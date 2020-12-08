Hot hands meet as CS Bakersfield visits Arizona
Arizona's Jemarl Baker won't be the only hot shooter on the court when the Wildcats host Cal State Bakersfield on Wednesday night in Tucson, Ariz.
Baker is coming off a career night. The junior guard, who played his first season at Kentucky, made his first seven 3-point attempts and poured in 33 points in a 96-53 victory over Northern Arizona on Monday as the Wildcats improved to 3-0.
Baker finished 12 of 16 from the field, including 7 of 9 from beyond the arc.
On the same night, meanwhile, Cal State Bakersfield's Travis Henson came off the bench to make 7 of 10 3-point attempts, heating up for 21 points in just 13 minutes against non-NCAA opponent Bethesda.
Baker's points total was the most for an Arizona player under coach Sean Miller, who is in his 12th season.
"He's been as good of a consistent shooter every day as we've had," Miller said. "Quite frankly our team needs him, not necessarily to play exactly like he played tonight, but being a guy that plays with great offensive confidence. ...
"I don't care who we played tonight or what the score was, the way he moved and shot the ball I think speaks for itself."
Baker's hot night moved him to the top of Arizona scoring list at 15.0 points per game. James Akinjo, handling the bulk of point guard duties in his first season after transferring from Georgetown, is averaging 14.3 points and allowing Baker to play more off the ball this season.
Nevada transfer Jordan Brown has two double-doubles in his first three games for Arizona and is averaging 14.0 points and 9.7 rebounds. In the other game, he had foul trouble in a narrow win over Eastern Washington.
"When he gets the ball in and around the paint, he's got a great touch," Miller said. "Two of the first three games he's played he's been terrific."
Cal State Bakersfield (1-1) cruised Monday night after opening Dec. 2 with a 53-47 loss at Santa Clara. Henson, a transfer from Angelina College in Lufkin, Texas, went scoreless in the first game for the Roadrunners before his 3-point barrage Monday.
"That's why we recruited him," Barnes said on Bakersfield.com. "Travis has been doing it in practice, so we have an expectation. What Travis did tonight, it didn't surprise us. That's what he's been doing in practice."
Henson is the only Roadrunner averaging double-figure points.
Cal State Bakersfield was picked seventh in the 10-team Big West preseason media poll. This is CSUB's first season in the Big West.
Arizona leads the series 3-0, including a 91-59 home win in November 2017.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Cal-Baker. 1-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Arizona 3-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Stith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Somerville
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Schoemann
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Readus
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Perry
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Moore
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. McCall
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Henson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Edler-Davis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Easter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Buckingham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Weyand
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Weitman
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Tubelis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Tubelis
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Terry
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Mathurin
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Mains
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|I. Lee
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Koloko
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Gorener
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Brown Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Baker Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Akinjo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
MARS
RADFRD0
0
2:00pm
-
NORL
CAMP0
0140 O/U
-5.5
2:30pm
-
CHIST
LOYCHI0
0137.5 O/U
-36
3:00pm
-
CCTST
FDU0
0
4:00pm
-
BRYANT
STFRAN0
0160 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
RI
13WISC0
0135.5 O/U
-11
4:30pm BTN
-
MD
CLEM0
0129 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP2
-
FURMAN
CINCY0
0140 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
PROV
TCU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
WILL
MIAOH0
0142 O/U
-13.5
5:30pm
-
TOLEDO
MICH0
0146 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm FS1
-
NIOWA
19RICH0
0141.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
TRANSYL
MOREHD0
0
6:00pm
-
MRSHL
CHARLS0
0147 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
ARKPB
ARKST0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CARVER
CIT0
0
7:00pm
-
ABIL
17TXTECH0
0130.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
ADR
EMICH0
0
7:00pm
-
STNYBRK
HOFSTRA0
0144.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NCAT
VCU0
0140 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESP+
-
FNU
JVILLE0
0
7:00pm
-
SIUE
VALPO0
0138.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
ARIZ0
0133 O/U
-16
7:00pm PACN
-
LAMAR
LAMON0
0135.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
STAND
NCWILM0
0
7:00pm
-
EILL
EVAN0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
CHATT
BELLAR0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PTPRK
YOUNG0
0
7:00pm
-
GATECH
NEB0
0147 O/U
+2
7:15pm ESP2
-
IND
20FSU0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
7:15pm ESP2
-
MOBILE
UAB0
0
7:30pm
-
SELOU
LATECH0
0147 O/U
-18.5
7:30pm
-
FRESNOP
SJST0
0
8:00pm
-
MCKEN
DRAKE0
0
8:00pm
-
USM
TULANE0
0130 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
13TEXAS0
0132 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm LHN
-
SFA
2BAYLOR0
0146 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
XAVIER0
0146 O/U
+2
8:00pm FS1
-
SEMO
LPSCMB0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SUTAH
UTVALL0
0144 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
STHRN
ARK0
0
8:00pm
-
LIB
MIZZOU0
0130.5 O/U
-9.5
8:15pm SECN
-
COLCHRI
NCOLO0
0
8:30pm
-
SNCLRA
CPOLY0
0138.5 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm
-
DENVER
WYO0
0142 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
USD
UCLA0
0137 O/U
-20
9:00pm PACN
-
IDAHO
WASHST0
0135.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm
-
CAL
PEPPER0
0144 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
BOISE
BYU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
PITT
NWEST0
0140.5 O/U
-3
9:15pm ESPU
-
FAMU
OREG0
0136.5 O/U
-27
11:00pm
-
SEATTLE
WASH0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm
-
UMASS
LSALLE0
0
PPD
-
PRESBY
GWEBB0
0
PPD
-
SAMHOU
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
LOYMRY
STNFRD0
0
-
ROBERT
11WVU0
0
ESP+
-
MASLOW
NEAST0
0
-
WMMARY
NORFLK0
0
-
TNMART
12TENN0
0
-
HARDIN
SFA0
0
-
PIU
JMAD0
0
-
4MICHST
18UVA0
0
ESPN
-
EWASH
UNLV0
0