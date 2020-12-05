Livers leads unbeaten Michigan against UCF
It's no coincidence that Michigan looks like a different basketball team when Isaiah Livers is healthy and productive.
Livers had a number of nagging injuries that limited him to 21 games last season. He's gotten off to a strong start in his senior year, lifting the Wolverines to a 3-0 start.
He'll try to keep the hot hand going when Michigan hosts UCF (1-0) on Sunday in Ann Arbor.
Livers is averaging a team-best 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 62.2 percent from the field. He made 8 of 11 field-goal attempts while scoring 21 points in 29 minutes during an 84-65 victory over Ball State on Wednesday.
"He shot the ball with confidence," coach Juwan Howard said. "(He) took the ball to the basket with a certain level of aggressiveness and toughness, which I've seen since the time I started coaching him."
Michigan got off to an 8-1 start last season but had a .500 record the rest of the way as Livers started to miss games. He was in a slump late in the season, shooting 29.7 percent from the field in the last four games, three of which the Wolverines lost.
The Wolverines' other starting forward, Franz Wagner, was quiet offensively in the first two games this season. He posted his first double-digit game against Ball State with 14 points.
"It's a coach's dream to have big, talented wings that can shoot the basketball," Howard said. "Both have a high IQ, they have great length and, also, both are athletic."
Michigan will be playing UCF for the first time in the programs' history.
"They have good size, they have the ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter, and they also have good balance," UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. "They have a really good inside game, so it's a really challenging game. A tough team, and that's what we want to face this preseason."
The Knights (1-0) defeated Auburn 63-55 on Monday. Their originally scheduled opener against Oklahoma was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
They showed a balanced offense against the Tigers, as six players scored between eight and 13 points. Their defense was stout, limiting Auburn to 32.3 percent shooting while forcing 22 turnovers.
"I really liked the fact we were a really scrappy bunch," Dawkins said. "We saw that in practice. They really get after it, they really like competing. I think you saw that all game long."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|C. Walker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Reynolds
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Mobley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Mahan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Johnson Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Green Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Fuller Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Doumbia
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Diggs
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Adams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|T. Williams II
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Wagner
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Nunez
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Livers
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Johns Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Z. Jackson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Howard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Faulds
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Dickinson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Brown Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Brooks
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
TNTECH
WCAR29
29
1st 0.0
-
12NOVA
17TEXAS6
7
1st 15:48 ESPN
-
MIZZOU
WICHST0
0147 O/U
+4.5
2:00pm ESP2
-
NH
QUINN0
0138 O/U
-1
2:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
FIU0
0144.5 O/U
-3.5
2:00pm
-
CLEVST
OHIO0
0139.5 O/U
-11
2:00pm
-
COPPST
DREXEL0
0144.5 O/U
-14.5
2:00pm
-
STETSON
FLA0
0141 O/U
-25
2:00pm SECN
-
STHRNWSL
MERCER0
0
2:00pm
-
STNFRD
NCAT0
0
2:00pm
-
JUDSON
VALPO0
0
2:00pm ESP3
-
GRAM
17TXTECH0
0133.5 O/U
-32
2:00pm ESPU
-
STNYBRK
STJOHN0
0148.5 O/U
-18
2:30pm FS1
-
TROY
UAB0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
3:00pm
-
CARVER
NALAB0
0
3:00pm ESP+
-
XAVIER
CINCY0
0137 O/U
-3
3:00pm ESPN
-
CARK
ARKLR0
0152.5 O/U
-10
3:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
NWST0
0148.5 O/U
-3
3:00pm
-
MVSU
WKY0
0161.5 O/U
-42.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
STAMB
DRAKE0
0
3:00pm ESP3
-
UCRIV
DENVER0
0131.5 O/U
+6.5
3:00pm
-
CMICH
WILL0
0155 O/U
+6
3:30pm
-
GREEN
LONGWD0
0
4:00pm ESP+
-
LSALLE
ARMY0
0142.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
WYO
OREGST0
0137.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm PACN
-
TEXPA
TEXAM0
0134.5 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm SECN
-
OKLA
TCU0
0137.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
UCF
MICH0
0142 O/U
-12.5
4:00pm BTN
-
BING
MARIST0
0129.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm
-
NCW
APPST0
0
4:00pm
-
PEPPER
SDGST0
0143.5 O/U
-9
4:30pm
-
11WVU
GTOWN0
0148 O/U
+11
4:30pm FS1
-
20UK
GATECH0
0142 O/U
+6.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
LSUA
SFA0
0
5:00pm
-
SEATTLE
LNGBCH0
0148 O/U
-3
5:00pm
-
QUIN
SILL0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
WMICH
8MICHST0
0141.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm BTN
-
DEPAUL
IOWAST0
0149.5 O/U
-4
6:00pm ESPU
-
BUFF
BGREEN0
0157.5 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm
-
BELLAR
HOW0
0148 O/U
+4.5
6:00pm
-
HOWPN
SAMHOU0
0
6:00pm
-
LATECH
LSU0
0152 O/U
-9.5
6:00pm SECN
-
DTROIT
ND0
0148.5 O/U
-13
7:00pm
-
CAL
UCLA0
0130.5 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm PACN
-
SETON
PSU0
0146 O/U
-2
8:00pm BTN
-
ELON
6DUKE0
0
PPD
-
NKY
BUTLER0
0
PPD FS1
-
LSALLE
TEMPLE0
0
PPD
-
INDIPO
INDST0
0
-
LINPA
NIAGARA0
0
ESP3
-
WOFF
PRESBY0
0
ESP+
-
FAMU
NEB0
0
BTN
-
SJST
UOP0
0