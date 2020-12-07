Freshmen lead Oklahoma State into matchup with Oral Roberts
When the season started less than two weeks ago, everyone knew that Oklahoma State boasted the nation's top freshman, Cade Cunningham.
Turns out the Cowboys have two top freshmen.
Rondel Walker may not have the hype of Cunningham, a first-team preseason All-America pick, but he has helped the Cowboys get off to a 4-0 start. The fresh-faced duo will help Oklahoma State aim for another win Tuesday night at home against in-state foe Oral Roberts.
After a nervy opening game at Texas Arlington on Nov. 25 in which he didn't score, Walker rebounded nicely with 19 and 16-point outings in wins over Texas Southern and Marquette.
While Walker didn't have much impact in an 84-71 verdict over Oakland on Saturday, scoring three points, he has hit 12 of 26 shots in his first four games and produced an average of 9.5 points off the bench.
"I think he and Cade might have a bit of chemistry," Cowboys coach Mike Boynton told the Oklahoman.
Of course, Cunningham tops the marquee, and should. He has been as advertised through four games, averaging 18 points, six rebounds and 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 49 percent from the field. Simply put, he is showing why he might be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NBA Draft.
But teammates such as Walker and Isaac Likekele (11 ppg, eight rebounds, 4.3 assists) certainly mean Cunningham isn't going at it alone. And they'll have to be ready against an Oral Roberts squad that is picked for a second place finish in the Summit League.
The Golden Eagles last played on Wednesday night, falling 85-80 at Wichita State despite outstanding performances from Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor. Abmas had 28 points, eight assists and six rebounds, while Obanor added 27 points and seven boards. The duo combined for 10-of-21 shooting from 3-point range.
That latter statistic certainly caught Boynton's attention after what Oakland did to his team. The Golden Grizzles entered the game shooting just 22 percent on 3-point attempts but canned 17 of 37, a performance more in tune with their recent reputation of being a great shooting team.
"Our identity has to start on the defensive end, and we didn't have the defensive focus consistently through the game," Boynton said, according to the Tulsa World. "We'd get up seven and then we'd let them run off three threes in a row and we'd be down."
A maximum crowd of 3,350 -- about 25 percent of capacity -- will be allowed into Gallagher-Iba Arena. Oklahoma State won last year's meeting 80-75.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Oral Roberts 1-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Oklahoma State 4-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Weaver
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Thompson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Stevens
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Obanor
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Lovvorn
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Lacis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Jurgens
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Glasper
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Clover III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Alexandre
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Abmas
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Walker
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Moncrieffe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Likekele
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Kouma
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Harris Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|F. Flavors Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Cunningham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Boone
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Boone
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Anderson III
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
NORL
FNU0
0
2:30pm
-
MORGAN
IONA0
0145.5 O/U
-9
3:00pm ESP3
-
LINPA
LSALLE0
0
4:00pm
-
DEL
UMBC0
0141 O/U
PK
4:00pm
-
PURDUE
MIAMI0
0136.5 O/U
+2.5
5:00pm ESP2
-
STETSON
SFLA0
0130 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
TRUMST
INDST0
0
5:00pm ESP3
-
8CREIGH
5KANSAS0
0150 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESPN
-
WAGNER
SETON0
0142.5 O/U
-21
5:00pm FS1
-
GREEN
VMI0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
LONGWD0
0141.5 O/U
+2
6:00pm ESP+
-
COLO
12TENN0
0138.5 O/U
-6
6:00pm ESP+
-
IDST
UTAH0
0140 O/U
-22.5
6:00pm PACN
-
CAMP
JVILLE0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
CARVER
CHARSO0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
KENTST
DTROIT0
0147.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm
-
CCTST
FDU0
0151 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
NKY
DAYTON0
0134 O/U
-12
7:00pm ESP+
-
SFTRPA
MOUNT0
0136 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm
-
MNTNA
UGA0
0144.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm SECN
-
BC
MINN0
0149 O/U
-7
7:00pm ESPU
-
BRYANT
STFRAN0
0152.5 O/U
+3
7:00pm
-
WILCAR
SALAB0
0
7:00pm
-
RIDER
STJOHN0
0150 O/U
-19
7:00pm CBSSN
-
ETNST
NCASHV0
0135.5 O/U
+2
7:00pm ESP+
-
LSUA
LALAF0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
BALLST
NILL0
0132.5 O/U
+7
7:00pm
-
COPPST
GTOWN0
0152 O/U
-20.5
7:00pm FS1
-
22OHIOST
ND0
0141 O/U
+5.5
7:30pm ESP2
-
TNST
BELMONT0
0148.5 O/U
-14.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
16UNC
3IOWA0
0158.5 O/U
-3
7:35pm ESPN
-
ORAL
OKLAST0
0154.5 O/U
-15.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CARK
STLOU0
0151.5 O/U
-21.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
FHS
KSTATE0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
MVSU
MEMP0
0161.5 O/U
-44.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
PEAY
MURYST0
0146 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
WESTUT
WEBER0
0
9:00pm
-
COID
UTAHST0
0
9:00pm
-
WISGB
MARQET0
0148 O/U
-21
9:00pm FS1
-
PSU
15VATECH0
0141.5 O/U
-5.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
JACKST
MISSST0
0132.5 O/U
-18
9:00pm SECN
-
CUSE
21RUT0
0140 O/U
-4.5
9:30pm ESP2
-
6ILL
10DUKE0
0146.5 O/U
-4
9:30pm ESPN
-
UCIRV
USC0
0133 O/U
-10
10:00pm PACN
-
UTEP
MARYCA0
0130.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
NWU
PORTST0
0
10:05pm
-
MILW
KSTATE0
0
PPD
-
ELON
HOW0
0
PPD
-
SACHRT
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
ARK
TULSA0
0
PPD
-
UCDAV
CALBPTST0
0
-
VANDY
SMU0
0
-
TARL
1GONZAG0
0
ATSN
-
NICHST
2BAYLOR0
0
ESP+