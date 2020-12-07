Seton Hall returns home, opens Wagner's season
Seton Hall returns home, opens Wagner's season
After finishing a frenzied road trip that featured three games in three states in five days, Seton Hall at last is headed home.
Coming off Sunday's rousing, come-from-behind overtime win at Penn State, the well-tested -- if not rested -- Pirates (2-3) will look to remain steady Tuesday as they host Wagner in the Seahawks' first game of the season.
After absorbing double-digit losses at Rhode Island on Wednesday and against Oregon in Omaha, Neb., two nights later, Seton Hall sputtered to an early 19-point deficit at Penn State. Fueled by a career-high 30 points from Sandro Mamukelashvili, including 21 after halftime, the Pirates rallied for a 98-92 victory in overtime.
"I'm really, really excited for my guys," Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard said. "For being on such a road trip and playing three tough teams, to get down the way we did and fight back showed a lot of heart -- and showed me what the team could become in the future."
Still without Harvard transfer Bryce Aiken (sprained ankle) in the backcourt, the Pirates have relied on veteran leadership at the beginning of the season.
Make no mistake, Mamukelashvili leads the charge, and Willard hopes a recent conversation aimed at boosting the senior's confidence and reassuring his standing as one of the nation's top players continues to pay dividends.
Mamukelashvili also produced the assist on classmate Shavar Reynolds' 3-pointer that gave the Pirates the lead for good with 45 seconds left in overtime.
Willard is optimistic the strenuous schedule out of the gate will prepare the Pirates for Big East play.
"I needed to find out where we had to get better," he said. "The only way we were going to find out was by playing high-level teams."
The plot thickens Friday when the DePaul Blue Demons visit the Hall to open the Big East schedulje. DePaul has had five nonconference games called off due to COVID-19 concerns within the program, and will be playing its first game Friday.
Wagner lost its season opener to Seton Hall in each of the past two seasons, falling 105-71 to the then-No. 12-ranked Pirates in November 2019 and 89-49 in November 2018.
The Seahawks return their second- and third-leading scorers from last season in Alex Morales and Elijah Ford, who averaged 13.6 and 9.5 points per game.
Seton Hall leads the all-time series 4-0, and earned its narrowest margin of victory, 10 points, in the first meeting between the schools, in November 2015 (69-59).
--Field Level Media
