Nebraska looks to get back in the swing vs. Georgia Tech
After playing four games in seven days to start the season, the Nebraska Cornhuskers had a brief respite with no games in eight days because last Sunday's game at home was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Florida A&M program.
The Cornhuskers (3-1) end their break Wednesday with a game against Georgia Tech (1-2) at Pinnacle Bank Arena at Lincoln, Neb. Nebraska has played all of its games at home so far.
Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg has used a solid eight-man rotation with seven players averaging at least 20 minutes. Yvan Ouedraogo, the eighth player in the rotation, is averaging 18.8 minutes.
Following Nebraska's 76-69 win over South Dakota on Dec. 1 in a game that the Cornhuskers allowed an 18-point lead to dissipate, Hoiberg said, "Mentally, I thought we were a little fried."
Georgia Tech, meantime, rebounded from humbling losses to Georgia State and Mercer by scoring a resounding 79-62 win Sunday over then-No. 20 Kentucky in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets, led by Moses Wright's 21 points and eight rebounds, shot 51.7 percent from the field and forced 21 turnovers.
Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner defeated his former mentor John Calipari, who had Pastner as part of his staff at Memphis in the 2008-09 season. Calipari assistants were 0-17 against him before Pastner coached his team to the win.
"Awesome team win, awesome program win," Pastner said. "This is who we are."
Following the 0-2 start, Pastner engaged the Yellow Jackets in intense, physical practices after conducting no-contact drills.
Pastner's rotation is heavy toward his starters, who are averaging 38 minutes a game. Jose Alvarado is averaging 42.7 minutes and Wright 41.7 because of a four-overtime loss to Georgia State.
For Nebraska, former West Virginia standout Teddy Allen scored 16 of his 23 points in the second half to lead the Huskers past South Dakota. Allen leads the team with 19 points a game and 14 steals.
"He's one of those very unique players. He can score inside. He can drive it," Hoiberg said of Allen. "When he gets a guy on his hip, he is so strong in keeping them there. He's a very crafty finisher in the paint, and when he gets it going that opens up the 3-point shot where he knocked down a couple of those as well."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Georgia Tech 1-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Nebraska 3-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Wright
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Usher
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Sturdivant
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Parham
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Moore
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Meka
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|R. Howard
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Gigiberia
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|M. Devoe
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Alvarado
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|E. Wood
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|K. Webster
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Thorbjarnarson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|S. Stevenson
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|B. Porter
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|J. Piatkowski
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Y. Ouedraogo
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. McGowens
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|L. Mayen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|D. Banton
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|T. Allen
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Total
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
-
MARS
RADFRD0
0
2:00pm
-
NORL
CAMP0
0140 O/U
-5.5
2:30pm
-
CHIST
LOYCHI0
0137.5 O/U
-36
3:00pm
-
CCTST
FDU0
0
4:00pm
-
BRYANT
STFRAN0
0160 O/U
+5.5
4:00pm
-
RI
13WISC0
0135.5 O/U
-11
4:30pm BTN
-
MD
CLEM0
0129 O/U
-2
5:00pm ESP2
-
FURMAN
CINCY0
0140 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
PROV
TCU0
0133 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm ESPU
-
WILL
MIAOH0
0142 O/U
-13.5
5:30pm
-
TOLEDO
MICH0
0146 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm FS1
-
NIOWA
19RICH0
0141.5 O/U
-8
6:00pm
-
TRANSYL
MOREHD0
0
6:00pm
-
MRSHL
CHARLS0
0147 O/U
+5.5
7:00pm
-
ARKPB
ARKST0
0135.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
CARVER
CIT0
0
7:00pm
-
ABIL
17TXTECH0
0130.5 O/U
-15
7:00pm ESP+
-
ADR
EMICH0
0
7:00pm
-
STNYBRK
HOFSTRA0
0144.5 O/U
-8
7:00pm
-
NCAT
VCU0
0140 O/U
-22
7:00pm ESP+
-
FNU
JVILLE0
0
7:00pm
-
SIUE
VALPO0
0138.5 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
CSBAK
ARIZ0
0133 O/U
-16
7:00pm PACN
-
LAMAR
LAMON0
0135.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
STAND
NCWILM0
0
7:00pm
-
EILL
EVAN0
0132.5 O/U
+3.5
7:00pm
-
CHATT
BELLAR0
0140.5 O/U
+4.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
PTPRK
YOUNG0
0
7:00pm
-
GATECH
NEB0
0147 O/U
+2
7:15pm ESP2
-
IND
20FSU0
0139.5 O/U
-3.5
7:15pm ESP2
-
MOBILE
UAB0
0
7:30pm
-
SELOU
LATECH0
0147 O/U
-18.5
7:30pm
-
FRESNOP
SJST0
0
8:00pm
-
MCKEN
DRAKE0
0
8:00pm
-
USM
TULANE0
0130 O/U
-6
8:00pm ESP+
-
TEXST
13TEXAS0
0132 O/U
-17.5
8:00pm LHN
-
SFA
2BAYLOR0
0146 O/U
-23.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
OKLA
XAVIER0
0146 O/U
+2
8:00pm FS1
-
SEMO
LPSCMB0
0141.5 O/U
-7.5
8:00pm
-
SUTAH
UTVALL0
0144 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
STHRN
ARK0
0
8:00pm
-
LIB
MIZZOU0
0130.5 O/U
-9.5
8:15pm SECN
-
COLCHRI
NCOLO0
0
8:30pm
-
SNCLRA
CPOLY0
0138.5 O/U
+11.5
9:00pm
-
DENVER
WYO0
0142 O/U
-13
9:00pm
-
USD
UCLA0
0137 O/U
-20
9:00pm PACN
-
IDAHO
WASHST0
0135.5 O/U
-18.5
9:00pm
-
CAL
PEPPER0
0144 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
BOISE
BYU0
0141.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
PITT
NWEST0
0140.5 O/U
-3
9:15pm ESPU
-
FAMU
OREG0
0136.5 O/U
-27
11:00pm
-
SEATTLE
WASH0
0135.5 O/U
-11.5
11:00pm
-
UMASS
LSALLE0
0
PPD
-
PRESBY
GWEBB0
0
PPD
-
SAMHOU
7HOU0
0
PPD ESP+
-
LOYMRY
STNFRD0
0
-
ROBERT
11WVU0
0
ESP+
-
MASLOW
NEAST0
0
-
WMMARY
NORFLK0
0
-
TNMART
12TENN0
0
-
HARDIN
SFA0
0
-
PIU
JMAD0
0
-
4MICHST
18UVA0
0
ESPN
-
EWASH
UNLV0
0