Pepperdine looks to avenge last year's loss to Cal
Two teams already beaten by UCLA in vastly different types of games go head-to-head Wednesday night when California visits Pepperdine in a non-conference matchup in Malibu, Calif.
The pairing of Pacific-12 Conference vs. the West Coast Conference is a rematch of last November, when Cal got 25 points from Matt Bradley in an 87-71 win.
The Golden Bears (2-3) haven't lost to the Waves (2-2) in three all-time meetings.
Pepperdine enters the game in better form of the two teams, with each of its two losses coming in close games against quality teams -- UCLA and San Diego State.
The Waves came up just short against the Bruins, losing 107-98 in three overtimes.
Cal, meanwhile, has lost two in a row, including a 76-56 blowout at UCLA to begin a two-game Southern California swing on Sunday.
The individual highlight of Pepperdine's season has been the play of Colbey Ross, who leads the team in scoring (20.5 ppg) and assists (6.8).
The senior already has overtaken former Pepperdine star Stacy Davis for the top spot on the school's all-time career scoring list.
But this season isn't about individual success, Ross noted.
"We are preparing every day like we expect to win the WCC championship and reach the NCAA Tournament," he boasted. "We are one of the most talented teams in the country."
Ross had a team-high 19 points in last year's loss to Cal. Kessler Edwards, this year's second-leading team scorer at 19.3 points per game, added 18 against the Bears.
Cal wasn't nearly as competitive in its matchup with UCLA, falling behind by 21 in the first half and never seriously threatening in the second half.
Bradley, the team's leading scorer this season at 18 points per game, sat out the final 11-plus minutes of the blowout after being held to 12 points.
Cal coach Mark Fox insisted afterward there was no message in the benching.
"He wasn't having one of his better nights," the coach said. "He's been a good player, and we'll see good moments from him again, I'm sure. Just felt like those other guys were battling, and until we got really back in it, I thought I'd give those kids a chance."
Transfer Makale Foreman led the Bears against the Bruins with 14 points off the bench, hitting 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
--Field Level Media
-
MARS
RADFRD0
0
2:00pm
-
NORL
CAMP0
0140 O/U
-5.5
2:30pm
-
CHIST
LOYCHI0
0137.5 O/U
-36
3:00pm
-
CCTST
FDU0
0
4:00pm
-
BRYANT
STFRAN0
0160 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
RI
13WISC0
0135.5 O/U
-11
4:30pm BTN
-
MD
CLEM0
0129 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP2
-
PROV
TCU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
FURMAN
CINCY0
0140 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
WILL
MIAOH0
0142 O/U
-13.5
5:30pm
-
TOLEDO
MICH0
0146 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm FS1
-
NIOWA
19RICH0
0141.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
TRANSYL
MOREHD0
0
6:00pm
-
EILL
EVAN0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
CARVER
CIT0
0
7:00pm
-
SIUE
VALPO0
0138.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
LAMAR
LAMON0
0135.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
ARIZ0
0133 O/U
-16
7:00pm PACN
-
STAND
NCWILM0
0
7:00pm
-
MRSHL
CHARLS0
0147 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
CHATT
BELLAR0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
ARKPB
ARKST0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
ABIL
17TXTECH0
0130.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
VCU0
0140 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESP+
-
ADR
EMICH0
0
7:00pm
-
PTPRK
YOUNG0
0
7:00pm
-
FNU
JVILLE0
0
7:00pm
-
STNYBRK
HOFSTRA0
0144.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
GATECH
NEB0
0147 O/U
+2
7:15pm ESP2
-
IND
20FSU0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
7:15pm ESP2
-
MOBILE
UAB0
0
7:30pm
-
SELOU
LATECH0
0147 O/U
-18.5
7:30pm
-
MCKEN
DRAKE0
0
8:00pm
-
FRESNOP
SJST0
0
8:00pm
-
USM
TULANE0
0130 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
13TEXAS0
0132 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm LHN
-
SFA
2BAYLOR0
0146 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
XAVIER0
0146 O/U
+2
8:00pm FS1
-
SEMO
LPSCMB0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SUTAH
UTVALL0
0144 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
STHRN
ARK0
0
8:00pm
-
LIB
MIZZOU0
0130.5 O/U
-9.5
8:15pm SECN
-
COLCHRI
NCOLO0
0
8:30pm
-
SNCLRA
CPOLY0
0138.5 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm
-
DENVER
WYO0
0142 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
USD
UCLA0
0137 O/U
-20
9:00pm PACN
-
IDAHO
WASHST0
0135.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm
-
CAL
PEPPER0
0144 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
BOISE
BYU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
PITT
NWEST0
0140.5 O/U
-3
9:15pm ESPU
-
FAMU
OREG0
0136.5 O/U
-27
11:00pm
-
SEATTLE
WASH0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm
-
UMASS
LSALLE0
0
PPD
-
PRESBY
GWEBB0
0
PPD
-
SAMHOU
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
LOYMRY
STNFRD0
0
-
WMMARY
NORFLK0
0
-
TNMART
12TENN0
0
-
ROBERT
11WVU0
0
ESP+
-
MASLOW
NEAST0
0
-
HARDIN
SFA0
0
-
PIU
JMAD0
0
-
4MICHST
18UVA0
0
ESPN
-
EWASH
UNLV0
0