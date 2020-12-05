Oklahoma looks to make it seven straight over TCU
After TCU stumbled down the stretch last year, dropping 11 of its final 14 games, Horned Frogs coach Jamie Dixon decided his offense needed a bit of a change.
TCU led the Big 12 in made 3-pointers and nearly led the league in percentage from behind the arc as well, but Dixon felt like his team got too reliant on 3-pointers last season.
"I don't want to become too dependent on the three," Dixon said. "I think we were a little bit too much of that last year and I think right now we're at that point, too."
Going into Sunday's conference opener, at home against Oklahoma (1-0) in Fort Worth, Texas, the Horned Frogs are 4-0 but Dixon hasn't been thrilled about the way his offense has looked early.
TCU is shooting 30.9 percent from behind the arc through its first four games, taking an average of 23.5 shots from distance.
While TCU has had a few games to work through issues before starting Big 12 play, the Sooners barely got their season underway before its first league game.
Oklahoma has played just one game, beating Texas-San Antonio, 105-66, on Thursday night in a game that was pushed back eight days due to COVID-19 issues within the Sooners' program. Oklahoma wound up with their first three games being wiped out, before adding the game against the Roadrunners back to the schedule.
"Having a conference game early is different, but again, it's a COVID year and we'll line up and do what we need to do," Sooners coach Lon Kruger said.
The Sooners have won six consecutive games over the Horned Frogs, with no players on the Oklahoma roster having experienced a loss to TCU during their time at Oklahoma.
The last time they met, in the last game of the regular season last year, the Sooners pulled off the biggest road comeback in Big 12 history. Oklahoma trailed by 20 at the break before coming back to win 78-76 thanks to 25 second-half points from Austin Reaves, who hit the game-winning shot with less than a second remaining.
While Brady Manek was the focus of the opener, hitting eight 3-pointers and finishing with 29 points, Reaves was solid with eight points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and just one turnover.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
