."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Zelenbaba
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. White
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Teasett
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Roberson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Reed
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Owens
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Norvel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Massner
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Gregg
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Coleman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Chougkaz
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Todd
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Samuel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Pearson Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. O'Bannon, Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Nembhard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Miles
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Lampkin Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Fuller
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Frank
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Farabello
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Easley Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Aschieris
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
QUINN
DREXEL0
0136 O/U
-7
2:00pm
-
CHIST
EILL0
0134 O/U
-24
3:00pm ESP+
-
LETOURN
RICE0
0
3:00pm
-
WINTHR
ARKLR0
0152 O/U
+0.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
MASLOW
NCST0
0152 O/U
-17
4:30pm ESPU
-
MERMAK
IONA0
0131.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm
-
TNTECH
NKY0
0130.5 O/U
-13
6:00pm ESP3
-
WASH
UTAH0
0136.5 O/U
-7
6:00pm PACN
-
CLU
CSTCAR0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
NEWB
WCAR0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFTRPA
LIB0
0135 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm
-
UCONN
USC0
0137 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
ADR
IPFW0
0
7:00pm
-
PURCLMT
BGREEN0
0
7:00pm
-
FNU
FAU0
0
7:00pm
-
NCAT
CIT0
0162.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
WRIGHT0
0154 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
LAMON
LATECH0
0137 O/U
-13.5
7:30pm
-
ETB
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
SEATTLE
UCLA0
0136 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm PACN
-
NEBOM
DRAKE0
0139.5 O/U
-8.5
8:00pm
-
TXSA
OKLA0
0157.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
WSHBRN
7KANSAS0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
VMI
16VATECH0
0138 O/U
-21
8:00pm
-
NIAGARA
CUSE0
0149 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
WILL
3IOWA0
0153 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm BTN
-
NWST
TCU0
0140.5 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
IDAHO
SACST0
0135 O/U
-8.5
8:05pm
-
MNTNA
SUTAH0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
FLA
BC0
0141 O/U
+5.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
STKATH
PEPPER0
0
9:30pm
-
TEXSO
MARYCA0
0136.5 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm
-
25ARIZST
CAL0
0144 O/U
+6.5
10:00pm PACN
-
COLOST
SDGST0
0
PPD
-
NMEX
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
COPPST
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
EWASH
NAU0
0
PPD
-
ACU
UTEP0
0
PPD
-
WKY
PVAM0
0
ESP3
-
NCCU
WOFF0
0
-
MERCER
ELON0
0
-
HAMP
WMMARY0
0
-
STAND
CHARSO0
0
ESP+
-
STJOHN
17TXTECH0
0