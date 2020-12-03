Auburn hopes to improve shooting vs. South Alabama
Auburn hopes to get its shooting eye back in its home opener against South Alabama on Friday night.
The Tigers (1-2) struggled from the field in a 63-55 loss at UCF on Monday, shooting just 32.3 percent overall and hitting just 7 of 34 3-point attempts (20.6 percent). The problem even carried over to the free-throw line, where they missed 14 of 22 attempts.
The poor shooting wasted a solid defensive effort by the Tigers, who held the Knights to just 36.8 percent from the field and forced them into 19 turnovers.
"Defensively I thought our kids played hard. I thought we had a good game plan," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. "To hold Central Florida down to 63 points, 37 percent shooting, turning them over 19 times, I thought we did a really good job there."
The Tigers hadn't burned up the nets in splitting two games in the opening Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-off, shooting 40.2 percent overall in a win over Saint Joseph's and loss to top-ranked Gonzaga. But it was nothing like their frustrations at Orlando, where they started the game missing their first dozen 3-point attempts.
"It was just one of those days," said junior guard Jamal Johnson, who scored a game-high 18 points. "We couldn't buy a bucket. We couldn't make free throws. We couldn't make layups. It just happens sometimes."
South Alabama, which lost to the Tigers by one point last year, is coming off an 86-47 victory over Emmanuel (Ga.). The Jaguars (3-1) opened their season with wins over Florida Atlantic and Mobile before losing to Jacksonville State.
The Jaguars were 11 of 26 from 3-point range in their win over Emmanuel. Now they are going on the road for the first time.
"Obviously, this is a huge one for our fan base and our program to go to Auburn and play," Jaguars coach Richie Riley said. "Bruce Pearl is not only one of the best college basketball coaches right now, but he goes down as one of the best program builders of all time. What he has done at every stop that he has been at is things you couldn't believe."
Pearl is looking forward to getting home.
"Maybe we'll play better at home just from the familiarity of it," he said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|South Alabama 3-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Auburn 1-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. West
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Walker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Sizemore
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Pettway
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Locure
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Iorio
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Goncalves
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Flowers
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Curry
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Anderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Thor
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Powell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Moore
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Franklin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Flanigan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Cardwell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Cambridge
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Akingbola
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
STPETE
MD0
0134 O/U
-13.5
3:00pm BTN
-
FAIR
STNYBRK0
0131 O/U
-4
4:00pm
-
WMONT
UOP0
0
5:00pm
-
FAMU
SFLA0
0132.5 O/U
-17
5:00pm ESP+
-
KENSAW
9CREIGH0
0144.5 O/U
-35
5:00pm FS1
-
TXARL
TULSA0
0134.5 O/U
-5.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
SELOU
CALBPTST0
0148.5 O/U
-9
5:00pm
-
DTROIT
8MICHST0
0152 O/U
-26.5
5:00pm BTN
-
CCTST
HARTFD0
0138 O/U
-8.5
6:00pm
-
GAST
CHARLO0
0146.5 O/U
+3.5
6:00pm
-
KENTST
15UVA0
0125 O/U
-20
6:00pm
-
LDYLAKE
TEXPA0
0
7:00pm
-
JVILLE
UGA0
0145 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm SECN
-
VALPO
PURDUE0
0139.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm BTN
-
CARVER
PEAY0
0
7:00pm
-
4WISC
MARQET0
0134 O/U
+4
7:00pm FS1
-
TOLEDO
EMICH0
0138 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
BELLAR
6DUKE0
0148 O/U
-30
7:00pm
-
STAMB
NIOWA0
0
7:00pm
-
JAXST
FIU0
0147.5 O/U
-5
7:00pm
-
WILLJES
UCDAV0
0
7:00pm
-
SULRS
TXSA0
0
7:00pm
-
MCNSE
SFA0
0151 O/U
-13
7:30pm
-
DALCHRI
SAMHOU0
0
7:30pm
-
CARK
MEMP0
0152 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SDAKST
BRAD0
0137 O/U
PK
8:00pm ESP3
-
NTEXAS
MISSST0
0132 O/U
-3
8:00pm ESP+
-
STETSON
MIAMI0
0139 O/U
-21
8:00pm
-
CRWLRDG
ARKST0
0
8:00pm
-
21OREG
SETON0
0140 O/U
+3.5
9:00pm FS1
-
SALAB
AUBURN0
0137.5 O/U
-11
9:00pm SECN
-
LNGBCH
LOYMRY0
0149.5 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
NDAK
MINN0
0146.5 O/U
-21.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
CPOLY0
0141.5 O/U
+13
9:00pm
-
TROY
17TXTECH0
0133.5 O/U
-28
9:00pm ESP2
-
SACHRT
MASLOW0
0
PPD
-
SDCC
SDGST0
0
PPD
-
DUQ
WINTHR0
0
ESP3
-
RI
BC0
0
-
NCGRN
LVILLE0
0
-
ARKLR
WKY0
0
-
ARLGTBAP
TXAMCC0
0