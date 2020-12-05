Northwestern, eyeing long-range improvement, faces Chicago State
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins is forever on the hunt for wing players who can match the skills and athleticism of other wings in the Big Ten.
Collins believes he has found a keeper in William & Mary transfer Chase Audige, who delivered 16 points and five rebounds in 21 minutes when Northwestern crunched Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-49 Wednesday night in its season opener.
The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Audige, who averaged 9.6 points and earned a spot on the Colonial Athletic Association's All-Rookie team before deciding to test himself in the Big Ten, makes his second appearance in purple when Northwestern (1-0) hosts Chicago State (0-4) on Saturday.
"Chase had not played a game in more than a year, since he was at William & Mary," Collins said. "He was champing at the bit. He's an aggressive, hungry player. He can get his own shot. He can get out in transition and get to the basket. He shoots threes. He can get fouled. When you play in the Big Ten against really good defenses, you need guys that can create when things break down."
Audige hit 6 of 12 shots against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, including 3 of 8 from 3-point range. He wasn't the only newcomer to excel in Northwestern's backcourt. After the Wildcats built a 61-35 lead, freshman shooting guard Ty Berry proceeded to reel off 15 points over the final 13 minutes.
Berry drilled three of his four attempts from long range -- something Northwestern desperately needs after hitting just 31.3 percent of its long-range tries over the past two years. Led by junior forward Miller Kopp, who went 4 of 7 on Wednesday, the Wildcats canned 14 of 29 of their 3-point attempts.
"Ty Berry is another guy who's a real weapon out there," Collins said. "I think one of the things you guys are seeing is the improved shooting this year. I feel like we have a lot more weapons. Offensively, I think we can space the floor better."
Northwestern won't necessarily have to rely on its 3-point touch against Chicago State. The Cougars have dropped their first four games by an average of 33.5 points, and they're allowing opponents to shoot 60.3 percent inside the arc.
But it's not only the defense that has prevented Chicago State from holding a lead since the opening 5:26 of the season -- when its 9-7 edge over Ohio on Nov. 25 was washed away.
The Cougars are canning just 33 percent of their own shots. That helps to explain the team's inverted assist-to-turnover ratio of 35 assists vs. 69 turnovers. However, associate head coach Rodell Davis saw progress Thursday during a 78-56 loss at Eastern Illinois.
"As we continue to grow as teammates, we'll cut our turnovers down," Davis said. "You saw that in the second half. We had 15 in the first half and wound up with 18 for the game."
Davis takes over on game days for head coach Lance Irvin, a two-time cancer survivor who has asked to stay off the sideline to protect his health. Junior swingman Jordan Polynice, nephew of long-time NBA big man Olden Polynice, paces Chicago State with 8.5 points per game.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Chicago State 0-4
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Northwestern 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Zeigler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Whitehead
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Polynice
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Marble
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Lewis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Lewis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|X. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Demuth
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Bonds
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Zalewski
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Young
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Sandhu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Nicholson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Nance
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Martinelli
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Kopp
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Greer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Gaines
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Dixon III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Buie
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Berry
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Beran
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Audige
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
ALCORN
SFA0
0
11:11am
-
CLU
MERCER0
0
10:00am ESP+
-
BLUE
LIB0
0
12:00pm ESP+
-
1GONZAG
2BAYLOR0
0157 O/U
+3
1:00pm CBS
-
TOCCF
CIT0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
IDAHO
SACST0
0133.5 O/U
-13
1:35pm
-
UNF
HIGHPT0
0142.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
FURMAN
CHARLS0
0141 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
MOUNT
VCU0
0132.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
ILLCHI
BALLST0
0135 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SUTAH0
0135.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
SCST
NCASHV0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
RADFRD
ECU0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NKY
CHATT0
0
2:00pm ESP+
-
EWASH
ARIZ0
0147 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm PACN
-
SMU
DAYTON0
0144.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
MARIST
BING0
0134 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
EILL
WISGB0
0149.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
NEBOM
SIUE0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
LEWISU
LOYCHI0
0
3:00pm
-
UIW
TEXST0
0136 O/U
-18
3:00pm
-
LAMAR
AF0
0132 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
WASHST
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
-11
4:00pm
-
NDAKST
7KANSAS0
0138 O/U
-24
4:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
HOFSTRA0
0143.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
STKATH
DIXIE0
0
4:00pm
-
MIAOH
WRIGHT0
0143 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
FDU
PROV0
0144.5 O/U
-18
4:30pm FS2
-
LPSCMB
ARK0
0144 O/U
-16
5:00pm SECN
-
SAMFORD
BELMONT0
0157 O/U
-18.5
5:00pm
-
CHIST
NWEST0
0137 O/U
-32
5:00pm BTN
-
NMEXST
SNCLRA0
0132.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
BRYANT
MASLOW0
0
5:30pm
-
GASOU
USCUP0
0153 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
ILLST
MURYST0
0144.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
SC
10HOU0
0139 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
CUSE0
0145.5 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm
-
NILL
PITT0
0133.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FNU
FGC0
0
7:00pm
-
OAK
OKLAST0
0143.5 O/U
-22.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
SDAK
UMKC0
0136.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
SULRS
UTEP0
0
8:00pm
-
TARL
ABIL0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
UNLV
KSTATE0
0136.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOUBP0
0161.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
ARKPB
STLOU0
0133.5 O/U
-33.5
8:00pm
-
SWCU
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
PVAM
GC0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
MONSW
IDST0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
UTAHST0
0145.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
PORTST
PORT0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
NMEX
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
MVSU
MOST0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
BRAD0
0
PPD
-
TOWSON
UMBC0
0
PPD
-
EWASH
NAU0
0
PPD
-
IPFW
ND0
0
-
MEMP
MISS0
0
-
NCST
UCONN0
0
ESPU
-
MD
JMAD0
0
-
FRESNO
PEPPER0
0
-
ALAM
23OHIOST0
0
-
TNMART
5ILL0
0
BTN