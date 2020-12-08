Struggling Florida A&M hopes to turn tide at busy Oregon
The Oregon Ducks host Florida A&M on Wednesday, their fourth game in a week after starting the season a week later than expected because of COVID-19.
LJ Figueroa, a St. John's transfer who received immediate eligibility from the NCAA last Thursday, has provided a boost for the Ducks (2-1). He is coming off a double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds) in Oregon's 69-52 win over visiting Eastern Washington on Monday.
"I call it 2020 -- the whole year has just been, you got to be ready for anything," Figueroa said. "Coach always telling me every day, 'Stay ready.' I stayed ready. My name was called. I was finally cleared. My teammates were happy, and I was very energetic and ready to play."
Eric Williams Jr. also had a double-double (17 points and 10 rebounds) and Eugene Omoruyi, the Pac-12 Player of the Week, scored a game-high 18 points.
The Ducks committed 14 turnovers against Eastern Washington and went to the free-throw line only eight times, making five.
"I told the guys I didn't expect it to be perfect, but we've got to make improvements," Oregon coach Dana Altman said. "We've got a lot of new faces out there."
The game had been postponed from a Nov. 25 opener after two Eastern Washington had two players positive COVID-19 cases.
Florida A&M (0-2) scheduled its game with Oregon on Monday after the Rattlers canceled games last week at South Florida and Nebraska because a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The Rattlers' last game was an 85-75 loss at Georgia on Nov. 29.
Coach Robert McCullum returns all of his starters and the program is eligible for the postseason for the first time in two years coming off an NCAA probation.
"If you look at guys, their first year away from home, first year at college, they had various expectations, some of them socially," McCullum said. "What about our returning guys? The seniors? This is their last year here. My hat's off. I really commend them for the maturity that they've shown, to say, 'Hey, if this is what we have to do to play, we're going to do it.'"
MJ Randolph leads Florida A&M in scoring (14.5 points a game) and rebounding (7.5) while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and producing six steals in its two games.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Florida A&M 0-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Oregon 2-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Williams
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Speer
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Smith
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Reaves
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Randolph
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|H. Murray Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Moragne
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Littles
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Jones
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Hancock Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Brown
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Wur
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Williams Jr.
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Terry
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|G. Reichle
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|E. Omoruyi
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Lawson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|A. Hardy
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Figueroa
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|C. Duarte
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|N. Dante
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
MARS
RADFRD0
0
2:00pm
-
NORL
CAMP0
0140 O/U
-5.5
2:30pm
-
CHIST
LOYCHI0
0137.5 O/U
-36
3:00pm
-
CCTST
FDU0
0
4:00pm
-
BRYANT
STFRAN0
0160 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
RI
13WISC0
0135.5 O/U
-11
4:30pm BTN
-
FURMAN
CINCY0
0140 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
MD
CLEM0
0129 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP2
-
PROV
TCU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
WILL
MIAOH0
0142 O/U
-13.5
5:30pm
-
NIOWA
19RICH0
0141.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
TRANSYL
MOREHD0
0
6:00pm
-
TOLEDO
MICH0
0146 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm FS1
-
MRSHL
CHARLS0
0147 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
ARKPB
ARKST0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
PTPRK
YOUNG0
0
7:00pm
-
LAMAR
LAMON0
0135.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
ABIL
17TXTECH0
0130.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
NCAT
VCU0
0140 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESP+
-
SIUE
VALPO0
0138.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
STNYBRK
HOFSTRA0
0144.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
FNU
JVILLE0
0
7:00pm
-
ADR
EMICH0
0
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
ARIZ0
0133 O/U
-16
7:00pm PACN
-
CARVER
CIT0
0
7:00pm
-
EILL
EVAN0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
STAND
NCWILM0
0
7:00pm
-
CHATT
BELLAR0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
GATECH
NEB0
0147 O/U
+2
7:15pm ESP2
-
IND
20FSU0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
7:15pm ESP2
-
MOBILE
UAB0
0
7:30pm
-
SELOU
LATECH0
0147 O/U
-18.5
7:30pm
-
MCKEN
DRAKE0
0
8:00pm
-
FRESNOP
SJST0
0
8:00pm
-
OKLA
XAVIER0
0146 O/U
+2
8:00pm FS1
-
TEXST
13TEXAS0
0132 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm LHN
-
SFA
2BAYLOR0
0146 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SEMO
LPSCMB0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
USM
TULANE0
0130 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP+
-
SUTAH
UTVALL0
0144 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
STHRN
ARK0
0
8:00pm
-
LIB
MIZZOU0
0130.5 O/U
-9.5
8:15pm SECN
-
COLCHRI
NCOLO0
0
8:30pm
-
SNCLRA
CPOLY0
0138.5 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm
-
DENVER
WYO0
0142 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
USD
UCLA0
0137 O/U
-20
9:00pm PACN
-
IDAHO
WASHST0
0135.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm
-
CAL
PEPPER0
0144 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
BOISE
BYU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
PITT
NWEST0
0140.5 O/U
-3
9:15pm ESPU
-
FAMU
OREG0
0136.5 O/U
-27
11:00pm
-
SEATTLE
WASH0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm
-
UMASS
LSALLE0
0
PPD
-
PRESBY
GWEBB0
0
PPD
-
SAMHOU
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
LOYMRY
STNFRD0
0
-
MASLOW
NEAST0
0
-
TNMART
12TENN0
0
-
ROBERT
11WVU0
0
ESP+
-
WMMARY
NORFLK0
0
-
HARDIN
SFA0
0
-
PIU
JMAD0
0
-
4MICHST
18UVA0
0
ESPN
-
EWASH
UNLV0
0