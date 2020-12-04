Syracuse looks to buck Broncs, remain undefeated
This year's games and lineups are often a matter of last-minute adjustments due to COVID-19 protocols. For Syracuse, the adjustments also include compensating for the absence of its leading scorer Buddy Boeheim.
The son of Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, Buddy did not test positive but is sitting out due to contact tracing and will be out again Saturday when unbeaten Syracuse (2-0) hosts Rider, which is playing its season opener.
Buddy Boeheim was among five players who missed Thursday's 75-45 rout of Niagara due a teammate's positive test. He has to sit out for 14 days starting from Thursday, meaning he will also miss Tuesday's game against No. 24 Rutgers. Boeheim is expected to return when the Orange open Atlantic Coast Conference play at Boston College on Dec. 12.
"He's home broken-hearted because he's worked his tail off every day since last season ended to be on the court and he hasn't done anything wrong," Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said of his son.
Buddy Boeheim is Syracuse's top returning scorer after averaging 15.3 points per game last season. He scored 23 points to help the Orange hold off upset-minded Bryant, 85-84, on Nov. 27. Without him on Thursday, the Orange got a career-high 23 points and 13 rebounds in 25 minutes from Quincy Guerrier and 16 points from Kadary Richmond, who also totaled seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks in his first career start.
"I thought Kadary was the difference in the game," Jim Boeheim said. "He blocked some shots. He used this game to really help himself."
Rider is picked to finish last in the 11-team Metro Atlantic Conference and is opening its season a little over two weeks since announcing its nonconference schedule.
The Broncs were 18-12 last season and lost leading scorer Dimencio Vaughn, who averaged 14.8 points per game and shot 48.4 percent last season before transferring to Ole Miss. In total, Rider lost nine players from last season's team and has 12 new players to incorporate along with holdovers Ajiri Ogemuno-Johnson and Christian Ings.
"It's important just so we can get some experience under our belt," Rider coach Kevin Baggett said. "We have a lot of inexperience and youth on our team. The more opportunities you get to play an opponent, the more experience you can get, the more you can figure out your team, the more you can figure out rotations and where you still need to continue to teach and coach."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Sidibe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Richmond
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|W. Newton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Q. Guerrier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Griffin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Girard III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Edwards
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Dolezaj
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Braswell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Boeheim
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Anselem
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Ajak
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
ALCORN
SFA0
0
11:11am
-
CLU
MERCER0
0
10:00am ESP+
-
BLUE
LIB0
0
12:00pm ESP+
-
1GONZAG
2BAYLOR0
0157 O/U
+3
1:00pm CBS
-
TOCCF
CIT0
0
1:00pm ESP+
-
IDAHO
SACST0
0133.5 O/U
-13
1:35pm
-
FURMAN
CHARLS0
0141 O/U
+7.5
2:00pm
-
ILLCHI
BALLST0
0135 O/U
-5.5
2:00pm
-
MNTNA
SUTAH0
0135.5 O/U
PK
2:00pm
-
MARIST
BING0
0134 O/U
+5.5
2:00pm
-
EWASH
ARIZ0
0147 O/U
-12.5
2:00pm PACN
-
SMU
DAYTON0
0144.5 O/U
-1
2:00pm
-
NKY
CHATT0
0
2:00pm ESP+
-
MOUNT
VCU0
0132.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
SCST
NCASHV0
0144.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm
-
UNF
HIGHPT0
0142.5 O/U
-5
2:00pm
-
RADFRD
ECU0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
2:00pm ESP+
-
UIW
TEXST0
0136 O/U
-18
3:00pm
-
LEWISU
LOYCHI0
0
3:00pm
-
LAMAR
AF0
0132 O/U
-4.5
3:00pm
-
EILL
WISGB0
0149.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
NEBOM
SIUE0
0144.5 O/U
+3.5
3:00pm
-
IONA
HOFSTRA0
0143.5 O/U
-9
4:00pm
-
STKATH
DIXIE0
0
4:00pm
-
NDAKST
7KANSAS0
0138 O/U
-24
4:00pm ESP+
-
MIAOH
WRIGHT0
0143 O/U
-5
4:00pm
-
FDU
PROV0
0144.5 O/U
-18
4:30pm FS2
-
LPSCMB
ARK0
0144 O/U
-16
5:00pm SECN
-
SAMFORD
BELMONT0
0157 O/U
-18.5
5:00pm
-
CHIST
NWEST0
0137 O/U
-32
5:00pm BTN
-
NMEXST
SNCLRA0
0132.5 O/U
+1.5
5:00pm
-
BRYANT
MASLOW0
0
5:30pm
-
GASOU
USCUP0
0153 O/U
+2.5
6:00pm
-
ILLST
MURYST0
0144.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm
-
SC
10HOU0
0139 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
FNU
FGC0
0
7:00pm
-
NILL
PITT0
0133.5 O/U
-14.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
CUSE0
0145.5 O/U
-22.5
7:00pm
-
OAK
OKLAST0
0143.5 O/U
-22.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
RICE
HOUBP0
0161.5 O/U
+8
8:00pm
-
UNLV
KSTATE0
0136.5 O/U
-2
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARKPB
STLOU0
0133.5 O/U
-33.5
8:00pm
-
SULRS
UTEP0
0
8:00pm
-
SWCU
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
TARL
ABIL0
0137.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm
-
SDAK
UMKC0
0136.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
PVAM
GC0
0134.5 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm
-
MONSW
IDST0
0
9:00pm
-
BYU
UTAHST0
0145.5 O/U
-1
9:00pm
-
PORTST
PORT0
0152.5 O/U
+1.5
10:00pm
-
NMEX
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
MVSU
MOST0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
BRAD0
0
PPD
-
TOWSON
UMBC0
0
PPD
-
EWASH
NAU0
0
PPD
-
WASHST
COLO0
0
PPD
-
IPFW
ND0
0
-
MEMP
MISS0
0
-
NCST
UCONN0
0
ESPU
-
MD
JMAD0
0
-
FRESNO
PEPPER0
0
-
ALAM
23OHIOST0
0
-
TNMART
5ILL0
0
BTN