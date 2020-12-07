Georgia's Wheeler looks for another double-double vs. Montana
Georgia's Wheeler looks for another double-double vs. Montana
Opponents taking on Georgia this season have found themselves in double-double trouble -- the kind that Bulldogs point guard Sahvir Wheeler dishes out.
The Bulldogs have played three games in 2020, and in each of those Wheeler has scored 10 or more points while handing out 10 or more assists. That's helped Georgia to a 3-0 record.
Next up for that kind of trouble is the University of Montana (0-3), which travels to Athens, Ga., for a Tuesday night game.
Wheeler's latest double-double came against Jacksonville. His 21 points and 10 assists powered the Bulldogs to a 98-65 victory. And it left coach Tom Crean to say, wait, there's more.
"The stat sheet said that Sahvir had a double-double. He had a triple-double because he had 10 deflections," Crean said.
Wheeler also had four rebounds and two steals against Jacksonville, which was 3-0 at the time.
Georgia is not a one-player show, however. Six Bulldogs scored in double figures last time out, including all five starters. Toumani Camara was the Bulldogs' second-leading scorer with 19 points.
"To get six guys in double figures is huge," Crean said. "That's how we want to play here. I don't know if we're going to get six guys in double figures every night, but the more we can, the more we can get four, five, that's huge for us because that's the way we're built."
Montana will arrive in Athens with broken hearts. In the Grizzlies' last two games -- both Big Sky Conference games against Southern Utah -- Montana had double-digit leads, lost those leads, came back to tie the Thunderbirds in the final minutes and then lost by one point.
Montana coach Travis DeCuire, whose team has started 0-2 in Big Sky play for the first time in 13 years, knows his team needs to learn how to close.
"It's been the same thing that we've been working on for a while, and that's finishing possessions," DeCuire said. "You can't defend for 25 seconds and then not get the job done. What I wrote down for these guys to discuss is: rebounds and loose balls."
Montana is led by Kyle Owens, who is averaging 14 points and 6.3 rebounds a game. Scoring help has come from Michael Steadman (10.7 points per game) and Cameron Parker (10.3).
"When we do the right things on both sides of the ball, and play with the right intent, we can be a pretty good basketball team," DeCuire said. "On the flip side, we have to figure out how to sustain it."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|B. Whitney
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Vazquez
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Steadman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Satterwhite
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Parker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Owens
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Egun
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Carter-Hollinger
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Brown III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Bannan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Anderson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Wheeler
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Walton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Taylor
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Starks
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Ned
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. McMillan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Kier
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|P. Horne
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Garcia
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Fagan
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Etter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Camara
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NORL
FNU0
0
2:30pm
-
MORGAN
IONA0
0144 O/U
-9.5
3:00pm ESP3
-
LINPA
LSALLE0
0
4:00pm
-
DEL
UMBC0
0141 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
STETSON
SFLA0
0130.5 O/U
-13
5:00pm ESP+
-
TRUMST
INDST0
0
5:00pm ESP3
-
PURDUE
MIAMI0
0137.5 O/U
+2
5:00pm ESP2
-
WAGNER
SETON0
0143 O/U
-21
5:00pm FS1
-
GREEN
VMI0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
8CREIGH
5KANSAS0
0150 O/U
-4.5
5:00pm ESPN
-
NCAT
LONGWD0
0141.5 O/U
+1
6:00pm ESP+
-
COLO
12TENN0
0137.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
UTAH0
0140 O/U
-22.5
6:00pm PACN
-
BALLST
NILL0
0133 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT0
0136 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
LSUA
LALAF0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
BRYANT
STFRAN0
0152 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
MNTNA
UGA0
0144.5 O/U
-10.5
7:00pm SECN
-
COPPST
GTOWN0
0152 O/U
-20
7:00pm FS1
-
CAMP
JVILLE0
0137.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm
-
BC
MINN0
0149 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESPU
-
KENTST
DTROIT0
0148 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
CCTST
FDU0
0151 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
NKY
DAYTON0
0134.5 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ETNST
NCASHV0
0135.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
CARVER
CHARSO0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
WILCAR
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
RIDER
STJOHN0
0150 O/U
-19.5
7:00pm CBSSN
-
22OHIOST
ND0
0141.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm ESP2
-
TNST
BELMONT0
0148 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
16UNC
3IOWA0
0158 O/U
-3
7:35pm ESPN
-
ORAL
OKLAST0
0154 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
STLOU0
0150.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FHS
KSTATE0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
MEMP0
0161.5 O/U
-44.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
MURYST0
0146 O/U
-4
8:30pm
-
WESTUT
WEBER0
0
9:00pm
-
COID
UTAHST0
0
9:00pm
-
WISGB
MARQET0
0150.5 O/U
-21.5
9:00pm FS1
-
PSU
15VATECH0
0141 O/U
-5
9:00pm ESPU
-
JACKST
MISSST0
0132.5 O/U
-17
9:00pm SECN
-
CUSE
21RUT0
0138.5 O/U
-4
9:30pm ESP2
-
6ILL
10DUKE0
0146.5 O/U
-3.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
UCIRV
USC0
0133 O/U
-10.5
10:00pm PACN
-
UTEP
MARYCA0
0130.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
NWU
PORTST0
0
10:05pm
-
MILW
KSTATE0
0
PPD
-
ELON
HOW0
0
PPD
-
SACHRT
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
ARK
TULSA0
0
PPD
-
UCDAV
CALBPTST0
0
-
VANDY
SMU0
0
-
TARL
1GONZAG0
0
ATSN
-
NICHST
2BAYLOR0
0
ESP+