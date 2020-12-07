Marquette concludes five-game homestand against Green Bay

In-state counterparts Green Bay and Marquette meet Tuesday night in Milwaukee coming off performances with similar finishes, but different results.

Marquette (3-1), which is completing a five-game homestand, knocked off Wisconsin on Dec. 4, 67-65. Justin Lewis' tipped-in buzzer-beater of a missed D.J. Carton free throw capped the victory.

"To bounce back and get this win, it's a good sign for our program," Lewis said.

Marquette lost its previous outing to Oklahoma State on Dec. 1, 70-62.

"The guys threw some water on me [in the locker room postgame celebration]," Lewis said. "It was kind of a good feeling, just seeing all the smiles on my teammates' faces. When we win, it brings a lot of happiness in our program."

Lewis' highlight commanded plenty of attention, including from Green Bay coach Will Ryan. It factored into the Phoenix's 93-91, double-overtime loss to Eastern Illinois on Dec. 5.

"In shootaround this morning, we talked about the Badger-Marquette game," Ryan told the Green Bay Press Gazette. "How the Badgers lost on a tip-in because of a miscue on a box out. I told the guys, 'Hey, we can't lose a game on a free throw box out.' Well, it happened."

Eastern Illinois grabbed two rebounds in the closing seconds, first on a missed free throw then on the ensuing follow-up. The heartbreaking loss dropped Green Bay to 0-3, with two of those defeats coming against common opponents with Marquette.

The Golden Eagles routed Eastern Illinois on Nov. 27, 75-50, while Green Bay lost at Wisconsin on Dec. 1, 82-42.

Marquette comes into Tuesday's matchup with the nation's No. 27-ranked adjusted defensive efficiency per KenPom.com advanced metrics, and the 11th-lowest opponent two-point field-goal percentage at 36.9.

Green Bay, meanwhile, ranks No. 331 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency. Opponents are shooting just 29.6 percent from behind the 3-point arc against the Phoenix, but a blistering 58.6 percent from inside the line. Green Bay is also giving up offensive rebounds on 34.5 percent of opponents' misses; Marquette is one of the nation's best offensive-rebounding teams with 12.25 per game on 35.3 percent of its misses.

After offensive rebounding impacted both teams' last outings, that could be a key in Tuesday's matchup.

Also of emphasis for Marquette is the play of its seniors. Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski credited the trio of Koby McEwen, Jamal Cain and Theo John as central to the Wisconsin win.

"Our three seniors were rock-solid," he said. "Our younger guys fed off that, and that's what we need our seniors to do."

-- Field Level Media