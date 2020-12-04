Pittsburgh looks to sustain momentum vs. Northern Illinois
Pittsburgh's Xavier Johnson admitted the team was down after a surprising opening-game loss to St. Francis (Pa.) and that the team paid the price in practice.
Johnson led a much more spirited effort against Drexel and will lead the Panthers (1-1) against Northern Illinois (0-2) on Saturday in their third straight home game to start the season.
Pitt's season did not begin as hoped, losing 80-70 to the Red Flash on Nov. 25 as the Panthers committed 22 turnovers -- seven by Johnson -- and shot 40 percent from the field. Johnson responded with 27 points and eight assists in the 83-74 win on Saturday.
"That (Drexel) loss hurt, it really did," Johnson said. "Practice was a little bit down. No one talked. We had two practices back-to-back (Tuesday) and today was just a different day. The sun was up, everyone was just happy and forgot about the last loss."
Au'Diese Toney added 20 points and six assists and Justin Champagnie contributed 19 points and seven boards as the Panthers shot 62 percent from the floor, including making 26 of 31 attempts from inside the arc.
The Pitt trio is combining to average 53.5 points, 18 rebounds, 13 assists and four steals per game through two contests, but nobody else is averaging more than five points or 4.5 rebounds.
Northern Illinois has had a tough time moving on without Eugene German, who finished as NIU's all-time leader in points (2,203) and 3-pointers (239) while placing fifth on the MAC's all-time scoring list, before graduating.
The Huskies, who were 18-13 last season, lost at home to Illinois-Chicago and SIU-Edwardsville, averaging 57 points on 40 percent shooting, including 21 percent from deep. German averaged 20 points alone last year and 33 percent from the arc on seven attempts per game.
The defense hasn't been that effective either. The Huskies allowed the Cougars to shoot 51 percent in Wednesday's 73-53 loss.
"Unfortunately, it was not the result we wanted," Northern Illinois coach Mark Montgomery said. "Too many turnovers, we got off to a slow start, defense wasn't as good. We didn't make any outside shots."
Sophomore Tyler Cochran (14.0 PPG) and junior Darius Deane (13.0), a transfer from Southern Illinois, are the only players averaging double figures. Cochran tied a career-high with 15 points, while Beane added 13 points in the loss.
Pitt stopped Northern Illinois 59-50 last year in the first game between the schools, as the Panthers held the Huskies to 20 points on 30 percent shooting from the field in the second half.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|N. Illinois 0-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Pittsburgh 1-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Thornton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Scott
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Okanu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Mateen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Makuoi
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Kueth
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Hankerson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Crump
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Cole
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Cochran
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Beane
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Toney
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Odukale
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|X. Johnson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Jeffress Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hugley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Horton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Coulibaly
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Collier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Champagnie
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
ALCORN
SFA0
0
11:11am
-
CLU
MERCER0
0
10:00am ESP+
-
BLUE
LIB0
0
12:00pm ESP+
-
1GONZAG
2BAYLOR0
0157 O/U
+3
1:00pm CBS
-
TOCCF
CIT0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
IDAHO
SACST0
0133.5 O/U
-13
1:35pm
-
UNF
HIGHPT0
0142.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
FURMAN
CHARLS0
0141 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
MOUNT
VCU0
0132.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
ILLCHI
BALLST0
0135 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SUTAH0
0135.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
SCST
NCASHV0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
RADFRD
ECU0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
NKY
CHATT0
0
2:00pm ESP+
-
EWASH
ARIZ0
0147 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm PACN
-
SMU
DAYTON0
0144.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
MARIST
BING0
0134 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
EILL
WISGB0
0149.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
NEBOM
SIUE0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
LEWISU
LOYCHI0
0
3:00pm
-
UIW
TEXST0
0136 O/U
-18
3:00pm
-
LAMAR
AF0
0132 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
WASHST
COLO0
0136.5 O/U
-11
4:00pm
-
NDAKST
7KANSAS0
0138 O/U
-24
4:00pm ESP+
-
IONA
HOFSTRA0
0143.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
STKATH
DIXIE0
0
4:00pm
-
MIAOH
WRIGHT0
0143 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
FDU
PROV0
0144.5 O/U
-18
4:30pm FS2
-
LPSCMB
ARK0
0144 O/U
-16
5:00pm SECN
-
SAMFORD
BELMONT0
0157 O/U
-18.5
5:00pm
-
CHIST
NWEST0
0137 O/U
-32
5:00pm BTN
-
NMEXST
SNCLRA0
0132.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
BRYANT
MASLOW0
0
5:30pm
-
GASOU
USCUP0
0153 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
ILLST
MURYST0
0144.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
SC
10HOU0
0139 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
CUSE0
0145.5 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm
-
NILL
PITT0
0133.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
FNU
FGC0
0
7:00pm
-
OAK
OKLAST0
0143.5 O/U
-22.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
SDAK
UMKC0
0136.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
SULRS
UTEP0
0
8:00pm
-
TARL
ABIL0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
UNLV
KSTATE0
0136.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOUBP0
0161.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
ARKPB
STLOU0
0133.5 O/U
-33.5
8:00pm
-
SWCU
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
PVAM
GC0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
MONSW
IDST0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
UTAHST0
0145.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
PORTST
PORT0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
NMEX
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
MVSU
MOST0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
BRAD0
0
PPD
-
TOWSON
UMBC0
0
PPD
-
EWASH
NAU0
0
PPD
-
IPFW
ND0
0
-
MEMP
MISS0
0
-
NCST
UCONN0
0
ESPU
-
MD
JMAD0
0
-
FRESNO
PEPPER0
0
-
ALAM
23OHIOST0
0
-
TNMART
5ILL0
0
BTN