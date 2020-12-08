Utah focuses inward as Idaho State visits
If there's ever a season to take it one game at a time, it's this one.
After having its Nov. 27 nonconference opener against New Orleans canceled because of coronavirus concerns, Utah finally opened with a 76-62 Pac-12 victory against Washington on Thursday. Alfonso Plummer scored 21 points and Timmy Allen added 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Utes have a meeting with in-state rival BYU coming up on Saturday in Provo, Utah, but first they play host to Idaho State (0-3) on Tuesday.
Could the Utes get caught looking ahead to the Cougars?
"I don't think anybody is thinking that far (ahead) yet," Utah sophomore Mikael Jantunen said. "We are trying to go a day at a time, and first we are going to take care of business (Tuesday) and play a good game. Then we can look forward to what is next."
Coach Larry Krystkowiak said the Utes expect to have all of their players available after COVID-19 swept through the program before Thanksgiving.
"Guys are doing a really good job of taking care of themselves and keeping out of harm's way. I believe it has gotten everybody's attention pretty quick," said Krystkowiak, who had the virus late last month. "It has affected a lot of programs around the country. I am confident in our team and hopefully the Bengals have the same thing going on coming in here."
Idaho State had a home game against Montana Western canceled over the weekend because of COVID-related issues with the prospective visiting team.
Despite getting 11.7 points per game from Tarik Cool, the Bengals have lost to Santa Clara, Nicholls State and UC Davis -- all by nine points or more.
The Bengals have committed 69 turnovers through three games, perplexing coach Ryan Looney.
"We turned it over way too many times to win a college basketball game," Looney said. "I think when you're used to playing in high school or junior college, sometimes you can get away with those things. When you're playing Division I, every possession matters, and our program is learning that in a hard way right now."
Krystkowiak dismissed the idea the Utes might overlook Idaho State.
"It is not like we are trying to play any Jedi mind games and say, 'Hey, the bigger game of the two is BYU,'" he said. "Because as practice went (Monday), we are going to have a hard time beating a lot of people if we don't get a lot more fundamentally sound. And that's where we need to start building, I think, an identity. ... We can't beat ourselves."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Idaho State 0-3
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Utah 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|Z. Visentin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Turner
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Taylor III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Sorensen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Smellie
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Porter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Parker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Karstetter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Ford III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Cooper
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Cool
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Cook
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Carr
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Carlson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Buzangu
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Wenzel
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Thioune
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Plummer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Martinez
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Larsson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Kellier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Jantunen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Carlson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brenchley
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Battin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Allen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NORL
FNU0
0
2:30pm
-
MORGAN
IONA0
0144 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
LINPA
LSALLE0
0
4:00pm
-
DEL
UMBC0
0141 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
STETSON
SFLA0
0130.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
TRUMST
INDST0
0
5:00pm ESP3
-
PURDUE
MIAMI0
0137.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm ESP2
-
WAGNER
SETON0
0143 O/U
-21
5:00pm FS1
-
GREEN
VMI0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
8CREIGH
5KANSAS0
0150 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
LONGWD0
0141.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
COLO
12TENN0
0137.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
UTAH0
0140 O/U
-22.5
6:00pm PACN
-
CAMP
JVILLE0
0137.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
KENTST
DTROIT0
0148 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
WILCAR
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
CCTST
FDU0
0151 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
ETNST
NCASHV0
0135.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT0
0136 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
MNTNA
UGA0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm SECN
-
NKY
DAYTON0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
BRYANT
STFRAN0
0152 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
BC
MINN0
0149 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESPU
-
RIDER
STJOHN0
0150 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
COPPST
GTOWN0
0152 O/U
-20
7:00pm FS1
-
LSUA
LALAF0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
NILL0
0133 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
CARVER
CHARSO0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
22OHIOST
ND0
0141.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm ESP2
-
TNST
BELMONT0
0148 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
16UNC
3IOWA0
0158 O/U
-3
7:35pm ESPN
-
FHS
KSTATE0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
ORAL
OKLAST0
0154 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
STLOU0
0150.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
MEMP0
0161.5 O/U
-44.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
MURYST0
0146 O/U
-4
8:30pm
-
JACKST
MISSST0
0132.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm SECN
-
WESTUT
WEBER0
0
9:00pm
-
WISGB
MARQET0
0150.5 O/U
-21.5
9:00pm FS1
-
PSU
15VATECH0
0141 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESPU
-
COID
UTAHST0
0
9:00pm
-
CUSE
21RUT0
0138.5 O/U
-4
9:30pm ESP2
-
6ILL
10DUKE0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
UTEP
MARYCA0
0130.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
USC0
0133 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm PACN
-
NWU
PORTST0
0
10:05pm
-
MILW
KSTATE0
0
PPD
-
ELON
HOW0
0
PPD
-
SACHRT
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
ARK
TULSA0
0
PPD
-
UCDAV
CALBPTST0
0
-
VANDY
SMU0
0
-
TARL
1GONZAG0
0
ATSN
-
NICHST
2BAYLOR0
0
ESP+