St. John's aims to maintain historic dominance over Stony Brook
A week that began with St. John's planning to travel almost 2,000 miles by air will end with the Red Storm facing a local rival that needed to travel about 50 miles by bus to renew a long-dormant series.
The Red Storm will look to maintain their historic dominance over Stony Brook when the two schools meet in Queens, New York.
St. John's last played Wednesday, when the Red Storm fell to Brigham Young, 74-68, in a Legends Classic game played as part of Bubbleville at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.
St. John's, which never led for the final 30-plus minutes, gave up a 5-0 run immediately after tying the game for the final time with 14:38 left and surrendered a 7-0 run right after pulling within 56-54 with 7:17 remaining.
"We had some adversity and I just didn't think we responded the right way," St. John's head coach Mike Anderson said.
Stony Brook earned its first win of the season Friday by overcoming a 10-point first half deficit to beat visiting Fairfield, 72-69, in overtime. The Seawolves (1-1) shot under 50 percent for the second straight game but committed just 12 turnovers, 10 fewer than they had against Saint Peter's on Tuesday.
"The first game we were adjusting," said Seawolves guard Juan Felix Rodriguez, who scored a game-high 21 points Friday. "During this game we felt the offense was smoother."
The game against BYU marked the second in Connecticut for St. John's (3-1), which beat Boston College, 97-93, on Monday. The Red Storm, which planned to visit Texas Tech in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Wednesday night, canceled the trip and played BYU instead due to concerns about the rising rate of coronavirus cases in Texas.
The Texas Tech cancelation marked at least the third time St. John's has canceled a game due to the coronavirus. The Red Storm was initially scheduled to play Sacred Heart on Sunday and Fordham on Tuesday before those programs had to pause workouts due to positive tests.
St. John's leads the all-time series against Stony Brook, 8-0. The schools haven't played since Dec. 2, 2009, when the Red Storm recorded a 63-55 victory.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Stony Brook 1-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|St. John's 3-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. White
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Stephenson-Moore
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Sayles
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Rodriguez
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Policelli
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Pierre Philippe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. McKenzie
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|O. Habwe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Gueye
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Greene
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Elliott-Sewell
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Diallo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|G. Williams Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Toro
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Roberts
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Moore
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. McGriff
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Earlington
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Dunn
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|V. Cole
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Champagnie
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Caraher
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Alexander
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Addae-Wusu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
TNTECH
WCAR29
29
1st 0.0
-
12NOVA
17TEXAS6
7
1st 15:48 ESPN
-
MIZZOU
WICHST0
0147 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
NH
QUINN0
0138 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
FIU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
CLEVST
OHIO0
0139.5 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
COPPST
DREXEL0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
STETSON
FLA0
0141 O/U
-25
2:00pm SECN
-
STHRNWSL
MERCER0
0
2:00pm
-
STNFRD
NCAT0
0
2:00pm
-
JUDSON
VALPO0
0
2:00pm ESP3
-
GRAM
17TXTECH0
0133.5 O/U
-32
2:00pm ESPU
-
STNYBRK
STJOHN0
0148.5 O/U
-18
2:30pm FS1
-
TROY
UAB0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm
-
CARVER
NALAB0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
XAVIER
CINCY0
0137 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
ARKLR0
0152.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
NWST0
0148.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
MVSU
WKY0
0161.5 O/U
-42.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STAMB
DRAKE0
0
3:00pm ESP3
-
UCRIV
DENVER0
0131.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
CMICH
WILL0
0155 O/U
+6
3:30pm
-
GREEN
LONGWD0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
LSALLE
ARMY0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
OREGST0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm PACN
-
TEXPA
TEXAM0
0134.5 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm SECN
-
OKLA
TCU0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UCF
MICH0
0142 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm BTN
-
BING
MARIST0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
NCW
APPST0
0
4:00pm
-
PEPPER
SDGST0
0143.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
11WVU
GTOWN0
0148 O/U
+11
4:30pm FS1
-
20UK
GATECH0
0142 O/U
+6.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
LSUA
SFA0
0
5:00pm
-
SEATTLE
LNGBCH0
0148 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
QUIN
SILL0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
8MICHST0
0141.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm BTN
-
DEPAUL
IOWAST0
0149.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESPU
-
BUFF
BGREEN0
0157.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
BELLAR
HOW0
0148 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
HOWPN
SAMHOU0
0
6:00pm
-
LATECH
LSU0
0152 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
DTROIT
ND0
0148.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CAL
UCLA0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm PACN
-
SETON
PSU0
0146 O/U
-2
8:00pm BTN
-
ELON
6DUKE0
0
PPD
-
NKY
BUTLER0
0
PPD FS1
-
LSALLE
TEMPLE0
0
PPD
-
INDIPO
INDST0
0
-
LINPA
NIAGARA0
0
ESP3
-
WOFF
PRESBY0
0
ESP+
-
FAMU
NEB0
0
BTN
-
SJST
UOP0
0