Florida opens home slate against Stetson
The Florida Gators return to Gainesville on Sunday to open their home slate against the Stetson Hatters after sweeping two games in Uncasville, Conn.
The Gators (2-0) could be on the cusp of cracking the Top 25 if they can secure another convincing win as they did beating Boston College 90-70 on Thursday night.
Florida put together a balanced performance during which it shot 56.5 percent from the field and recorded six blocked shots in addition to a 35-30 rebounding edge.
Keyontae Johnson has paced the Gators' hot start, averaging 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds over 27.0 minutes a game. But the emergence of Tre Mann (18.0 points, 5.0 assists) could be crucial to the Gators' success this season. Florida opened with a 76-69 victory over Army in Connecticut.
"His ceiling is very high," Florida coach Mike White said after the game. "He's got a ways to go with leading and directing, and moving onto the next play, and really leading both offensively and defensively, and he's got a chance to be a really good player."
The Gators' frontcourt is also led by Michigan transfer Colin Castleton (5.0 rebounds, 1.5 blocks) and Omar Payne. Scottie Lewis is also proving to be a solid presence in the paint with 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.
Stetson (0-2), which is coming off a 16-win season under coach Donnie Jones, has looked rusty early on after losing significant preseason practice time due to the pandemic.
Mahamadou Diawara has been a bright spot so far for the Hatters, averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds a game.
Chase Johnston is averaging 15.0 points and 2.5 assists over Stetson's first two games, but he missed two potential tying 3-pointers in the final minute of a 64-61 loss to Division-II Emmanuel College.
Poor shooting and turnovers have hurt the Hatters. Stetson shot 37.9 percent against Emmanuel and committed 16 turnovers, and then shot 39 percent against Miami on Friday and turned the ball over 14 times in an 82-60 loss.
The Hatters were also outrebounded 49-29 by the Hurricanes in a game that had been rescheduled from Nov. 25 due to COVID-19 positive cases.
"We got out (of quarantine) last Tuesday night, and then couldn't have contact until Friday," Jones told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. "Then we played on Monday and Emmanuel came in and they're a veteran team. They won 18 games last year. We're trying to figure out who we are."
--Field Level Media
