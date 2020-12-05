UCLA looking to beat Cal for 7th straight time
Two teams struggling with turnovers hope to clean things up Sunday night when California visits UCLA in Pac-12 Conference play.
The Golden Bears (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) are playing their second conference contest, having been competitive against No. 25 Arizona State in a 70-62 home loss Thursday. It's the league opener for the Bruins (2-1, 0-0).
UCLA, which finished one game behind Oregon atop the Pac-12 a year ago, has shown steady improvement in its three nonconference games. After a season-opening loss at San Diego State, the Bruins outlasted Pepperdine in three overtimes before crushing Seattle, 78-52, on Thursday.
The Bruins' season has been marked by balanced scoring -- six players currently average in double figures -- and a high turnover rate. UCLA had 15 turnovers against Seattle -- one more than the opposition -- and has three more miscues than its opponents so far this season.
"We're not going to be a quality team the way we're turning the ball over," Bruins coach Mick Cronin said. "I've been around long enough now to know you're not ever going to finish at the top of your conference, not going to be a really good team, if you're not plus in that category. I've really got to clean things up."
The Bruins return most of their players from a team that swept a home-and-home series against the Bears last season. Jalen Hill, who currently is averaging a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds per game, contributed 11 points and six rebounds to UCLA's most recent win over Cal, a 50-40 home victory in January.
The Bruins have won the last six in the series by an average of 13.2 points.
The Bears, who finished tied for eighth in the Pac-12 last season, have worked hard on improving their 3-point shooting this season. Newcomer Makale Foreman made 3 of 6 attempts from distance against Arizona State, but his teammates combined to hit just 4 of 20 attempts.
That included Matt Bradley, who led the team with 20 points despite making just 1 of 9 3-point attempts. The usually reliable Bradley also had a team-high six turnovers as the Bears doomed their upset chances with 20 giveaways.
While noting the mistakes, Cal coach Mark Fox tried to be upbeat in his postgame assessment.
"We played a nationally ranked team, a team that a lot of people think have a chance to win the Pac-12, and we got to the last two or three minutes with a chance to win," he said. "We did a lot of things we wanted to do to give ourselves a chance to win. We made too many errors that cost us a chance to win. But we did a lot of things, that if we repeat them, will give us a chance to win."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|California 2-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|UCLA 2-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Welle
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Thorpe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Thiemann
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Kuany
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Klonaras
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Kelly
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Foreman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Celestine
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Bradley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Bowser
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Betley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Anticevich
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Alters
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Stong
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Singleton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Riley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Nwuba
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Kyman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Jaquez Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Hill
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Clark
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Campbell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Bernard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
TNTECH
WCAR29
29
1st 0.0
-
12NOVA
17TEXAS6
7
1st 15:48 ESPN
-
MIZZOU
WICHST0
0147 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
NH
QUINN0
0138 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
FIU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
CLEVST
OHIO0
0139.5 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
COPPST
DREXEL0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
STETSON
FLA0
0141 O/U
-25
2:00pm SECN
-
STHRNWSL
MERCER0
0
2:00pm
-
STNFRD
NCAT0
0
2:00pm
-
JUDSON
VALPO0
0
2:00pm ESP3
-
GRAM
17TXTECH0
0133.5 O/U
-32
2:00pm ESPU
-
STNYBRK
STJOHN0
0148.5 O/U
-18
2:30pm FS1
-
TROY
UAB0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm
-
CARVER
NALAB0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
XAVIER
CINCY0
0137 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
ARKLR0
0152.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
NWST0
0148.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
MVSU
WKY0
0161.5 O/U
-42.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STAMB
DRAKE0
0
3:00pm ESP3
-
UCRIV
DENVER0
0131.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
CMICH
WILL0
0155 O/U
+6
3:30pm
-
GREEN
LONGWD0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
LSALLE
ARMY0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
OREGST0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm PACN
-
TEXPA
TEXAM0
0134.5 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm SECN
-
OKLA
TCU0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UCF
MICH0
0142 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm BTN
-
BING
MARIST0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
NCW
APPST0
0
4:00pm
-
PEPPER
SDGST0
0143.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
11WVU
GTOWN0
0148 O/U
+11
4:30pm FS1
-
20UK
GATECH0
0142 O/U
+6.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
LSUA
SFA0
0
5:00pm
-
SEATTLE
LNGBCH0
0148 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
QUIN
SILL0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
8MICHST0
0141.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm BTN
-
DEPAUL
IOWAST0
0149.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESPU
-
BUFF
BGREEN0
0157.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
BELLAR
HOW0
0148 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
HOWPN
SAMHOU0
0
6:00pm
-
LATECH
LSU0
0152 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
DTROIT
ND0
0148.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CAL
UCLA0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm PACN
-
SETON
PSU0
0146 O/U
-2
8:00pm BTN
-
ELON
6DUKE0
0
PPD
-
NKY
BUTLER0
0
PPD FS1
-
LSALLE
TEMPLE0
0
PPD
-
INDIPO
INDST0
0
-
LINPA
NIAGARA0
0
ESP3
-
WOFF
PRESBY0
0
ESP+
-
FAMU
NEB0
0
BTN
-
SJST
UOP0
0