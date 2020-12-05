McClung, No. 17 Texas Tech bid to stay hot vs. Grambling
Mac McClung seems to have found his place at Texas Tech, a notion that was verified again Friday night.
One of the team's three high-profile transfers this season, McClung led the 17th-ranked Red Raiders in scoring for the fourth time in as many games in an 80-46 victory against Troy.
The versatile guard and his teammates look to continue their success on Sunday when Grambling State comes to Lubbock, Texas.
McClung notched his second 20-point game of the season on Friday. He is averaging 18.5 points per outing in his brief career with Texas Tech.
"I think above all, Mac is trying and he has bought in," Red Raiders coach Chris Beard said of the transfer from Georgetown. "He didn't come down here thinking he had all the answers."
With McClung as the catalyst, Texas Tech (3-1) got rid of the bad taste of its first loss this season by rolling past the Trojans on Friday.
The Red Raiders ended the drama quickly by racing to a 47-22 halftime lead after shooting a blistering 64.3 percent (18 of 28) from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. McClung was at the eye of the storm, scoring eight points during a 17-0 run that broke open a three-point game and left Texas Tech with a 29-9 cushion.
McClung and Kyler Edwards both produced four 3-pointers to help the Red Raiders connect on a season-best 11 shots from beyond the arc. As a team, Texas Tech recorded 20 assists on 28 made field goals.
That offensive performance came on the heels of a 64-53 loss to Houston on Nov. 29 when every offensive possession, every shot, every point appeared to be a major chore.
"I feel like we came out and we were ready to play," Red Raiders guard Micah Peavy said. "Against Houston, we weren't mature, we didn't come out to play. In practice, we talked about being locked in for this game, and we did that."
Added forward Tyreek Smith, "We knew we had to make a statement Friday. We really did a good job at doing exactly that."
Stacking another statement-making performance against Grambling (1-2) is the goal Sunday.
The Tigers are coming off their first win of the season, a 68-59 decision against East Texas Baptist on Thursday.
Grambling fell behind by a point with just under 13 minutes to play but tightened up on defense and outscored ETBU 24-14 the rest of the way. Grambling limited the visitors to 25 percent shooting (8 of 32) in the second half.
Similarly to Texas Tech, Grambling benefitted from a pair of transfers from Division I programs: Cam Christon from Boise State and Brian Thomas from Florida Gulf Coast.
Christon has produced a pair of double-digit scoring games. In a road loss at Arizona on Nov. 27, it was junior college transfer Cameron Woodall leading the way with 19 points.
Grambling's two losses came on a road swing to Arizona -- 69-53 to Grand Canyon in Phoenix on Nov. 25, then a 74-55 setback to Arizona in Tucson two days later.
Tigers' coach Donte' Jackson said playing Texas Tech won't be much different than playing Arizona.
"I told our guys it's just like a game like Arizona," Jackson told KTAL-TV in Shreveport, La. "You're playing a team that's a top-25 program, everybody's going to be good so you have to go out there and compete at a high level. You've got to go figure it out."
--Field Level Media
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Grambling 1-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|17 Texas Tech 3-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Woodall
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Walker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Thomas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Taylor
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Randolph
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Munford
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Moss
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. McGee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Edwards
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Cunningham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Cobb
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Christon
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Shannon Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Santos-Silva
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Peavy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Ntambwe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Nadolny
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. McClung
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|V. Goldin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Edwards
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Burton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Burnett
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Benson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Agbo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
TNTECH
WCAR29
29
1st 0.0
-
12NOVA
17TEXAS6
7
1st 16:35 ESPN
-
MIZZOU
WICHST0
0147 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
NH
QUINN0
0138 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
FIU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
CLEVST
OHIO0
0139.5 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
COPPST
DREXEL0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
STETSON
FLA0
0141 O/U
-25
2:00pm SECN
-
STHRNWSL
MERCER0
0
2:00pm
-
STNFRD
NCAT0
0
2:00pm
-
JUDSON
VALPO0
0
2:00pm ESP3
-
GRAM
17TXTECH0
0133.5 O/U
-32
2:00pm ESPU
-
STNYBRK
STJOHN0
0148.5 O/U
-18
2:30pm FS1
-
TROY
UAB0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm
-
CARVER
NALAB0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
XAVIER
CINCY0
0137 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
ARKLR0
0152.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
NWST0
0148.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
MVSU
WKY0
0161.5 O/U
-42.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STAMB
DRAKE0
0
3:00pm ESP3
-
UCRIV
DENVER0
0131.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
CMICH
WILL0
0155 O/U
+6
3:30pm
-
GREEN
LONGWD0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
LSALLE
ARMY0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
OREGST0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm PACN
-
TEXPA
TEXAM0
0134.5 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm SECN
-
OKLA
TCU0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UCF
MICH0
0142 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm BTN
-
BING
MARIST0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
NCW
APPST0
0
4:00pm
-
PEPPER
SDGST0
0143.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
11WVU
GTOWN0
0148 O/U
+11
4:30pm FS1
-
20UK
GATECH0
0142 O/U
+6.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
LSUA
SFA0
0
5:00pm
-
SEATTLE
LNGBCH0
0148 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
QUIN
SILL0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
8MICHST0
0141.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm BTN
-
DEPAUL
IOWAST0
0149.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESPU
-
BUFF
BGREEN0
0157.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
BELLAR
HOW0
0148 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
HOWPN
SAMHOU0
0
6:00pm
-
LATECH
LSU0
0152 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
DTROIT
ND0
0148.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CAL
UCLA0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm PACN
-
SETON
PSU0
0146 O/U
-2
8:00pm BTN
-
ELON
6DUKE0
0
PPD
-
NKY
BUTLER0
0
PPD FS1
-
LSALLE
TEMPLE0
0
PPD
-
INDIPO
INDST0
0
-
LINPA
NIAGARA0
0
ESP3
-
WOFF
PRESBY0
0
ESP+
-
FAMU
NEB0
0
BTN
-
SJST
UOP0
0